McCrocklin Ford Sales

683 N 8th St, Middletown, IN 47356
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Customer Reviews of McCrocklin Ford Sales

2 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

This is what a dealer SHOULD be

by no_more_hondas on 09/30/2012

The closest dealer didn't have a h'back in stock so I was told, "Check back from time to time." Yeah, right. I went over to McCrocklin and was greeted like family and immediately knew this was where I was going to buy. The car I wanted (black SE auto/manual) was not in stock but the salesperson reviewed my needs/wants and suggested the right car for me. I didn't opt for the Titanium since I don't like leather and don't want a sunroof but I wasn't pushed to buy what pushed up the price. Instead, I was guided into buying what I wanted. Is this place for real??? Yup. The price was fair and, even though I'm sure I could have beat it elsewhere by a few bucks, I doubt I could ever find a better sales experience. My car came in as quoted and I have brought a customer over who has bought from McCrocklin vs. the 'local' dealer and will continue to do so as more friends ask me about my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best dealer I ever been to!

by latviete on 02/03/2010

I have to say this is the best dealership I have ever been to. Buying a car was so easy and pain free. They have no hidden fees and no paperwork fees that other dealers do. Plus they never tried to take advantage of me. The staff is friendly and helpful and I even got a full tank of gas when I bough a used car there. I recommended this dealership to all my friends and family, I just wish all dealerships could be this great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
