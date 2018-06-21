Schafer Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Schafer Chevrolet
best dealership ever
by 06/21/2018on
Schafer Chevrolet has the best priced vehicles anywhere around. They don't mess around and play games like other dealers. They don't mark their prices up to retail or higher and then make you think you're getting a "deal" just because they negotiated with you. That's what's great about them, they don't negotiate. Even with the antitheft fee i paid it was still thousands cheaper than anywhere else. Plus, the car I bought had less miles and was better equipped for less money than the competition! They made me feel comfortable throughout the buying process. They are good people and it's no wonder people come from all over the state and beyond to buy their vehicles. They treat you right! Will never buy a vehicle anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Customer Service
by 02/01/2018on
I was extremely with my experience purchasing a used vehicle with Schafer Chevrolet. The salesman was knowledgeable, courteous, and answered all my questions without hesitation. I will be recommending to my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
$229 surcharge on every vehicle
by 06/08/2017on
Mandatory $229 surcharge for window etching and not existent theft protection. Joseph refused to remove the charge, insisting it was mandatory, even though the paperwork said optional. We should have walked away from the deal.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Horrible Experience
by 02/14/2017on
Couldn't be more disappointed after buying a used vehicle from here. The car broke down within weeks, and apparently had problems that'd be impossible to miss during a legitimate inspection. I don't know anything about working on cars, so I had no idea something was wrong when I bought it. Anyway, after it breaks down I try to contact the dealership, and they dodge my calls and refuse to get back to me for a couple weeks before finally just telling me to screw off. "Any issues with a car isn't our problem as soon as you sign the paperwork and drive it off the lot."
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Just GO TO SCHAFER! You will be thrilled.
by 02/02/2013on
My husband and I could not be happier with the late model, low-mileage vehicle we purchased from Schafer. The price was the best we found and the dealership is incredibly customer-service oriented. I would recommend TIM D. to any of my friends and I believe you won't be disappointed if you go in and ask for him. He has taken great care of us. Janelle & Matt
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 03/15/2012on
I had the best salesman ever. They greet you before you get out of the car. Tim spent as much time as needed. I bought the truck and they delivered it right to the door. I live 75 miles from the dealership. What a nice place to do business. Trust me I'm 60 years old and I've been in a few dealerships.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Service!
by 02/02/2012on
I recently purchased a vehicle from Schafer and had an amazing experience. Everyone is very nice to deal with. I went into the dealership on a Saturday and that day I was able to take my car home. I thought that I would have to wait until the bank's were open to process my loan so this is a nice feature. I just had to come back to sign the documents and the car was mine. I like the incentives they have as well (1) if I refer someone to the dealership and they purchase a car I get $100 and (2) if I refer someone to the dealership and they do not purchase a vehicle I get a free oil change. They did not try to sell any additional coverage or insurance that other dealerships pressure or scare you into. Overall a great experience in purchasing a car and Schafer will definatley get my business again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Used Vehicle Purchase
by 01/27/2012on
Everyone was friendly. We weren't pressured or given any sales line gimmicks. It was a pleasant experience. There are real people selling cars! Will definitely go back again and will recommend them to everyone. Bonus: they had the best price. We drove from Mayville (thumb area) to look and bought the same day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best vehicle buying experience ever...
by 10/05/2011on
It took less than 1 1/2 hours to get the process completed. The staff is very kid friendly and the supervisors are willing to come out and mingle not just hide in their enclosures. The staff had fun with their jobs and the smiles were genuine.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easiest vehicle buy ever...
by 09/15/2011on
This was my first time buying a used vehicle from Schafer/Tim Dumas. It also has been my easiest time ever buying a vehicle and getting all the paperwork done. I will absolutely go back to them to look for my next vehicle. Highly recommended - 5 stars!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Couldn't have been easier!
by 08/24/2011on
We worked with Randy Wallace and he actually brought a new Equinox to our home for us to drive as my husband had so little time to spare. The vehicle was for me and I had never picked out a car for myself before.The experience was on my life list and I'm loving my new purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Would Recommend
by 07/14/2011on
I had looked for a used car for a number of months and Shafer's consistently had the best prices around. When I finally decided to purchase, they drove the car I was interested in (60 miles on a Friday night) to my home so that my family and I could look it over and test drive it. The car was everything advertised and I gave the driver a deposit that night. The following Monday we closed as they brought the car again to my door. I would highly recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Overall Great Experience!!
by 06/28/2011on
I emailed the Schafer Chevrolet on a Thursday evening regarding a vehicle they advertised on Kbb.com and received a response within 3 hours. The salesman answered all my questions over the phone on Friday including providing me with a CarFax report and a service record. We took a test drive of the vehicle on Saturday and found that it was in excellent condition. Purchased it on the spot. The salesman said that the person that usually finalizes the paperwork on new purchases was out of the office but he would put a dealer plate on it so we could drive it home and then have someone from his office drive to my office, which is two hours away, on Monday during my lunch break to finalize the purchase and put my new plates on. They even let me bring my dog into the dealership while we were filling out some of the paperwork and finalizing the details. Before we left the salesman made sure we had enough gas to get home. Monday, at exactly the time I had indicated my lunch began, the representative from the dealership was at my office with the paperwork and helped me put on my new license plate. If I had any complaints about the experience is that the salesman forgot give the representative a few minor things to pass on to me when we finalized the paperwork. Other than that the service was great, the staff was great, and the car is great! I would definitely recommend Schafer Chevrolet to anyone who is looking to purchase a new or used car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome
by 06/16/2011on
I bought my car virtually sight unseen. I asked Tim D. to describe the vehicle with extreme scrutiny and when I reviewed the vehicle in person - it was exactly as he described. Schafer Chev. transported the vehicle free of charge to a friend that was nearby for review. They are A+ and are beacon of good to the often criticized used car market. Not only did they represent the vehicle and every aspect perfectly, they turned this deal around for me in less than 24 hours. I would definitely purchase from them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome
by 04/02/2011on
I could not have had a more easy going experience. I was really dreading shopping for cars, but needed 2 of them and my salesperson Tim Dumas was a lot of help. I will be referring anyone I can to him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent Experience with Schafer Chevrolet
by 12/14/2010on
I was in the market for a HD Truck (used vehicle) that we could use to tow our boat, and something better to drive on the winter roads. We spotted one on autotrader, and sent an e-Mail inquiry. Within a short period of time we had a response and some of our initial questions answered. Due to the distance we are from the dealership (about 60 miles), we didn't want to drive up to check it out until we did all of our research. Our sales rep (Tim) was extremely helpful answering all our questions. They even drove the vehicle down to our house for us to check out and take for a test drive. The other upside to the experience was our trade-in. We needed a certain amount for our trade (a fair amount based on the KBB, etc.). Since we weren't able to drive it up to them, they agreed that if we took pictures of the inside and out that they could give us a pretty close quote to what they would offer for the trade (that was definitely nice as well). Overall, we had an outstanding experience with Schafer Chevrolet. We have purchased many new and used vehicles in the past and this has been the best experience from beginning to end (with them bringing the vehicle down, no haggle pricing, and fair offer for the trade in). I would recommend the dealership for anyone in the market for a new or used vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
VERY HAPPY
by 11/30/2010on
I just bought my first car as a young adult and felt very at ease with business at Schafer's. Very friendly sales staff that were knowledgeable with any questions I had when searching for the car that fit me best. I would personally recommend Brian Patrick to any individual who whats to get the best deal on buying a car you can really trust! Thanks again Schafer's!
This place is just plain awesome!
by 11/17/2010on
We just bought our 2nd car from Shafer's in the past 5 months. Tim Dumas is a pleasure to deal with and we're now life customers! My in laws bought a new car and so did my daughter, all through Tim. The whole place is just frickin great. We love 'em!!
Love my jeep!
by 10/07/2010on
I bough a Jeep from Schafers in Pinconning, and they were GREAT! They gave me an excellent deal on my trade and my salesman Shawn made it fun and was great about answering questions. I had some things that needed to be fixed, the only complaint I had was that I was told to bring it in and they would look at it first thing, but it seemed to sit there all day because the service department was unaware that other sales guys from up front told me to bring it it and they would look at it frist thing in the morning. I'm guessing that it was a communication error, but once that was straighned out everything was handled adn repaired quickly. I would deffinalt buy from Schafer again! and use the service department!!
Great Place for a First Timer!
by 09/25/2010on
Unlike other dealerships in the area, they did not exploit my naivete and youth in buying my first car. They answered all of my questions honestly and even brought the car to my college for me to test drive. Shawn was very helpful and was closer to my age, which made me feel more comfortable especially since he had the car I was looking at. They had a large variety of cars in the price range I was looking for, and I left feeling very satisfied with my 07 Saturn Ion. Oh, they also gave me a free lunch, which was pretty yummy.
These guys ROCK!!
by 05/06/2010on
I was looking for a rather unique vehicle, a plain jane 2500HD with a Duramax diesel. Schafer had the only one in a 60 mile radius from me. John Napora was excellent as a salesman, very helpful. Lee got me financed with a good deal so quickly, it wasn't funny. All around a great buying experience, this is the third vehicle I've bought from Schafer (2 used 1 new) and I'd recommend them to anyone. If you need a vehicle, new or used, talk to John Napora at Schafer Chevy.