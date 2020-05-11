Customer Reviews of Volvo Cars Silver Spring
Great Experience
by 11/05/2020on
I finally decided to upgrade my 19 year old Honda Accord. The salesperson I worked with, Iris Harley, made the whole experience stress free and really took the time to listen what I wanted. I drove away with a brand new X60 and couldn't be more pleased. A big thanks to the whole Volvo Silver Spring team! They were amazing!
Wonderful experience from start to finish
by 01/27/2019on
I had been searching everywhere on the East Coast for a very specific Volvo XC60 that included everything I wanted. Keith and Noah gave me the best deal I could find anywhere - so good that I flew from my home in North Carolina to Silver Spring and drove the car home. Along with the great deal, they made the process pressure free, easy and seamless. Would definitely recommend this dealership!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Plus service from Peter Larson
by 09/19/2018on
Even an OUTSTANDING PLUS rating doesn't really do justice to his level of service. I came to the dealership with a list of questions about the high-tech features of the certified three-year old Volvo XC-70 that I was interested in. He brought to our meeting the 15 years of sales experience which had followed 15 years of service experience. He clearly, pleasantly and patiently answered all of my questions in detail. For the one question for which he did not already know the answer, he got up and walked out to the car to look (rather that just make up an answer like so many salespeople would do). In the week after I took the car home, he twice called to check on whether we had any problems or concerns with the car. When it rained for the first time the week after that, and the moon roof leaked, he arranged for an immediate service appointment and even checked the car into the service department. I feel that if I had a question about the car I could call him long after the sale. EXCEPTIONAL customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service and Sales Consultant
by 04/30/2017on
My car purchase experience with Herb Gordon Volvo was great! The Sales Consultant Russell Bruce was very professional. There was no pressure to purchase the vehicle. Trade in process was smooth too. I recommend this dealership all the time!
Well worth the wait!
by 06/27/2016on
Neal at Herb Gordon Volvo scoured the country looking for a 2016 XC90 that fit my specifications. No luck with the search, but he was able to find a vehicle that was nearing production and through a combination of factory, port and dealer efforts, was able to modify it to meet my needs. Volvo had a bit a hitch with their new tracking system once the car arrived in the USA, but Neal kept me well informed. It was worth the wait. Great car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Volvo and Neal Hyman - AGAIN!
by 06/22/2016on
We went to Herb Gordon Volvo to purchase a new car in 2016 because we went to Herb Gordon Volvo in 2006 to purchase a new car because we went to Herb Gordon Volvo in 2002 to purchase a new car. Each time we went to Neal Hyman for a no stress, no pressure, relaxed discussion of our desires and how Volvo can meet or exceed those desires. This time we were focusing on safety features which Volvo excels. Thank you Neal! We'll be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
parts department
by 04/19/2016on
as someone who has been in the automotive field for over 40 years, i have never run into a better, more responsible, accurate volvo parts man than Mr. Meghoo. All of my dealings have been pleasant and accurate. In a time when the quality of service from parts department is dropping precipitously, Mr. Meghoo continues to improve. I would follow to wherever he went if he were ever to leave. Such a nice change of pace, as many of the parts people at other dealers seem to have little or no knowledge of the cars they are selling parts for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent sales experience at Herb Gordon Volvo
by 04/05/2016on
Having purchased my last three cars at Herb Gordon Volvo and experiencing the outstanding maintenance services there, I was expecting the next purchase to go smoothly. However, Neal Hyman exceeded my expectations and my new XC90 Hybrid is a joy. Highly recommend seeing Neal if you are considering a Volvo purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent Dealer
by 09/23/2015on
If you are looking for a place that is honest then Herb Gordo Volvo is the place and Peter is the sales person you need and want. They went the extra effort to locate the Volvo we wanted with the items we wanted.. We could as for no better!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Care Buying Experience
by 01/16/2015on
My car buying experience was headache fee. The sales team was wonderful. I will be returning to purchase another vehicle in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Herb Gordon Volvo XC60
by 01/06/2015on
First, I was impressed with the XC60's drive-performance, bells-and-whistles, and safety features. The Volvo wasn't even a consideration for me... I assumed we'd be buying a BMW X3, but my wife wanted to test-drive the XC60. And WOW, it's definitely NOT your grandma's Volvo. Second, you get A LOT more bang-for-your-buck with the Vovlo XC60 than the BMW X3 (both during the initial purchase, and with ongoing fuel/maintenance costs). Third, and (maybe?) most importantly, the no-pressure/above-and-beyond sales team at Herb Gordon were phenomenal. Specifically, we worked with Peter and Jeff - they were great! Herb Gordon's Volvo XC60 beat the other dealer's BMW X3 in all 3 categories... it was an easy sales process with no buyer's remorse!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GREAT Car Dealership
by 12/01/2014on
GREAT car dealership! I visited 10+ dealerships in the area over the month that I was shopping for my car and the guys at Herb Gordon gave my wife and I the best experience by far! They weren't pushy and they gave us a great deal. I was especially happy with how friendly and helpful Jeff (sales), Mario (sales manager), and Ed (general manager) were throughout the process. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pet friendly XC 60 Experience
by 10/31/2014on
Best experience we have had at a car dealership! We have been looking at Volvo dealerships around the area for the exact car that we wanted, a passion red 2015 XC60 R-Design. After reading all of the great reviews of this dealership, we decided to make contact. We spoke to Dustin over the phone, who arranged to have the vehicle ready (and even came in on his day off) to meet us. We ended up not being able to make it that day, however, he met us the next day and took us for an extended test drive where he explained all of the many features of the vehicle. Dustin was friendly, knowledgeable, humble and very laid back. I really appreciated this after previous experiences at other dealerships. I really felt like I got the time with the vehicle to understand it and its ride. The manager Mario and all of the other folks at Herb Gordon were also excellent as my husband was able to wait inside with our dog as I test drove the vehicle. We had done a lot of internet research, and after the test drive made what we felt was a fair offer; Dustin took the number and came back with a counter even lower than what we had offered them! It went from a fair deal to a great one! Their finance staff (Bryan) was friendly, flexible and worked with us to help us save even more money in the financing of the vehicle. While we were knocking out the paperwork Dustin took the time to set up a number of the driving aids on the new car including setting the satnav to our home destination. All in all it was the most pain free car buying experience we have had out of the last 7 cars weve bought in the last 20 years and cannot speak highly enough of the sales and finance staff at Herb Gordon Volvo.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience ever
by 10/19/2014on
This positively has to be the BEST experience I have ever had at any dealership in over 35 years of buying cars. No pressure, helpful salesman who knew the product. Got a fair value for my trade and a good price for the vehicle purchased. No pressure, no gimmicks just good folks there to help make this the best experience you will ever have buying a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience at Herb Gordon Volvo
by 09/10/2014on
My salesperson, Iris H, was great. She was very responsive and very helpful. She was also very patient and she needed to be as I was all over the map until I finally decided which model, trim level, etc. that I really wanted. I highly recommend Ms. H.
The most pleasant car purchase I've experienced
by 07/29/2014on
Jeff at Herb Gordon Volvo was great! I would recommend him and this dealership to anyone looking for a new Volvo. He knows cars, (refreshing) and help me end up with the car I wanted, without being pushy. He was helpful, considerate and attentive. The mgr was great as well. I could easily have gone to another Volvo dealership, but glad I chose this one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great hassle-free sales experience
by 02/26/2014on
I recently bought a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland from Herb Gordon Volvo and not only do I love the vehicle, but the sales experience was very pleasant, quick, and without headaches. Everyone was very professional and helpful. It has been a long time since I actually went to a dealership to buy a car so I was a little intimidated by the whole process. But, the whole transaction took about 3 - 4 hours and I was driving away in my new vehicle including tags and registration. Thank you to the Herb Gordon Volvo staff, especially Iris!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kelly B. and Wallace (finance) were Amazing!
by 10/15/2013on
Wonderful transaction. I bought a used car with low miles and got a great deal on it. I was even called the next day when they found even lower financing at 2.49%. Amazing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Satisfying Experience
by 06/13/2013on
Our saleman, and all the staff we encountered were professional, yet personable. As a person who is sometimes ignored by salesmen, I was pleased to be treated cordially, fairly and not talked down to. My salesman was thorough in explaining the features of the cars and answered all questions. I am happy with my car and I am just as happy with the attention to detail my salesman showed during the purchasing phase. My partner and I bought two cars and as the hour grew late, my salesman transferred our belongings to our new cars while we signed paperwork. I am glad to say he continued to help us with setting up our phones and showing us how to operate the advanced technological features -- even though it was quite late. Prior to that, during the negotiating phase, our salesman kept in contact with us, responding to our queries in a timely manner. He looked for and found discounts for us in addition to the ones we already knew about.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
If you are a fan of being lied to, Shop Herb Gordon Volvo
by 04/25/2013on
We made the drive to MD because the deal seemed too good to be true, Low mileage Honda Accord for UNDER BOOK VALUE! Everyone was cordial to our face. The test drive was carefully planned so that we would not notice the problems with the car. All the doors were left unlocked so we wouldn't discover that ALL the locks jam and the key barely functions. There are no auto locks so you HAVE to use the keys to get in and out and the locking mechanisms were in horrific shape, the key barely goes into the mechanism. Then the radio was kept off during the test drive as well. This hid the fact that the stereo system doesn't work. When the car was inspected the rear brakes were in dangerous condition needing immediately replaced. Then we applied for a loan for the entire amount with no down payment, which most financing companies don't go for. We were given the name of a company that our loan was to be through, signed all the paperwork and left. On a very slow day (only one other person came in for any reason when we were there) it took 5 hours to accomplish this! THEN I get a phone call a few days after we took the car home, saying the paperwork wasn't filled out correctly and they were going to send it in the mail for me to resign. BUT this was NOT the reason. The finance company they had originally signed us up for, declined the loan. So they needed me to re-sign everything for a different company. I am not sure why I was lied to, but that is irrelevant. I DON'T LIKE DEALING WITH [non-permissible content removed] AND THIS WAS DISHONESTY STRIKE THREE! I wrote a letter very diplomatically explaining the above complaints. Wallace, the paperwork jockey who lied to me about the paperwork, called me up to ask me if I was returning the paperwork and he blew off everything I had said! SO IF YOU WISH TO BE LIED TO AND BE TREATED WITH DISHONESTY, YOU SHOULD GO TO HERB GORDON VOLVO. THEY SPECIALIZE IN THAT.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Buyer Beware!
by 03/26/2010on
I slogged my way through an hour and a half of rainy DC rush-hour traffic with my family to close the "approved deal" I had made online through Jim B. When I arrived at the dealer, none of the paperwork was ready despite the dealership being empty. Even though Jim was well-acquainted with the fact I was doing my own financing, he, his manager, and the Sales Manager all insisted I sign a BLANK auto loan application from Ford credit on the excuse it was required to "verify my identity" and required "by Federal law". This is >absolutely false< information folks and was being requested (in their case, "required") so Herb Gordon could either shop my purchase with other creditors and bump their commission, request a full credit report (which would lower my credit score), or secure a loan through Ford at the credit percentage of their choosing. Search online and see for yourself for proof to my claims. At no time was I >ever shown a purchase order for the deal we had agreed upon< or even provided with authorization for the $25 Gift Card they promised if I visited their show room. To top it off, before I walked out of this deal scam, was given a simple ultimatum by the Sales Manager to either sign the loan application, or the car sale would be off. Well guys, I can assure you, the car sale is definitely off. Follow-up - The GM of the Dealership followed up to my online complaints, apologized for his Sales Manager, but then pointed me to a website that supposedly justified their requrest for information under the guise of the "Patriot Act". It turned out the website he pointed me to was one developed by the autodealer industry to dupe new car purchasers into believing this is required information. Nice try. You guys are actually worse than I thought, and I didn't think it could get much worse. Herb Gordon had a chance to apologize for their actions, but chose instead to continue the deception. Highly recommend you stay away from this dealer. I ultimately purchased [elsewhere], and while the experience wasn't perfect, it was significantly better than the deception and shabby treatment I got from this dealer. You can a whole lot better somewhere else folks. That's my recommendation - shop somewhere else.
