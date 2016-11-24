Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Garber Chevrolet Linwood

Garber Chevrolet Linwood

Visit dealer’s website 
75 N Huron Rd, Linwood, MI 48634
Today 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Garber Chevrolet Linwood

3 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Highly recommend Garber Linwood Chevrolet

by Jlieb1106 on 11/24/2016

We recently purchased a new 2016 Chevy Tahoe and we are so glad we went to Garber Chevrolet. Our sales person, Josh, was very professional and helped us out greatly.They worked very hard to find the best interest rate and the best price that worked in our budget. They even stayed after hours because we couldn't made until later in the evening. I would definitely recommend Garber Linwood Chevrolet. It was well worth the three hour drive!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Respect for the customer! Yes they did!

by cstothard2391 on 05/09/2016

Josh Greentree was an integral part in our buying experience.He was honest,knowledgeable and catered to our every need. I wish more salespeople were like Josh! I've purchased my share of cars and this experience left me empowered instead of being taken advantage of. Well done Josh Greentree!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Family Friendly

by petelover on 08/25/2012

They treat you very professional, yet very friendly just like family. Very honest with info and recommedations

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for