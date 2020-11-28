1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I bought 2 new Tacoma's, 1997 and 2009, from Wellesley Toyota (WT), but won't ever be back. My '09 Tacoma as part of an extended warranty program had its frame replaced. This is a big job, with about $6K in parts and $6K in labor, all picked up by Toyota corporate. Kudos to corporate for stepping up (though it did take a class action suit for it to happen) and making for a happy customer. When you take a 10-year-old vehicle apart, some parts/items just don't survive. The warranty was good here and listed numerous ancillary items that might break or be rusted into dust when being worked on. Again, kudos to corporate. Now the bad - I picked my truck back up and all seemed OK, but a few days later the A/C stopped working. I brought it back to WT thinking a bolt wasn't tight or a gasket got pinched, the freon leaked and after a touch-up repair, things would be good. Afterall the A/C was perfect before the truck went in. WT says that the coolant fitting on the end of the hose, the very spot that they disconnected as part of taking the truck apart, is corroded and won't re-seal. They want me to pay for a new hose/fitting + freon + another A/C part on the other end of the hose + labor, ~$900. And the kicker is that the hose is on regional backorder. This is the very nature of the ancillary part list. IE corporate recognizing that on a 10-year-old vehicle that not everything will survive being taken apart and that if necessary, since we are paying for the repairs, that we will pay for these ancillary repairs as well. My part was not on that list, but I didn't take that as it won't be taken care of, rather, it will need to get approval. My frustration for the most part is that the dealership did not appear to take any fight to corporate on my behalf. Upon my complaining about this, they cut the price from ~$900 to ~$550, and then down to ~$450, but even had I paid that, the part wasn't even immediately available. So I currently have nothing good to say about WT. They took a $12K goodwill gesture paid for by corporate and that they greatly profited on, and wound up with a customer lost. Had I paid the $12K out of my own pocket than this repair would have been my responsibility, but since they paid the $12K, this repair should be on them. My 'free' frame replacement is in reality costing me hard dollars. I picked my truck and its broken A/C back up and went home with it. Shame on you WT. ### Read more