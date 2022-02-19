5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We purchased a 2014 Traverse LTZ. We came in thinking of a Tahoe but it was a bit too high up for Carol and the third seat and storage wasn't ideal. We also looked at an Acadia, but we were sold on the Traverse. We didn't like the new camel color interior at all and though we came in saying we didn't want a dark interior color we came to the realization we actually liked the black. After finally deciding on the "bells and whistles" we liked, it became obvious we needed an LTZ. We had decided by then to get an LTZ with a black interior and either a white or black exterior. There was only one and it was "in transit." Adrienne and William did a bit of research and found it already on site. Adrienne removed the plastic covering and showed it to us. The "white" was actually a much much better shade of white than what we had thought. All in all, we ended up with what we really needed - a vehicle Carol could use for her real estate work and one that I had room to drive for family outings (the back seat is ideal for three grandchildren!). Thank you to our friend Eric Lane for guiding us in the right direction and for the care provided us by Mr. G. and Mr. H., and of course Adrienne who was more than outstanding. Read more