Customer Reviews of Suntrup Buick GMC
Suntrup Buick service
by 02/04/2021on
Had oil change appointment, got in early they took car straight back did job quick and efficiently.service manger stop in waiting room had conversation and treated me with respect couldn’t ask for anything else
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service
by 02/28/2019on
First off, I wanted to give a shout out to Casey Richards. Her customer service is top notch! She is one of the most pleasant people to work with in the service industry. Recently brought in my 2018 Acadia for a park-to-shift issue. The issue was covered under warranty and Suntrup GMC was quick to order the part and get me in within the week. With their prompt service, they were able to get the issue corrected within a couple of hours after dropping the vehicle off.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
In and Out
by 03/17/2018on
Well, I knew what vehicle I was interested in getting so, I contacted the same salesman that sold me my Buick Regal the previous year, told him what I needed and he took care of everything. He even let me drive the vehicle all the way to my house just to make sure my wife was going to be happy with her new vehicle. Once I returned to the dealership, the salesman took the vehicle, had it cleaned, installed a remote start and protection package. Two days later, my happy wife was driving it off the lot. The salesman took care of everything!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mostly good, they missed one thing
by 03/03/2018on
I received a recall notice for my airbag and made the appointment to get it replaced. I also went ahead and scheduled an oil change and other minor regular maintenance as long as I was going in. After a two hour wait I was informed that they did not have the airbag, but all the other work was completed. I do not know what went wrong there, but having to come back nearly a month later was not anticipated nor appreciated. In the end the car is fixed up and running well. Nuisances happen. I will be back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A satisfied return customer.
by 01/25/2018on
Outstanding customer service and follow-up after the sale!
We had a great experience buying our new Terrain Denali...
by 04/07/2016on
We had purchased our last vehicle at Suntrup Buick/GMC and Ive been very happy with my 13 Verano, but I figured it was time to trade it in because of the high miles I tend to put on a vehicle. While walking around out in the lot, Ryan Hove met me and introduced himself. I told him that I was not really sure what I was looking for. He asked if I had any questions, which I did. He answered them and then I asked if I could just wander about the lot looking. He said just to look around and see him when I was done, which I did. I picked the Buick Encore AWD premium model. Ryan got one out for me with all the options I wanted and I took it for a drive. I was impressed, but it was not that much different than my loaded Verano in size. I felt that I wanted a bit more size. My wife had told me to leave her out of the process, but its a good thing I eventually included her. We decided to go slightly larger and to get everything we wanted on the vehicle. We decided on a GMC Terrain Denali. Although it was quite a bit more than the Encore, it gives us more rear seat room for passengers without killing my front seat legroom. Ryan was glad to hear we had made a decision, but unfortunately, he had none on the lot with the exterior and interior color we wanted. Ryan offered to dealer trade for exactly what we wanted from another dealer they had traded with many times, so it should be a no brainer. The other dealer decided to not let it go, so on to plan B. A local St. Louis dealership had our second color choice and it showed available. Sorry, a pending deal forced us to plan C. Ryan was trying very hard for us and I thought he might get upset with us, but he persevered on with the third trade option. About a half hour later he called and said that the first dealership had decided that they would do a trade. So we ended up with our first choice and we were happy campers, for sure. If Ryan got frustrated with our purchase, he didnt show it and remained positive throughout the entire dealing process. He was very quick to respond to any question and keep us in the loop on the trade. We are now driving our new Terrain Denali and enjoying every minute of it. I would recommend Suntrup Buick/GMC to any of my friends looking to buy new, or used. I would definitely tell them to see Ryan Hove for the best deal and service. I think he deserves more than 5 stars. Thanks Suntrup for a great deal and excellent service during our purchase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great car, great experience
by 11/23/2013on
We knew what we were looking for already when we went to Suntrup, a 2014 Buick Enclave, and our salesperson Wayne B. was great. No pressure, very helpful and easy-going. He helped us get a good deal and we love love love the car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 Buick Regal Purchase
by 11/21/2013on
Very positive experience in the purchase of my 2013 Buick Regal with Wayne B. at Suntrup Buick GMC
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2013 Buick Lacrosse.
by 11/21/2013on
I got 6 online quotes on 2013 Buick Lacrosse talked to 4 saleman. Wayne I like best he gave me all the information and options that I was looking for so I bought it. I am completely satisfied with my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Person, easy Financing
by 01/04/2013on
Bought a 2012 GMC Acadia from Dealer, 2nd car bought from this dealer this year! Eric T. does a great job, makes things as easy as possible, well worth the 2 hour drive to dealership! Will buy more cars from him in the future! Finance is so easy, with plenty of options! 5-Stars!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
