Garber Chevrolet Linwood
Customer Reviews of Garber Chevrolet Linwood
Highly recommend Garber Linwood Chevrolet
by 11/24/2016on
We recently purchased a new 2016 Chevy Tahoe and we are so glad we went to Garber Chevrolet. Our sales person, Josh, was very professional and helped us out greatly.They worked very hard to find the best interest rate and the best price that worked in our budget. They even stayed after hours because we couldn't made until later in the evening. I would definitely recommend Garber Linwood Chevrolet. It was well worth the three hour drive!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Respect for the customer! Yes they did!
by 05/09/2016on
Josh Greentree was an integral part in our buying experience.He was honest,knowledgeable and catered to our every need. I wish more salespeople were like Josh! I've purchased my share of cars and this experience left me empowered instead of being taken advantage of. Well done Josh Greentree!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Family Friendly
by 08/25/2012on
They treat you very professional, yet very friendly just like family. Very honest with info and recommedations
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes