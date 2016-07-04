1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This review is to simply share with consumers about my car buying experience with The KIA Store- Preston Hwy March 2016. I am most curious, first, that I never received a Customer Satisfaction Survey, either via email or phone, but let me continue. In early March my sibling purchased a vehicle from your store. While my sibling was waiting to secure the deal I meet her at the dealership where I was introduced to her salesman Brad, who shook my hand and even provided me with his business card. Brad went on too say that, "if you're in the market to buy, give me a call and we'll get you in something". At the time, a new car purchase wasn't on my mind. A few weeks later I was back in Louisville and stopped by the lot because I had saw a Mercedes on the website so I stopped in to make an inquiry. I met with Brad, gave him some info and told him what my must haves were. I didn't have a lot of time but did text back and forth with Brad. The dealership needed more info and once I got to the dealership, I wasn't SURE if I wanted to purchase the vehicle an begin exploring another possibility. Because the dealership did not have my second option ( Chevy Camaro) on the lot, I was told they could check other locations. By now I have to leave Ky for work purposes but was still considering a purchase. While in TX I text Brad to let him that I'm looking at the Mercedes and the price online had been reduced. He said it was still available. Upon returning to KY I came to the dealership to meet with Brad. Brad was actually busy, and told me that his " buddy" Paul or Phil would finish the deal because be was with another customer. BRAD WAS MY SALESMEN, he knew that I was working with him because my sister referred me to him and also INTRODUCED ME TO HIM, its not my role to share any of this with Paul/Phil....I'M THE CONSUMER, not part of the sales team or the person who dictates WHO OR HOW THE REFERRAL process works. This was the FIRST ISSUE.( refusing to acknowledge that my sister REFERRED me to Brad. Again, if Brad FAILED to document this on the sales forms- HE INTENTIONALLY LEFT IT OFF as to not share his commission. 2nd Issue. During the test drive I identified, with Paul/Phil that there was a noise in the rear passenger wheel, and also let Bob at the front desk know that when I drive the car off the lot the CHECK BREAK PAD WEAR sensor came on. Bob said to contact SERVICE, make an appointment and we'll get it taken care of. Very condescending. I did exactly what I was told to do. I contacted service, they started an account and scheduled me to bring the car back in. As I dropped off the car and told Brian Serv. Mgr what was wrong, he walked outside, took some info from the car and told me they'd call me. I then ask about a loaner vehicle and he said they had none. I then asked if I could get a ride home to Ft. Knox and was told no.????? 2nd Issue. Was sent to the service manager to see IF they have a vehicle and was actual obliged a loaner from Darren/Derrick. While waiting for tags to be placed on the loaner Darren comes to me and says be was just noticed from the Service Mgr. Brian that they aren't responsible for repairing the things I mentioned when I dropped the car off. CHECK BRAKE PAD WEAR, NOISE IN REAR PASSENGER TIRE, and both AIR VENTS are broken. Service said because the car is AS IS they aren't responsible. I had the car for 24 hours at this point. Darren, was extremely nasty when I begun to ask questions about the vehicle and responded with, "if you don't like it, we can just back you out of the deal". This response showed me right there that they have no care to try and ensure this is a positive experience. I told Darren to back me out of the deal. While this is going on, I've consulted with some one and agreed to keep the Mercedes, got in the car and left the dealership. Still hearing the noise in the tire, still looking at the message in the dash board I take the car elsewhere to get answers on what's actually going on with the vehicle. When people see the temp tags in the car, I'm given more info on how to rectify this BAD situation. At Pep BOYS, I finds that the tires were cupped and needed to be replaced. This cost me $600.00. I just traded in a car, put down 3k then had to put 600.00 tires on a car that I've only had for 24hrs. I contacted The KIA Store General. Managed..Bob Wernert. Bob asked me to bring the car back to KIA to have it looked at. Bob assures me the car is safe, though also shared that they DO NOT do a full Certified inspection on used cars. Also, upon picking up the car from KIA no one can provide an inspection report on the car. Extremely fishy that the quality assurance on used vehicles isn't looked at more closely. Everyone understands USED/AS IS but to not openly disclose issues with a vehicle is deceptive, especially when the dash board CLEARLY identifies an issue that is blatant and to minimize it and deny behind responsible for taking care of that is the epitamy of piss poor customer Service. My family lives in the communities SURRounding the KIA STORE .They patronize your dealership out of convenience. I trust my family and have patronized your business due to that fact. I also bought a 2006 KIA from you in 2006. As you can see, our family has invested a lot of our hard earned resources into The KIA Store. For both, my sibling and I to have EXPERIENCED EXTREMELY unsatisfied CUSTOMER SERVICE from this dealership is unfathomable! Your front desk guys are the most rude, uncaring, people that IVE EVER dealt with in a customer driven capacity!! They DON'T GREET. you upon entering the dealership, no let me correct that- THEY ARE SELECTIVE WITH WHO THEY GREET, I had the opportunity on numerous occasions to see WHO they great with pleasure and those they IGNORE. BE reminded that just because The KIA STORE is in a community that may lend credence to low income our credit issues, EVERYONE that walks in the door deserves quality care and respect. When you're not able to be treat customers in this community that way customers are treated in other communities...CLOSE YOUR DOORS. I'll definitely share my existence with Edmunds.com which plays a huge part of your CSS. I'm not nor have I been a consumer who feels ENTITLED too anything...I've worked for EVERY SINGLE thing I have as a single professional women. This experience here, with the SALES MANAGER at the front desk, the shady practices hat take place AFTER the fact, and just not being upfront about things that are asked of the dealership. Beware, and if I had to provide a word to the wise: go elsewhere and make a purchase where integrity, honesty and a guaranteed promise to keep customer service at the forefront is more than just talk-its actually backed and implemented. Read more