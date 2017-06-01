Don Franklin Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Don Franklin Ford Lincoln
Up front pricing!
by 01/06/2017on
Loved the fast and no hassle purchase! This is how much truck is and I agreed to purchase.. no 2hour debate on price then 2hour debate on payment..etc
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don Franklin Ford Experience.
by 11/28/2016on
I have purchased over 50 new automobiles over a lifetime. At no time have I ever encountered a dealer as superb as this one. This was a no hassle, very direct, honest exchange. The sales rep was outstanding, taking a large part of his day to lead me to the right purchase. Then the paperwork came along, which was accurate and timely. I usually walk in to car dealerships with a fair amount of trepidation, which went away almost immediately as I arrived. What a great car dealer. You need to try it out. And by the way, my price was terrific. Way better than the other dealers I checked.
Great experience.
by 07/12/2016on
It was a very good experience. I had broken down on the highway in Kentucky ten miles from the dealership. Instead of repairing my 2009 f350 I decided to trade with the dealership. They helped me get everything completed and traded and got me on my way so I could make it home to North Carolina by that night.
Great customer service
by 05/06/2016on
Doug Chafin and the entire sales staff at Don Franklin in London were excellent. They really made every effort to make the buying experience positive. I would recommend them to anyone in the market for a new Ford!
Great sale service
by 04/08/2016on
2026 f-150 5.0 engine 4x4 sport package. Overall purchase went great, trade in was fair value for my old truck. Jim Rogers is brst salesman I have used at any Ford dealer
Great service
by 04/06/2016on
We had a great experience very nice people to purchase a car from
first car as a married couple
by 04/06/2016on
My wife and myself were going to a buy here pay here lot when my father suggested Don Franklin and a wonderful man named homer helped my wife and I find an 2013 Ford focus red with black interior great car great people and there finance department is exceptional and I won't go any where else from here on out again thank you Don Franklin in london for an awsome job you did thanks Peter newby
Quick, honest and honorable. The way all dealers should be...
by 02/08/2016on
Picked up a brand new Competition Orange California Special Mustang and the staff and service was fantastic. The paperwork was half the time I'm used to. Car was detailed, filled with gas and parked outside ready to go. Top notch service all around.
great experience
by 12/15/2015on
Joe the salesman was very friendly wasn't pushy at all and the rest of the staff as well.I didn't leave the dealership feeling like I was suckered in to purchasing my vehicle I was able to get the type of truck that I was in the market for and the payment that fit my budget
Great Service at Don Franklin Ford
by 11/26/2015on
I had the best service at Don Franklin Ford! Everyone from the general manager to the Homer Barrett, my salesman, to the gentleman in the Finance Department, to the service professionals. I will certainly return again!
Friendly and great service!
by 10/20/2015on
Very friendly staff. They made buying a car easy and worked and helped in every way. Pleasure doing business with don franklin.
Great Car Buying Experience- Highly recommend Don Franklin, London, KY
by 08/24/2015on
On our purchase of a Ford Explorer (used), the Staff at Don Franklin in London Ky were very friendly, helpful, as well as making everything go very smoothly. Ted, the salesman who assisted in our purchase- was knowledgeable & down to earth- the other salesman were friendly and offered assistance as well throughout the process. The Financing manager was superb! The General Manager and Regional Manager were friendly and took time to talk, as well as, answer any questions we had. They made certain any concern (warranty, service, etc.) were addressed and made every effort to let us know they wanted true customer satisfaction! They have a very impressive Service Center that would be second to none! I would highly recommend buying a vehicle there, new or used- and feel confident the experience would be good.
Great customer service, knowledgeable and fast
by 06/24/2015on
I purchased a 2013 F150 Ford truck, when I first spoke with the very helpful salesperson I told them what I was looking for and they mentioned that there were 9 other lots and I could look online and if I found one it would be brought to London, I called back the next day, I had found my truck it was delivered and purchased in 1 day without sitting and going through paperwork for 6 hours, this was the fastest and best I have ever been treated when buying a new automobile, we arrived around 3:45 and by 5:00 the truck was ours and we were leaving,we will be repeat customers because service like this is hard to find
Explorer purchase
by 06/18/2015on
The sales staff was very friendly and helpful with our purchase. Will plan on buying at Don Franklin again in the future.
Great customer service!!
by 06/15/2015on
I actually called in and asked for a specific vehicle. They called me back within an hour with exactly what I wanted color and all!!!
Great car, great deal!
by 06/09/2015on
2014 Lincoln MKZ . Found a leak in the trunk but service was glad to work until they found the problem and get it fixed for me. I love that whenever your lincoln is brought in you are given a loaner and don't have to wait. Thanks! I love my 1st lincoln!
