Unfortunately I have to rate this dealership 1 star . My wife and I purchased a used vehicle (2013 Buick Encore) on March 17th at which time our salesman Jeff Baker could not find the second key to the vehicle. He informed us that if they could not find the key that they would order one and let us know when it arrived at the dealership. The following day my wife and I found a crack in the front end of the vehicle (which was taken care of no questions asked at the dealerships expense which looks great) and contacted the dealership. They had us come in so the body shop could asses the damage. They agreed to fix the issue and we scheduled our appointment for the following Monday, which was a week and a half later. When my wife dropped off our vehicle Jeff told us he would be able to give us our second key as promised when we picked up the vehicle on Wednesday. Wednesday comes my wife picks up our vehicle after they finished the repairs (which again look great) but Jeff was unable to give us our key. Come to find out after sending a few harsh worded emails and a phone call to us from the used car manager Drew, the key was never order until the day prior. To top it all off Drew was very condescending when returning my email with a phone call to the point where he told me "clearly you are very upset is there anything else wrong in your life" and "I don't see why this is such a big deal since you already have one key and only one key can be used at a time". I would be willing to upgrade this status when I get an apology for being lied to (both my wife and I) and when I finally get the second set of keys we have been promised since the day we bought the car. Read more