Customer Reviews of Butch Davis Chevrolet
TERRIBLE!
by 07/16/2020on
Got there, after trying all week to get a hold of them, and it was awful. The truck has stains all in the seats, especially the passenger side, and we opened the hood and saw that there was no battery and the cover over the fuse box was gone. None of the problems were displayed here nor the dealers website. Do not recommend.
