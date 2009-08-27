Commonwealth Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Commonwealth Dodge Ram
I had heard bad things, but never imagined that it would be so BAD!!
by 08/27/2009on
I originally called commonwealth looking for a used vehicle I had seen online. After making an appointment with the sales manager (Tyran) I was then passed on to a salesman to help me. It started out ok, although a little unprofessional, but no problems. We went for a test drive and then started the negotiation. I told them what I was willing to give for the vehicle and my terms. He came back with an offer that wasn't what I wanted , so I simply told him thanks but I didn't think we would come to an agreement. As I was leaving, Tyran and the sales chased me down and tried to convince me to buy. When I repeated my terms, Tyran was trying to explain why I should buy. IN the meantime, the salesman walks over to the other salesman and starts joking and laughing about my offer. Very unprofessional. I understand that they are there to sell cars, but not to make fun of customers. So I yelled over the them sales and told him in some not so nice words that he can keep on talking because I will never step foot in that dealership again. As I said, I had heard some negative about them,but ,they were way more unprofessional than I had ever thought and started getting an attitude as soon as I questioned the deal. At no time was I rude until they laughed about my offer etc. I will never go back and will tell anyone I know that they are terrible to deal with. Can't believe a big dealership like them act this way.
Commonwealth Dodge Salesmen are [violative content deleted]!
by 04/02/2009on
Do NOT buy from Commonwealth Dodge. Their sales director does not stand behind what he says. He believes that it is also ok to be rude to people. I have actually had to hire a lawyer for the first time in my life because they are using my information to hold me liable for a brand new car that they have in their posession. The brand new car broke down while pulling it out of the lot and I told them that I didn't want that car. I was told that it was no problem and I wouldn't be liable. Then, they later decided to use my information to hold me liable. WHAT A MESS!!! When I contacted the lawyer, he told me that he already has several causes against Commonwealth Dodge from other people. Chrysler also has MANY complaints against them. I am not against the brand Dodge, just Commonwealth Dodge. Get out of Louisville!
Good Selection, but not willing to help Dodge employees
by 07/29/2008on
I was surprised to see this dealer had several Dodge Calibers in their online inventory. I visited and was able to test drive an SXT in almost the exact trim package I wanted. When it came to setting up the deal, things didn't go so well. The salesman was not sure how to handle Employee pricing, so I was referred to a manager. The manager was not willing to do a vehicle search to find the exact car I wanted if I was going to use employee pricing. I went across town and found a dealer who got me exactly what I wanted at the employee price. The salesman and manager applied alot of pressure trying to convince me to get the closest match to the car I wanted. When I said I would prefer to think about it, they explained that the car would probably not be there tomorrow, so I should act quick. I understand that any Dodge vehicles with good mileage are tough to keep on the lot, but it's not worth an unpleasant sales experience to get a car that is almost what you want.
Bait and Switch...buyers be warned.
by 04/05/2008on
I was interested in leasing a 2008 Dodge Charger R/T Daytona and inquired about it on dodge.com. After meeting with the sales person and given a test drive the bartering game began. After making it clear what I could afford we struck an agreement on my trade. I came back later that evening ready to drive away in the new vehicle and was told by the dealer they made a "mistake" on my trade in and the original deal. They wanted an additional $2000. I told the sales manager that I felt like I had been the victim of bait & switch. His response was to yell at me and walk away without an apology or a fair counter offer to make the sale. This dealership backs up the negative reputation car dealers have. I'm looking elsewhere for my new car and will never set foot at Commonwealth Dodge again.