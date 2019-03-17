5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Kevin Heatherly, or "Coach" as we call him (We found out that he coached basketball for going on 30 years) helped us buy our new Honda. We first got to know him when we found a used vehicle on Autotrader but our funds were delayed in coming and we had to let that one slip by. As we did more research, we found out that the 2019 Honda CR-V was very highly rated, but the color we were wanting from Roper and other dealers was not available at the time, but Coach said to us "We will have one built for you. It may take 3 weeks or so, but what trim and color are you wanting?". and we thought boy, we've never had one built from scratch for us before. So even though we had to drive further to buy the vehicle from Roper, rather than a dealer closer to us, we decided the good relationship we had with Kevin and Roper in general were worth the extra drive. When the car came in, we learned that Kevin's expertise seemed to be in his knowledge of all the electronic features of the car, which can be a little overwhelming to learn about all of them at once if you haven't seen them on the newer vehicles, but he was very well versed in them and explained them clearly. The car was a dream to drive, and we were so pleased to get the exact color we were after. By the way, they had a completely rebuilt little Honda 90 motorcycle there in the window, a real eye catcher, as I had not seen one of these in a long time, but all the little things just fell in place with Kevin and Roper in general.