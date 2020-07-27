sales Rating

2/16/2019 just called and asked for Steve.. got transferred over to service.... no surprise guy answers puts me on hold for Steve and to everyone's surprise Steve is gone for the day. BIGGEST [non-permissible content removed] IN THE DEALERSHIP INDUSTRY. IN ORDER TO WORK IN THIS DEALERSHIP YOU NEED TO HAVE THE FOLLOWING QUALIFICATIONS: Be able to back peddle out of any lie Great at coming up with excuses Be able to dodge any phone call or email from a client that you scammed but initially acted like you cared Act like you care but deep down inside are able to live with selling cars that can't be resold unless you are willing to take a loss of $12,000.00 on a 2016 GMC Sierra with 50k Miles that's from Canada but you had no clue as a hard working middle class consumer 2/15/2019 as of today You have put me in such a bad position by selling me a car from Canada and not disclosing how difficult it would be to resell or trade in. The loss I will take is extremely significant and not your typical deprecation. I will be contacting the SOS and The Illinois Attorney General first thing Tuesday Morning. I have not been able to reach Corey. GMC Corporate recommended that I try and reach Steve the Service Director. I spoke to Steve on Monday 2/11/2019 and he promised he would return my call on Tuesday after speaking to Corey. No shock that I did not receive a call. I called for Steve on Wednesday and was told he is off. I called for Steve today at 1:30 and was told he was at lunch and I called for Steve just now and was told that he wasn't in today; when I stated I called earlier and was told he was at lunch the young lady stuttered her way out of the lie. I don't know why I am even waisting my time with such a dishonest and unethical dealership. Everything is documented. Other dealerships have stated in writing the reason for their low offers and it is all VEHICLE IS FROM CANADA. This includes a GMC dealership. Unethical Dealership- They sold me a vehicle that was originally from Canada. No one will now purchase the vehicle even on a trade in because of that. I've asked for a copy of the carfax report numerous times on different occasions. I went to 4 well known dealerships and they all confirmed the same - and one being a GMC dealership "won't buy it and we don't want it because we cannot confirm the emission testing due to it being from Canada". I Spoke to the Manager Corey on 1/26/2019 and explained to him what has been happening. He promised for exactly 2 weeks to have his Sales Manager give me a call and as of 2/6/2019 he is never available and still hasn't returned my call. As a consumer I was taken advantage of. I would never have purchased this vehicle knowing what I know today. Read more