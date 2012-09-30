McCrocklin Ford Sales
Customer Reviews of McCrocklin Ford Sales
This is what a dealer SHOULD be
by 09/30/2012on
The closest dealer didn't have a h'back in stock so I was told, "Check back from time to time." Yeah, right. I went over to McCrocklin and was greeted like family and immediately knew this was where I was going to buy. The car I wanted (black SE auto/manual) was not in stock but the salesperson reviewed my needs/wants and suggested the right car for me. I didn't opt for the Titanium since I don't like leather and don't want a sunroof but I wasn't pushed to buy what pushed up the price. Instead, I was guided into buying what I wanted. Is this place for real??? Yup. The price was fair and, even though I'm sure I could have beat it elsewhere by a few bucks, I doubt I could ever find a better sales experience. My car came in as quoted and I have brought a customer over who has bought from McCrocklin vs. the 'local' dealer and will continue to do so as more friends ask me about my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best dealer I ever been to!
by 02/03/2010on
I have to say this is the best dealership I have ever been to. Buying a car was so easy and pain free. They have no hidden fees and no paperwork fees that other dealers do. Plus they never tried to take advantage of me. The staff is friendly and helpful and I even got a full tank of gas when I bough a used car there. I recommended this dealership to all my friends and family, I just wish all dealerships could be this great!