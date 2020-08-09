Gurley Leep Nissan
BEST CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE THUS FAR!
by 09/08/2020on
BEST CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! I recently purchased a car at Gurley Keep Nissan. Mike Dobbs, sales team was the man... Let me start by saying that I initially contacted him via email. I followed up with a call to let him know what time I would arrive. I explained that I'm disabled and had to purchase a car prior to leaving the lot. I supplied him with the stock numbers of the cars I liked. Mike Dobbs was ready for me. Do you know he had notes from our conversation? He got my finance taken car of swiftly. He was honest, respectful, funny, made me feel like at that moment nothing/no one else mattered but my business. Narrowed down my options. He focused on the best fit for me. The first car on my list was what I drove home with. Got good a rate and price. Very satisfied. Got to Gurley Keep and ask Mike Dobbs.
Personal financial gain at the expense of a customer.
by 02/19/2021on
The finance department misrepresented the “wrap around bumper to bumper warranty” when they omitted the fact that I would be financing an extra $3450 for said aftermarket bumper to bumper warranty. Only upon trading the vehicle in six months/3k miles later, did I find out I was in fact charged/financed for an aftermarket warranty. The general manager and the finance department both responded by stating; “well you signed the papers”, I sent an email to the general manager requesting documentation of the “deal” on the vehicle and left a voice mail, no response. When the pay structure of the finance manager is incentivized (meaning they benefit financially) to up sell warranties, its no wonder they omit or misrepresent material facts. Had I known I was being charged for this extra warranty I would have declined. This is shameful behavior expected from a no name shady used car lot.
service manager
by 01/29/2016on
I guess I spoke to soon on my earlier post that the issue had been resolved. It hasn't!!! Nathan (service manager) had ask that I take down all the bad reviews and then they would issue me a check. I immediately deleted all that I could and the sites such as this one I put that the issue had been resloved. Nathan had given his word that he would re-emburse me. Well it's 1/29/16 and I haven't heard anything from him. So much for his "word". 12/7/15 Gurley Leep has contacted me and the issue has been resolved. Original Review - I purchase my car there 3 yrs ago and had always been happy with their service until last week. I took it there to have an oil change and they called and said it was due to change the brake fluid and differential fluid. I was told the price would be $100 for one and $139 for the other. I told him to go ahead and do them. When I picked up the car the bill was $496. I was shocked. I aske the service rep and she didn't have a good answer as to why it was so high. The oil change with coupons was $4.95. I asked to talk to the service manager but was told he wasn't availible and I had to get back to work. I called about an hour later and he still was unavailable so I left a message. He call me and said he would look into it and call me back. Well it's been 3 days and have yet been able to talk to him. I've called 7 times over the last 3 days and his employees have left messages and have even texted him telling him to call me. Believe me I will never but another vehicle from any Gurley Leep dealership again.
Beware of maintenance
by 01/22/2016on
BEWARE! I purchased new Pathfinder Platinum in March of 2014. Since my purchase I have paid for $2700 in "maintenance." I felt like I was bullied into getting this work done. When it first happened I called and complained to Nissan but nothing was done. My average spend each visit was $187. The final straw was when I went in a few weeks ago and asked for "just and oil change" and was called by the service manager and told my serpentine belt needed to be replaced at $200. He told me it was cracked and made me feel like I would crash my car if I didn't do it. Of note, he has been the main person that has strong armed me into all these repairs. When I went to pick up my car the belt was not in stock and all the sudden it was not an urgent fix. I left that day on a mission to get out of that Nissan. I have since traded it in on a 2016 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum. I was happy to pay for any negative equity just to get out of this car and the ridiculous maintenance fees. I caution anyone on buying a Nissan, but if you do, do not get your maintenance done here. I've reached out to the State Attorney General and am awaiting their response.
Pleasant & frustrating at the same time!
by 12/26/2015on
The Sales Professional I dealt with, Dave Beaty, was knowledgeable, professional, witty, teasing & overall very pleasant to work with! Originally I was going to buy a used Nissan, but we got to talking about leasing, which I had not thought of, & knew nothing about. When I learned that I could lease a new Nissan Sentra for $69 a month more than I was going to pay my credit union for a loan for a used Nissan, leasing certainly made more sense! The dealership is clean & organized, & they offer coffee, water, & even have a popcorn machine (and it's very tasty!). Everyone is very pleasant, greeting you as they see you. Since I had spent quite a bit of time there, 2 days in a row, talking with Dave, I teasingly asked on the 2nd day where my bed was. The frustrating part for me was the amount of time it took to finalize the paperwork! (All the info has to be transmitted to Nissan when a lease is involved.) We arrived at 5:30, & an hour later I told my husband & son to return home, as there was no reason for them to remain. Dave had my Sentra detailed,while I watched TV & munched on popcorn. Then, finally, Ken came & told me it was time to sign the papers, & by the time we finished, Dave came to take me back to the garage to get the car, & he spent some while explaining features the car had, & at 9:05 I happily left with my new car! Overall, a most pleasant experience, with a little bit of frustration added!
Knowledgeable
by 11/29/2015on
The dealership was clean, comfortable, and well organized. All the staff were very friendly. My salesperson, Paul Luneke, was very knowledgeable about their products, and helped me make my decision without pressure. I feel I got my new Rogue at a fair price, and will definitely recommend Gurley Leep Nissan and Paul Luneke to my friends and family.
Service Manager
by 11/25/2015on
12/7/15 Gurley Leep has contacted me and the issue has been resolved.
Excellent Customer Service
by 09/25/2015on
From the first phone call to picking up my vehical after it was repaired, my experience with Gurley Leep Nissan was phenomenal. The dealer I purchased my vehical and warranty from caused nothing but problems and incorrect information. The associate I was working with, Ash, and the service manager as well went above and beyond to assist me with questions, shuttles, etc., apologized for the inconvenience that was not caused by their dealership whatsoever, and even adjusted their bill for the work they did on my car to cover yet another mistake by the dealer I purchased my car and warranty from. I cannot say enough about their wonderful customer service and professionalism. They truly define great customer service!
Holy smokes - charge me premium + service rates will ya!
by 05/14/2015on
The engin elight of my 20003 Nissan Altima came on and engine therafter stalled 3 times in the next week. Long story short, I paid $300+ for spark plugs and cables, a fuel filter and carburetor service. Six weeks later, same issue arose and now I was quoted $900+ for a cam and timing sensor. Nate proceeded to offer after-market parts for $100 less when I complained but warned me "the labor warranty would be voided with after market parts". It's a 12 year old car for pete's sakes! A few calls and a week later, Ron's McKinley Marathon fixed my car perfectly for $280! Thanks Aaron - you guys rock and will be mechanic for my Nissan as long as we're in Indiana! Maybe it's all that premier marketing at Gurley that needs to be financed by the service customers!
Altima purchase
by 03/10/2013on
Worked with Paul L. He took the time to show me the features of the car before the test ride--the other dealers just threw me the keys and expected me to figure everything out--one made me drive a 4 cylinder because he didn't want to get the only v6 out of the showroom. The initial offer was insulting--$500 off a $33k car; likely required by the sales manager. So I left. I emailed him the next day and gave him my price for the car and trade. He accepted it, located the car in Iowa and delivered at the day and time I wanted. The F&I guy didn't pressure us, and Paul went through the key features in detail before I drove off. First service is free (although I got 3 years regular maintenance free). Pretty pleasant experience as far as car buying goes.
Dealership did not respond to questions
by 12/30/2011on
Gurley Leep was one of the dealers that Edmunds recommended for my area. The dealership contacted me to introduce themselves. I wrote to a Angela Heyne and gave detailed specifics on the kind of vehicle I was looking for. I did not receive any reply from dealership. There were other dealerships that were a lot more responsive and willing to work with me. So I went with them.
