5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I worked with Daniel Nagel for my interest in buying a Mercedes SLK 250. I highly recommend Daniel to anyone! He is very professional, prompt, and a very pleasant individual to work with. I can say with confidence that this dealership and Daniel work very hard to ensure the highest quality customer service to their costumers more than any dealership I've had a chance to work with! I called this dealership with an interest to buy their SLK 250. I live in Maryland so this was entirely done through the phone. Daniel was very patient and addressed all my concerns and questions while being very transparent through the entire process. This to me is very important especially for a car I can't physically see. He took many pictures and videos through the process. In the end, I expressed great interest in buying it and initiated the purchase. Unfortunately, I had to cancel it at the last moment due to financial reasons. It was a very difficult email to write and phone call to make to Daniel telling him that I have to cancel the purchase especially after everything he's done through the process. But he was very professional, very understanding, and very responsive to all my calls after the cancellation which is very rare to find! I've always felt that the only time you can tell when a company cares about it's customers is how they handle situations like this. And I can tell you this company and Daniel really puts their heart into their customers satisfaction. Therefore, I recommend MB of Wichita and Daniel to anyone looking for a Mercedes and want to feel their own interests and satisfactions as a customer were fully addressed and prioritized. Thank you Daniel and all the people that work here for making such a difference in our car buying experience! Read more