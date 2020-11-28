Customer Reviews of Wellesley Toyota
Marcus DeOliveira Was Great
by 11/28/2020on
Marcus DeOliveira really did an excellent job in helping me find the perfect first car for me. Not only did he prove an extended knowledge of each make and model that he presented me, but he understood my needs and made those first priority in helping me pick out what I needed. He also checked in with me constantly post-purchase, as there had to be some installations/fixes made to the car, and I really appreciated knowing exactly where the vehicle was in that process. Marcus, you're the man!
Not making good on a $12,000 repair!
by 09/12/2020on
I bought 2 new Tacoma's, 1997 and 2009, from Wellesley Toyota (WT), but won't ever be back. My '09 Tacoma as part of an extended warranty program had its frame replaced. This is a big job, with about $6K in parts and $6K in labor, all picked up by Toyota corporate. Kudos to corporate for stepping up (though it did take a class action suit for it to happen) and making for a happy customer. When you take a 10-year-old vehicle apart, some parts/items just don't survive. The warranty was good here and listed numerous ancillary items that might break or be rusted into dust when being worked on. Again, kudos to corporate. Now the bad - I picked my truck back up and all seemed OK, but a few days later the A/C stopped working. I brought it back to WT thinking a bolt wasn't tight or a gasket got pinched, the freon leaked and after a touch-up repair, things would be good. Afterall the A/C was perfect before the truck went in. WT says that the coolant fitting on the end of the hose, the very spot that they disconnected as part of taking the truck apart, is corroded and won't re-seal. They want me to pay for a new hose/fitting + freon + another A/C part on the other end of the hose + labor, ~$900. And the kicker is that the hose is on regional backorder. This is the very nature of the ancillary part list. IE corporate recognizing that on a 10-year-old vehicle that not everything will survive being taken apart and that if necessary, since we are paying for the repairs, that we will pay for these ancillary repairs as well. My part was not on that list, but I didn't take that as it won't be taken care of, rather, it will need to get approval. My frustration for the most part is that the dealership did not appear to take any fight to corporate on my behalf. Upon my complaining about this, they cut the price from ~$900 to ~$550, and then down to ~$450, but even had I paid that, the part wasn't even immediately available. So I currently have nothing good to say about WT. They took a $12K goodwill gesture paid for by corporate and that they greatly profited on, and wound up with a customer lost. Had I paid the $12K out of my own pocket than this repair would have been my responsibility, but since they paid the $12K, this repair should be on them. My 'free' frame replacement is in reality costing me hard dollars. I picked my truck and its broken A/C back up and went home with it. Shame on you WT. ###
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Incompetent Service Department - Horrible Service
by 05/16/2018on
I bought my 2014 Toyota Tacoma from Ira Toyota in Danvers. Exceptional service from Ira. No complaints for the 3 years I went there. Been going to Wellesley Toyota for the last 6-8 months because I recently moved... what a head ache Wellesley Toyota is. The service department does not know what they are doing or how to give accurate time frames correctly. I have had two bad instances with Wellesley Toyota, the most recent one Wellesley Toyota had my truck for 10hr for simple tire replacement and 90k service. Should of had my vehicle back by 11-12pm, considering I dropped the vehicle off at 7 am. When you hire incompetent people, you get incompetent service. I will never come back to Wellesley Toyota.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
The Missing Key (and why I may go elsewhere)...
by 03/27/2018on
So, when I compare dealerships for service, it is less about the car and more about me. I’m the one waiting while the car is getting checked out/worked on. So, I look for the small or big things that make my wait more comfortable. So, here is the key missing item: There isn’t a business work area! I have to bring my car in during working hours and I need a space that accommodates that - a space that’s smaller than a desk, but has space for a laptop and coffee. The dealership has a beautiful waiting area, right down to the kids play area which was wonderful when we purchased the car, but with all the space dedicated and chairs with tiny swing “tables”, that still doesn’t give a working person space to work. This impacts my choice of service center greatly. And the one time I grabbed an empty cube on the sales floor and sat on the customer side of the desk to get some much needed work done, I got attitude from another salesman (I was not at his desk, not taking a desk that someone was in need of) by being there, on the other side of the cube wall from where I was sitting. I was on a call at the time of his arrival (and not loud) and he immediately interrupted my call to tell me I needed to hang up as he had to make calls - which he never did. This was totally inappropriate and do you mean to tell me that salespeople on opposite sides of the wall never have phone calls at the same time? Last thing I have to note is the lack of an in-house car wash or pass for a car wash at the local car wash. The other dealerships I’ve been to for work either have a guy who washes each car off or gives you a slip for a free car wash at the area car wash (which has multiple locations). So, all said, I like the dealership, service reps are great, but waiting accommodations are not where I think they should be. Thanks! Chris
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst dealership ever
by 08/13/2017on
Used cars department is awful. The salesman was totally disengaged from the beginning. We were the only customers but waiting on him was much longer than the drive test for my daughter's first car. There was very poor communication, and he made clear impression that he was much more interested to go home in the next 10 min when they were closing than to discuss the car. Next day, I went with my wife and asked him to show her the car if still available. He said the car is outside, it's open and she can see it. When we came in, we had to stand inside for a while waiting on him, only to hear that the car was not for sale as somebody had made a deposit. There was no other customer in the dealership who could have made a deposit while my wife was checking the car. This was a pure lie. We just left never to visit this dealership again. This happened yesterday. Today I bought a car from a dealership where they knew how to treat customers. My advice: stay away from Wellesley Toyota.
Super Friendly Service
by 05/05/2017on
I bought a used Prius from Nathan Ingram and the service I received was excellent. The deal they gave me was immediately fair so I didn't have to spend all day at the dealership. Go here to buy your used car!
Exceptional customer service!!
by 03/21/2017on
My first car buying experience was smooth and easy. Mike Garron and Dave Van Allen were very helpful and found a car to fit my budget. For that, I am thankful and appreciate your exceptional service and knowledge. I highly recommend this establishment to friends and family. I look forward to buying a brand new Toyota from here in the future. Thank you so much Mike and Dave!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 03/21/2017on
We had a great experience at Wellesley Toyota thanks to Nathan Ingram. We purchased a 2016 Toyota Highlander in like new condition. We had a hard time choosing since they had one of the best selections of used Highlanders of any Toyota dealership in the area! Nathan was extremely patient. He is a true professional. We appreciate his integrity, thoughtfulness and care. He exceeded our expectations! Thanks also to Dave Van Allen for helping us get a great auto loan rate. It was significantly lower than what we could of obtained on our own, even with our excellent credit. It was well worth the trips from Danvers to Wellesley and we look forward to purchasing our next vehicle from Nathan and the Wellesley Toyota team. This is our 5th Toyota and we can't say enough about this great automotive brand.
Out of Town
by 03/03/2017on
Just purchased a used vehicle from Wellesley Toyota and it was easily the best car buying experience I've ever had. I'm from out of state and bought the car without ever actually seeing it in person which is a 1st for me. James & Nathan were exceptional to work with throughout the process and helped me with off-site inspection and getting "fixes" to the car prior to delivery. They were very responsive and never once made fun of my Southern accent. Happy to recommend Wellesley and would purchase from them again if the opportunity presents itself. Thanks James & Nathan-
Best Experience
by 01/05/2017on
I had the privilege of buying from Wellesley Toyota from Chris Davey. Chris took the time to listen to my case and customize a sales plan that best fit my needs. I am truly grateful for Chris's devotion in providing me with the best customer service imaginable; and for his persistence to get me the best deal possible!!!! Thank you to Chris and the team-- I will definitely be sticking with Wellesley Toyota for future purchases!
Wellesley Toyota #1 for me!
by 11/21/2016on
Had to replace my car and my daughter's car on short notice. Blessed to work with Mike and Sean to get the job done on both counts ~ including them finding and bringing my car from Long Island, just exactly what I was looking for. Service with Kip Renas was great, including my new remote start. I will go back to see him for anything that comes up...Feels like money in the bank having a dealership you can trust. For me, Wellesley Toyota is #1!
Outstanding service from Kip Renas
by 10/05/2016on
My Toyota was being serviced, oil change. They noticed a leak in my water pump. It was a couple of weeks past the warranty period. I had low mileage. Kip Renas brought this to my attention and said he would go up the chain of command to see what he could do. He came back with wonderful news that it would be replaced free of charge, because "It is the right thing to do". Kip is a very dedicated and conscientious person. His kindness and professionalism is very comforting to the customer. The Ko family is lucky to have him as an employee. Kip even arranged a loaner car for the day while my vehicle was being serviced. Now that's really going above and beyond. That's why this is my third vehicle purchased from Wellesley Toyota and I got my Dad to buy a car from them as well. With service like that I'm a customer for life. I send my friends there as well if they're in the market for a Toyota. Everyone should get this kind of treatment, from sales, finance to service it is a pleasure doing business with honest caring people. Great job Kip, I appreciate it very much. Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 01/15/2016on
Just bought a Corolla from Wellesley Toyota. Nathan and Dennis were very helpful and friendly. I got a great deal. Excellent experience. They were fast and courteous!
Super helpful salesman
by 01/12/2016on
My wife and I have enjoyed our two Rav4's for many years. Even though we never had a problem, we decided to trade her's in for a later, low mileage model. We made numerous trips to our local dealers with little to no satisfaction. Discouraged, we started looking at other brands. While visiting our son in New Hampshire, he suggested that we stop by Wellesley Toyota on the way home. That is where he bought his new Rave4 Sport. He loves his car and the dealership has been very good to him. We later drove into Wellesley Toyota, where we were welcomed by a very friendly and helpful sales person, Mike Garron. He invested the time to find out who we were and exactly what we were looking for. Once we were settled in, Mike located three vehicles for us to inspect. We liked all three but one was perfect. We test drove it, then negotiated a price. They handled all of the paperwork and registry requirements. We are very happy with our new car and more than pleased with Mike Garron. Thanks for everything Mike!
Responsive management
by 11/18/2015on
Poor first impression, but excellent follow-up from management. This dealership did whatever they had to in order to make things right. Satisfied.
Bravo Wellesley Toyota!
by 04/26/2015on
Al Javid treated me like first class from start to finish even though I didn't have a lot of dollars to throw around. I now have a lease on a brand new Corolla (red!) that I can actually afford, and I am thrilled with it. Everyone at Wellesley Toyota was super friendly and down to earth -- I will be recommending them to everyone looking for a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ask to work w/ Aidan! He's the best!
by 03/26/2015on
I just leased a brand new Toyota Rav 4. It was my first time leasing a car and the best car buying experience I've ever had. I worked w/Aidan and he was great! He made everything so easy and painless. He was super informative, always available when I had a question and quick to get back to if he wasn't available. I highly recommend this dealership and working w/Aidan. Oh and I absolutely love my new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great day
by 03/24/2015on
Purchased a brand new Tacoma for my son at Wellesley Toyota. His first vehicle. Brandon and Aidan made the experience pleasant and easy. The purchase of the truck was simple and no BS. The fun part was the preparation they made to surprise my son. He walked into to dealership without any knowledge of a new vehicle for him, he was under the assumption that we were going to look for a used car and or a new one for mom or dad. The surprise was very heart full and a moment that he and us will never forget. This is a great dealership that I would recommend to anyone. Believe me I come from the automotive industry I know a good thing when I see it.
Toyota Corolla Eco
by 11/12/2014on
Very easy buying experience. Everyone at Wellesley Toyota, from the receptionist to the sales personnel, was very kind and helpful and patiently answered all questions and covered all available options. Cost of the new car was clearly presented and broken down by base cost, trade in value of old car, delivery fee, state tax, and cost to transfer the registration. No haggling necessary and no running back and forth to a sales manager for approvals. The car I wanted was not immediately available in the Boston area, but I was kept informed as it was built and when it would be delivered. All features of the car were carefully explained in detail when it was delivered and the new registration and transfer of plants was handled promptly and efficiently. Could not have asked for a better buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Toyota Dealership
by 09/11/2013on
I searched for my choice vehicle, and was shopping for price also. I wanted an Avalon Limited in a specific color combination. The dealership that boasts they sell more Toyotas in New England than anyone else told me they could get me that vehicle in 6 weeks. They had it being built, and the build date was to start within 2 weeks. I visited Wellesley Toyota, and Brandon of the sales staff said he could have the very vehicle with every option that I wanted, and none of the extras that I did not want to pay extras for, in their dealership within one day for a very competitive price. I ended up paying less for the vehicle that I wanted, through Wellesley Toyota, than I would have in the #### South dealership and had to wait for 6 weeks for the vehicle. I have been driving this stellar vehicle of Toyotas fleet of vehicles since April, thanks to Wellesley Toyota and the sales staff. And if you asked me, would I recommend Wellesley Toyota to my friends, I simply hand them a business card for Wellesley Toyota.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Better than average sales experience
by 09/12/2010on
My sales experience was good when compared to past experiences. I initiated the purchase through an inquiry at one of the car search websites and a representative contacted me almost immediately via email, which i requested. I did extensive research at edmunds.com, comparing my current car at the time to the one that i was planning on buying; therefore, the only thing remaining to do was to go in for a test drive. I forwarded most of the information that the finance manager needed before i went in, so when i went in all i needed to provide was proof of the information that i had provided. The salesman contacted me via email to setup the test drive. I went in and the team was as pleasant as one could be when conducting this type of transaction. After the test drive we finalized the paperwork, i got a descent trade-in allowance as well as descent price for the new vehicle. I was able to take the car home that same day. Time spent at the dealership: 1.5 hours, probably less. These people were very professional, very accommodating, and very knowledgeable. I would definitely recommend Wellesley Toyota to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle, and i would certainly return to them in the future.
