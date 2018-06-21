5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I emailed the Schafer Chevrolet on a Thursday evening regarding a vehicle they advertised on Kbb.com and received a response within 3 hours. The salesman answered all my questions over the phone on Friday including providing me with a CarFax report and a service record. We took a test drive of the vehicle on Saturday and found that it was in excellent condition. Purchased it on the spot. The salesman said that the person that usually finalizes the paperwork on new purchases was out of the office but he would put a dealer plate on it so we could drive it home and then have someone from his office drive to my office, which is two hours away, on Monday during my lunch break to finalize the purchase and put my new plates on. They even let me bring my dog into the dealership while we were filling out some of the paperwork and finalizing the details. Before we left the salesman made sure we had enough gas to get home. Monday, at exactly the time I had indicated my lunch began, the representative from the dealership was at my office with the paperwork and helped me put on my new license plate. If I had any complaints about the experience is that the salesman forgot give the representative a few minor things to pass on to me when we finalized the paperwork. Other than that the service was great, the staff was great, and the car is great! I would definitely recommend Schafer Chevrolet to anyone who is looking to purchase a new or used car. Read more