5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The closest dealer didn't have a h'back in stock so I was told, "Check back from time to time." Yeah, right. I went over to McCrocklin and was greeted like family and immediately knew this was where I was going to buy. The car I wanted (black SE auto/manual) was not in stock but the salesperson reviewed my needs/wants and suggested the right car for me. I didn't opt for the Titanium since I don't like leather and don't want a sunroof but I wasn't pushed to buy what pushed up the price. Instead, I was guided into buying what I wanted. Is this place for real??? Yup. The price was fair and, even though I'm sure I could have beat it elsewhere by a few bucks, I doubt I could ever find a better sales experience. My car came in as quoted and I have brought a customer over who has bought from McCrocklin vs. the 'local' dealer and will continue to do so as more friends ask me about my car. Read more