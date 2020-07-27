My New Buick
by 07/27/2020on
I love my new Buick, purchased on 7/24/2020. Lou Matthews is a great sales rep. He is professional, knowledgeable, and courteous. I felt no pressure or stress. The process of buying the care was very pleasant. He made the entire process so easy for me. What a nice guy! His customer service added value to my auto purchase. Be sure to ask for Mr. Lou Matthews. He'll direct you to the right car and get you a great deal.
Great Deal !!
by 01/07/2020on
Got a GREAT deal on a Used Hyundai. Alex Antunez made the deal with professionalism and helped us get the best deal possible. Highly recommended !
Great Experience!
by 01/04/2020on
From the moment we arrived we knew we were at the right place, Tom Riggio our Sales Rep did everything to make our experience go smooth, every member of the staff we met, worked with us and answered questions, every one. They were professional all the way! I would recommend Castle Buick GMC to everyone!
Service Representative
by 05/05/2019on
I'm very pleased how my concerns were addressed. He always remained professional, no matter how many times I called. ☺
Unhappy customer
by 03/13/2019on
My car have been in secret times in the past months and still is not operating properly. I just received my car back on Wednesday 6 and had to have towed back in on today fir the same reason 3500.00 later still not working.
HORRIBLE BUSINESS PRACTICES
by 03/04/2019on
They are unprofessional. They are dishonest. They give false/fake/wrong credit scores. They will not give you the incentives unless you ask them. When you ask them they are dishonest and figure a way to ensure that they do not apply to your purchase. Extremely Dissatisfied Current Leasee.
Do NOT Trust
by 02/17/2019on
2/16/2019 just called and asked for Steve.. got transferred over to service.... no surprise guy answers puts me on hold for Steve and to everyone's surprise Steve is gone for the day. BIGGEST [non-permissible content removed] IN THE DEALERSHIP INDUSTRY. IN ORDER TO WORK IN THIS DEALERSHIP YOU NEED TO HAVE THE FOLLOWING QUALIFICATIONS: Be able to back peddle out of any lie Great at coming up with excuses Be able to dodge any phone call or email from a client that you scammed but initially acted like you cared Act like you care but deep down inside are able to live with selling cars that can't be resold unless you are willing to take a loss of $12,000.00 on a 2016 GMC Sierra with 50k Miles that's from Canada but you had no clue as a hard working middle class consumer 2/15/2019 as of today You have put me in such a bad position by selling me a car from Canada and not disclosing how difficult it would be to resell or trade in. The loss I will take is extremely significant and not your typical deprecation. I will be contacting the SOS and The Illinois Attorney General first thing Tuesday Morning. I have not been able to reach Corey. GMC Corporate recommended that I try and reach Steve the Service Director. I spoke to Steve on Monday 2/11/2019 and he promised he would return my call on Tuesday after speaking to Corey. No shock that I did not receive a call. I called for Steve on Wednesday and was told he is off. I called for Steve today at 1:30 and was told he was at lunch and I called for Steve just now and was told that he wasn't in today; when I stated I called earlier and was told he was at lunch the young lady stuttered her way out of the lie. I don't know why I am even waisting my time with such a dishonest and unethical dealership. Everything is documented. Other dealerships have stated in writing the reason for their low offers and it is all VEHICLE IS FROM CANADA. This includes a GMC dealership. Unethical Dealership- They sold me a vehicle that was originally from Canada. No one will now purchase the vehicle even on a trade in because of that. I've asked for a copy of the carfax report numerous times on different occasions. I went to 4 well known dealerships and they all confirmed the same - and one being a GMC dealership "won't buy it and we don't want it because we cannot confirm the emission testing due to it being from Canada". I Spoke to the Manager Corey on 1/26/2019 and explained to him what has been happening. He promised for exactly 2 weeks to have his Sales Manager give me a call and as of 2/6/2019 he is never available and still hasn't returned my call. As a consumer I was taken advantage of. I would never have purchased this vehicle knowing what I know today.
Bait and switch
by 03/29/2015on
I found a car listed at a good price on their website. After a couple of emails and calls to verify the car was there and that it wasn't a demo, I decided to visit the showroom. What a waste of time. The car which the manager told me was available an hour before I got there was no longer available when I got there. The refused to only the price on a identically equipped car and tried to get me to pay a couple thousand more for it. I refused and went to another dealer who checked Castle's inventory and found that they lied to me and the car is still in their inventory. Don't waste your time.
Great car buying experience at Castle Buick GMC
by 01/30/2015on
Professional, but with a friendly touch. Care about satisfying the customer and meeting the customer's needs. Beat the price of a prior Buick GMC dealer that I had been to earlier in the day. Bought my 2015 GMC Acadia Denali at Castle! Give this dealership a try!!
Liked it so much, we went back again!
by 01/18/2015on
Bought a car for my daughter a couple years ago and was treated very well. We had shopped around, knew what we wanted, and the sales woman (Maricruz) and finance staff worked with us to get a deal we were comfortable with. My other daughter did her research online and came to me with a list of cars she was interested in. When I saw Castle Buick, I called Maricruz and again she delivered at a price we were comfortable with!!!
Finally!!
by 01/08/2015on
I have been looking for a car for a long time and have even been to 2 other dealerships. I was not treated very well by either of the other 2. It was a whole different experience when I walked into Castle, they were so kind & courteous, what a relief it was to finally be treated like a person, rather than a dollar sign. From my first phone call to when I left with my new car, everyone was so nice. It was such a pleasant experience. If you need a new car, Castle is where you should go!
Is zero stars an option?
by 06/28/2014on
Talk about false advertising. Worst car shopping experience ever. We sent an internet inquiry about a car we saw advertised and received a call back about it. After confirming the features of the car and the price we were told to come in for an even better price. We said we were definitely doing the 0% financing. After traveling two hours through flooded streets and detours we waited a half hour for someone to wait on us. Then the salesman proceeded to tell us that the price they advertised we couldn't get because we wanted 0% financing and we were not military etc. He then just left us there. We sent an email to the dealer about our experience and received one back saying they wanted to correct the situation. When we called to talk to the manager who sent us the email we were told no one by that name worked there. So we asked to speak to the general manager and we were disconnected twice and the third time spent 30 minutes on hold. Do you think they didn't want to hear what we had to say?
Castle Buick- bought 2011 LaCrosse CXS from Dave Eisin
by 02/21/2011on
I came for the low internet price & met Dave Eisin who was a calm, understanding, accomodating & helpful salesman! Everyone at Castle heped us to get the best deal possible. I highly recommend Castle Buick! I absolutely love my new 2011 LaCrosse CSX! It is incredible!
New Enclave and Castle
by 08/13/2010on
These guys made it easy and sold me a 2011 enclave for $1000 below invoice with free lifetime oil changes!! Unreal deal and the people were great too!! highly recommend them
New SUV GMC Acadia 2011
by 08/03/2010on
I would like to take the time to say thank you to the Castle GMC team, our experience was very pleasant. Lou helped me and my wife with all of our needs. I have visited 5 GMC dealers in our area and I have to say that after all the games that the other dealers played and the show that they put on, we went running back to Castle GMC. We are very happy with our New 2011 Acadia AWD SLT1 in the Red Jewel Tint with all the bells and whistles and we also added a few things to our vehicle. The Castle GMC staff was phenomenal Lou, Al, Corey, Mike and last but not least Marie all helped in one way or another make our car purchasing experience pleasant. Lou mentioned something to me that I laughed when he said it but it is true for me and my family and I will recommend Castle to everyone who is looking for a vehicle. Lou said you have your Doctor, Lawyer, Dentist, whom you trust and now you will have your Vehicle Dealer. Lou Mathews is my Salesman Thanks Lou Respectfully, MR Jorge Valencia Mrs Yesenia Valencia and Baby Natalie Valencia