We recently purchased a new 2016 Chevy Tahoe and we are so glad we went to Garber Chevrolet. Our sales person, Josh, was very professional and helped us out greatly.They worked very hard to find the best interest rate and the best price that worked in our budget. They even stayed after hours because we couldn't made until later in the evening. I would definitely recommend Garber Linwood Chevrolet. It was well worth the three hour drive! Read more