5 Stars! My salesperson was Jamie Gieger. I went to purchase a car for my son and ended up buying two vehicles. Mr. Gieger after speaking with him on the phone set up a time for us to come in. He had two cars waiting up front under the awning so we wouldn’t get wet. He had already taken the time to test drive both vehicles for us. Seriously what type of “car salesman” does that? There was zero pressure. He had the keys waiting! We each drove the cars and knew that he had picked the right cars for both of us. The paperwork was simple but a little time consuming. While we finished things up in finance Mr. Gieger even went to the store and purchased us a drink and snack out of his own pocket while he filled the gas tanks up. He is a thoughtful young professional. Who doesn’t hard sale or push the customer. He really wanted to make sure we had the type of vehicle we needed and that would work best for us for years to come. Both finance managers are patient and take the time to explain everything to you. So no worries on that point. I was able to get both vehicles at a great interest rate with zero money down. And they treated me fairly on my trade in. After I bought both cars they had this very sweet young lady walk ya through each and every aspect of the vehicles. Showed us all the things the car does and let me tell you that Chrysler 300 does everything but drive its self. It’s a beautiful luxury car for a fantastic price. Anyway she must have spent 1/2 with each of us showing how to work everything. And said if you need of forget anything give me a call or stop by and I’ll show you again. This is NOT your normal dealership for yesteryear where you’d cringe just thinking about going car shopping. If you’re looking for a new or used vehicle this is the place to go on the Gulf Coast. Read more