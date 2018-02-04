5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My husband and I had the distinct pleasure of doing business with the amazing people of Berlin City Lexus. I had done a lot of research prior to going and spoke with John Talamelli over the phone. As soon as we arrived, he was genuine and sincere, asking if wed like some food from their cookout, drinks, etc. Once we were comfortable and after chatting for a while about our professions, where we were from, and sports, he let us know that his main goal was for us to have a great experience and hopefully leave with the right car for us. He would reiterate how that didnt mean an expensive vehicle, but one that we liked, one that was reliable, and one that fit our budget. I had brought a folder of ~10 potential Toyota vehicles. He went next door to confirm their availability, and discovered that most were Toyota certified, so he could unfortunately not help us. He didnt try to push us into a non-certified vehicle just to make a sale, but rather went over and found an employee at Toyota whom he really trusted to take care of us, Tucker Murch. Tucker helped us find the perfect vehicle. After an unfortunate experience with a financial manager, we walked out confused, frustrated, and a little shocked. John came out to congratulate us since he saw our plates being taken off our trade-in. He could sense that something was wrong, and asked if we wanted to talk about it. He listened to what happened, and shook his head in awe. John asked if we had time and wanted to go over our paperwork together and he would explain anything and everything, and invited us inside. He was extremely sincere and continually apologized for our experience and really wanted to make sure we left with a firm understanding of what we had bought and signed. He explained it in a very clear way, that for most people, other than purchasing a house, purchasing a vehicle is the largest expense of ones life and it needs to be a great experience. Once inside, he noticed the General Sales Manager, Dan Kahn was in his office, explained what was going on, and Dan dropped what he was doing and invited us in. Moral of the story, even though we were directly working with John, he went above and beyond and took time out of his busy day to make sure we left completely satisfied and understood every part of our purchase. Although it was not his fault, he continually apologized and acted as though it was, and sincerely wanted to help. That brings us to Dan Kahn. Dan invited us into his office and asked us to explain what had happened. We told him everything, and was visibly upset for us. He promised to go through everything with us, line by line, to be sure we knew exactly what was in our paperwork. He went through our folder, and immediately noticed a few mistakes. He excused himself a few times to walk back and forth between Lexus and Toyota to speak face to face with management on the other side and reprint new paperwork. Dan then did EXACTLY what he said he would do, and went line by line, answering every single question we had. At one point, he even was in contact with the institution in which we would finance through to be sure of the approved amounts and interest rates. He, just like John, repeatedly apologized for what had happened, and took everything extremely personal as if it happened to him. Dan took a lot of his personal time to sit down and change our entire experience. Because of the outstanding service we had just received and our new understanding of our purchase, my husband and I left the way we thought we would in the first place, extremely happy and proud of our new car. Read more