Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Wichita
Awesome Service
by 08/19/2020on
Steven Harris was awesome! He found us what we wanted and was willing to work with us. Our Kansas City saleman could not help us. We really appreciate everything he did for us! Roxi Helphingstine Mission Electronics, Inc. [contact info removed]
Awesome Service
by 08/19/2020on
Steven Harris was awesome! He found us what we wanted and was willing to work with us. Our Kansas City saleman could not help us. We really appreciate everything he did for us! Roxi Helphingstine Mission Electronics, Inc. [contact info removed]
easy, no pressure, generous
by 11/30/2019on
Daniel was honest, straightforward and quick. The sales process was no pressure, one price, and quick. Dealership grounds and facilities are clean, located near eateries and highway access, and the employees seem happy.
good and timely service
by 08/29/2019on
Nice to do business with Wichita Mercedes. makes you feel like a well cared for guest.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cadillac ATS
by 04/23/2019on
Dan Nagel was a pleasure to work with and was super friendly the entire time. He answered all my questions, provided excellent guidance, and made this the best and easiest car buying experience I have ever had. If you need a new luxury vehicle he's your man.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SL 500 gift for my wife
by 09/08/2018on
Great work by Cody Hudson from the Custoner Service team in arranging the surprise of getting her dream SL! Excellent support through the whole buying process. Thanks!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience I've had
by 08/27/2017on
I worked with Daniel Nagel for my interest in buying a Mercedes SLK 250. I highly recommend Daniel to anyone! He is very professional, prompt, and a very pleasant individual to work with. I can say with confidence that this dealership and Daniel work very hard to ensure the highest quality customer service to their costumers more than any dealership I've had a chance to work with! I called this dealership with an interest to buy their SLK 250. I live in Maryland so this was entirely done through the phone. Daniel was very patient and addressed all my concerns and questions while being very transparent through the entire process. This to me is very important especially for a car I can't physically see. He took many pictures and videos through the process. In the end, I expressed great interest in buying it and initiated the purchase. Unfortunately, I had to cancel it at the last moment due to financial reasons. It was a very difficult email to write and phone call to make to Daniel telling him that I have to cancel the purchase especially after everything he's done through the process. But he was very professional, very understanding, and very responsive to all my calls after the cancellation which is very rare to find! I've always felt that the only time you can tell when a company cares about it's customers is how they handle situations like this. And I can tell you this company and Daniel really puts their heart into their customers satisfaction. Therefore, I recommend MB of Wichita and Daniel to anyone looking for a Mercedes and want to feel their own interests and satisfactions as a customer were fully addressed and prioritized. Thank you Daniel and all the people that work here for making such a difference in our car buying experience!
Take your daily drives around Kansas to a whole new level of luxury by bringing home a new Mercedes-Benz or fine-tuning the one you already own. The team at Mercedes-Benz of Wichita is determined to set up every driver for success, and that starts with the processes we have in place at our dealership. We’ll take the time to discuss your preferences, budget, and lifestyle so we can best serve you, and we’ll treat you like a member of our family rather than a customer. After all, you’re the fuel that keeps us going, and you deserve to be treated as such.
With stellar new Mercedes-Benz vehicles for sale that include sedans, coupes, SUVs, hybrids and convertibles, it’s always easy to find the ideal match when shopping at our Mercedes-Benz dealership in Wichita, KS. Our Mercedes-Benz sales specialists will learn more about you so they can help match you to the perfect vehicle, and our Mercedes-Benz finance team can help you finance or lease your dream car on terms that work for you