3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I originally called commonwealth looking for a used vehicle I had seen online. After making an appointment with the sales manager (Tyran) I was then passed on to a salesman to help me. It started out ok, although a little unprofessional, but no problems. We went for a test drive and then started the negotiation. I told them what I was willing to give for the vehicle and my terms. He came back with an offer that wasn't what I wanted , so I simply told him thanks but I didn't think we would come to an agreement. As I was leaving, Tyran and the sales chased me down and tried to convince me to buy. When I repeated my terms, Tyran was trying to explain why I should buy. IN the meantime, the salesman walks over to the other salesman and starts joking and laughing about my offer. Very unprofessional. I understand that they are there to sell cars, but not to make fun of customers. So I yelled over the them sales and told him in some not so nice words that he can keep on talking because I will never step foot in that dealership again. As I said, I had heard some negative about them,but ,they were way more unprofessional than I had ever thought and started getting an attitude as soon as I questioned the deal. At no time was I rude until they laughed about my offer etc. I will never go back and will tell anyone I know that they are terrible to deal with. Can't believe a big dealership like them act this way. Read more