1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I guess I spoke to soon on my earlier post that the issue had been resolved. It hasn't!!! Nathan (service manager) had ask that I take down all the bad reviews and then they would issue me a check. I immediately deleted all that I could and the sites such as this one I put that the issue had been resloved. Nathan had given his word that he would re-emburse me. Well it's 1/29/16 and I haven't heard anything from him. So much for his "word". 12/7/15 Gurley Leep has contacted me and the issue has been resolved. Original Review - I purchase my car there 3 yrs ago and had always been happy with their service until last week. I took it there to have an oil change and they called and said it was due to change the brake fluid and differential fluid. I was told the price would be $100 for one and $139 for the other. I told him to go ahead and do them. When I picked up the car the bill was $496. I was shocked. I aske the service rep and she didn't have a good answer as to why it was so high. The oil change with coupons was $4.95. I asked to talk to the service manager but was told he wasn't availible and I had to get back to work. I called about an hour later and he still was unavailable so I left a message. He call me and said he would look into it and call me back. Well it's been 3 days and have yet been able to talk to him. I've called 7 times over the last 3 days and his employees have left messages and have even texted him telling him to call me. Believe me I will never but another vehicle from any Gurley Leep dealership again. Read more