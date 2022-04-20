Skip to main content
Dwayne Blackmon Chevrolet

1410 S Gloster St, Tupelo, MS 38801
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Dwayne Blackmon Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Truck

by Happy!! on 04/20/2022

Awesome!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
47 cars in stock
0 new46 used1 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
GMC Acadia
GMC Acadia
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
about our dealership

