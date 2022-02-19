Gerry Lane Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Gerry Lane Chevrolet
Air bag replacement
by 02/19/2022on
Very fast fix, Taylor is great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Air bag replacement
by 02/19/2022on
Very fast fix, Taylor is great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Michael'sZ71
by 03/02/2020on
It was professional and performed in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service with a smile
by 01/28/2020on
Taylor greeted me right away with her bubbly smile. I told her exactly what I was looking for and she jumped right on the path of getting me into vehicle I wanted. No fuss or muss. From Taylor to the finance department I was treated the way a customer should be. Everyone greeted myself and my young daughter. Again Taylor was awesome. This is my third car from Gerry Lane I will always go back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top Notch
by 11/15/2017on
Excellent service and sales people. Ive bought from several dealers and several brands and this is hands down my best experience ever. Sales and service are 5 star. Now my dealer for years to come.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Shocked Customer
by 10/16/2017on
My fiance purchased 2 vehicles. After the purchase the saleswoman became arrogant and had an attitude as if we were a bother when we were calling about our vehicles being washed and getting an inspection sticker. I left my vehicle with her overnight only for it to be ready at 5 pm. That is entirely tooooooo long for a car to be washed, tank topped off and an inspection sticker. My fiance was not pleased with his base model truck and asked to bring it back and was told he would need more money with a 728 credit score. Avery refused to take it back and Chad was rude when asked about bringing the vehicle back. Barrack was just as arrogant and disrespectful. I will NOT recommend this dealership to no one!!! I am very displeased with my service. They were at my disposal until my fiance signed on the line and then they treated us as if we did not exist. There is a reason I have never purchased a vehicle from Gerry Lane. No pride in the name, unprofessional [non-permissible content removed] running the company! Worst experience of my life and I been buying vehicles since I was 19 and I am 39!
great warranty service but bluetooth issues not resolved
by 01/12/2017on
My original appointment was to repair Bluetooth feedback during cell phone usage, and it was not repaired, I was told issue between General Motors and Apple, so I am now talking to General Motors. I requested oil change & tire rotation and that was done. The service was great, just disappointed Bluetooth issue is not resolved on 2017 Chevrolet Equinox.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Experience!
by 11/28/2016on
Gerry Lane is surely a place of professionals and they treated me with respect and courtesy. No hang ups in the sales process and my sales consultant was truly a guide! I will definitely be doing business in the future!
Gerry Lane Chevrolet in Baton Rouge, LA
by 07/07/2016on
Gerry Lane Chevrolet sold me a lemon, in January 2016 i been having problems with the car for over 6 months, I even contact The GM department, they didn't even help me. Soo now I'm stuck with a car note of a sour lemon car..... I wouldn't advise no one to go them. Ever
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2015 Tahoe
by 10/06/2014on
Good customer experience with salesman. Excellent experience with Business office. Vehicle delivered to my office with salespersons who took lots of time to be sure I understood all the features of the vehicle. Could not have gone better. Entire experience from first contact to delivery at my office took less than 5 working hours. Way to go Gerry Lane. You literally stole the deal from another dealership who just could not perform as your team did.
Great vehicle and outstanding sales people.
by 12/31/2013on
We purchased a 2014 Traverse LTZ. We came in thinking of a Tahoe but it was a bit too high up for Carol and the third seat and storage wasn't ideal. We also looked at an Acadia, but we were sold on the Traverse. We didn't like the new camel color interior at all and though we came in saying we didn't want a dark interior color we came to the realization we actually liked the black. After finally deciding on the "bells and whistles" we liked, it became obvious we needed an LTZ. We had decided by then to get an LTZ with a black interior and either a white or black exterior. There was only one and it was "in transit." Adrienne and William did a bit of research and found it already on site. Adrienne removed the plastic covering and showed it to us. The "white" was actually a much much better shade of white than what we had thought. All in all, we ended up with what we really needed - a vehicle Carol could use for her real estate work and one that I had room to drive for family outings (the back seat is ideal for three grandchildren!). Thank you to our friend Eric Lane for guiding us in the right direction and for the care provided us by Mr. G. and Mr. H., and of course Adrienne who was more than outstanding.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes