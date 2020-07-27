Castle Buick GMC

Visit dealer’s website 
7400 W Cermak Rd, North Riverside, IL 60546
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Castle Buick GMC

3.3
Overall Rating
(7)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (3)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

My New Buick

by Castle Lou Matthews Buick Enco on 07/27/2020

I love my new Buick, purchased on 7/24/2020. Lou Matthews is a great sales rep. He is professional, knowledgeable, and courteous. I felt no pressure or stress. The process of buying the care was very pleasant. He made the entire process so easy for me. What a nice guy! His customer service added value to my auto purchase. Be sure to ask for Mr. Lou Matthews. He'll direct you to the right car and get you a great deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
15 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

My New Buick

by Castle Lou Matthews Buick Enco on 07/27/2020

I love my new Buick, purchased on 7/24/2020. Lou Matthews is a great sales rep. He is professional, knowledgeable, and courteous. I felt no pressure or stress. The process of buying the care was very pleasant. He made the entire process so easy for me. What a nice guy! His customer service added value to my auto purchase. Be sure to ask for Mr. Lou Matthews. He'll direct you to the right car and get you a great deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Deal !!

by Felix on 01/07/2020

Got a GREAT deal on a Used Hyundai. Alex Antunez made the deal with professionalism and helped us get the best deal possible. Highly recommended !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience!

by jjbuzard on 01/04/2020

From the moment we arrived we knew we were at the right place, Tom Riggio our Sales Rep did everything to make our experience go smooth, every member of the staff we met, worked with us and answered questions, every one. They were professional all the way! I would recommend Castle Buick GMC to everyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service Representative

by MS. Cheryl on 05/05/2019

I'm very pleased how my concerns were addressed. He always remained professional, no matter how many times I called. ☺

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Unhappy customer

by MAkirby on 03/13/2019

My car have been in secret times in the past months and still is not operating properly. I just received my car back on Wednesday 6 and had to have towed back in on today fir the same reason 3500.00 later still not working.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

HORRIBLE BUSINESS PRACTICES

by mcnultyk1 on 03/04/2019

They are unprofessional. They are dishonest. They give false/fake/wrong credit scores. They will not give you the incentives unless you ask them. When you ask them they are dishonest and figure a way to ensure that they do not apply to your purchase. Extremely Dissatisfied Current Leasee.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Do NOT Trust

by MIADWAN23 on 02/17/2019

2/16/2019 just called and asked for Steve.. got transferred over to service.... no surprise guy answers puts me on hold for Steve and to everyone's surprise Steve is gone for the day. BIGGEST [non-permissible content removed] IN THE DEALERSHIP INDUSTRY. IN ORDER TO WORK IN THIS DEALERSHIP YOU NEED TO HAVE THE FOLLOWING QUALIFICATIONS: Be able to back peddle out of any lie Great at coming up with excuses Be able to dodge any phone call or email from a client that you scammed but initially acted like you cared Act like you care but deep down inside are able to live with selling cars that can't be resold unless you are willing to take a loss of $12,000.00 on a 2016 GMC Sierra with 50k Miles that's from Canada but you had no clue as a hard working middle class consumer 2/15/2019 as of today You have put me in such a bad position by selling me a car from Canada and not disclosing how difficult it would be to resell or trade in. The loss I will take is extremely significant and not your typical deprecation. I will be contacting the SOS and The Illinois Attorney General first thing Tuesday Morning. I have not been able to reach Corey. GMC Corporate recommended that I try and reach Steve the Service Director. I spoke to Steve on Monday 2/11/2019 and he promised he would return my call on Tuesday after speaking to Corey. No shock that I did not receive a call. I called for Steve on Wednesday and was told he is off. I called for Steve today at 1:30 and was told he was at lunch and I called for Steve just now and was told that he wasn't in today; when I stated I called earlier and was told he was at lunch the young lady stuttered her way out of the lie. I don't know why I am even waisting my time with such a dishonest and unethical dealership. Everything is documented. Other dealerships have stated in writing the reason for their low offers and it is all VEHICLE IS FROM CANADA. This includes a GMC dealership. Unethical Dealership- They sold me a vehicle that was originally from Canada. No one will now purchase the vehicle even on a trade in because of that. I've asked for a copy of the carfax report numerous times on different occasions. I went to 4 well known dealerships and they all confirmed the same - and one being a GMC dealership "won't buy it and we don't want it because we cannot confirm the emission testing due to it being from Canada". I Spoke to the Manager Corey on 1/26/2019 and explained to him what has been happening. He promised for exactly 2 weeks to have his Sales Manager give me a call and as of 2/6/2019 he is never available and still hasn't returned my call. As a consumer I was taken advantage of. I would never have purchased this vehicle knowing what I know today.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Bait and switch

by db60410 on 03/29/2015

I found a car listed at a good price on their website. After a couple of emails and calls to verify the car was there and that it wasn't a demo, I decided to visit the showroom. What a waste of time. The car which the manager told me was available an hour before I got there was no longer available when I got there. The refused to only the price on a identically equipped car and tried to get me to pay a couple thousand more for it. I refused and went to another dealer who checked Castle's inventory and found that they lied to me and the car is still in their inventory. Don't waste your time.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great car buying experience at Castle Buick GMC

by Sandra_2015 on 01/30/2015

Professional, but with a friendly touch. Care about satisfying the customer and meeting the customer's needs. Beat the price of a prior Buick GMC dealer that I had been to earlier in the day. Bought my 2015 GMC Acadia Denali at Castle! Give this dealership a try!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Liked it so much, we went back again!

by db1881 on 01/18/2015

Bought a car for my daughter a couple years ago and was treated very well. We had shopped around, knew what we wanted, and the sales woman (Maricruz) and finance staff worked with us to get a deal we were comfortable with. My other daughter did her research online and came to me with a list of cars she was interested in. When I saw Castle Buick, I called Maricruz and again she delivered at a price we were comfortable with!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Finally!!

by kea3 on 01/08/2015

I have been looking for a car for a long time and have even been to 2 other dealerships. I was not treated very well by either of the other 2. It was a whole different experience when I walked into Castle, they were so kind & courteous, what a relief it was to finally be treated like a person, rather than a dollar sign. From my first phone call to when I left with my new car, everyone was so nice. It was such a pleasant experience. If you need a new car, Castle is where you should go!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Is zero stars an option?

by JTzero on 06/28/2014

Talk about false advertising. Worst car shopping experience ever. We sent an internet inquiry about a car we saw advertised and received a call back about it. After confirming the features of the car and the price we were told to come in for an even better price. We said we were definitely doing the 0% financing. After traveling two hours through flooded streets and detours we waited a half hour for someone to wait on us. Then the salesman proceeded to tell us that the price they advertised we couldn't get because we wanted 0% financing and we were not military etc. He then just left us there. We sent an email to the dealer about our experience and received one back saying they wanted to correct the situation. When we called to talk to the manager who sent us the email we were told no one by that name worked there. So we asked to speak to the general manager and we were disconnected twice and the third time spent 30 minutes on hold. Do you think they didn't want to hear what we had to say?

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Castle Buick- bought 2011 LaCrosse CXS from Dave Eisin

by pat_panagou on 02/21/2011

I came for the low internet price & met Dave Eisin who was a calm, understanding, accomodating & helpful salesman! Everyone at Castle heped us to get the best deal possible. I highly recommend Castle Buick! I absolutely love my new 2011 LaCrosse CSX! It is incredible!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New Enclave and Castle

by 2bobp666 on 08/13/2010

These guys made it easy and sold me a 2011 enclave for $1000 below invoice with free lifetime oil changes!! Unreal deal and the people were great too!! highly recommend them

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New SUV GMC Acadia 2011

by jorgevmm437 on 08/03/2010

I would like to take the time to say thank you to the Castle GMC team, our experience was very pleasant. Lou helped me and my wife with all of our needs. I have visited 5 GMC dealers in our area and I have to say that after all the games that the other dealers played and the show that they put on, we went running back to Castle GMC. We are very happy with our New 2011 Acadia AWD SLT1 in the Red Jewel Tint with all the bells and whistles and we also added a few things to our vehicle. The Castle GMC staff was phenomenal Lou, Al, Corey, Mike and last but not least Marie all helped in one way or another make our car purchasing experience pleasant. Lou mentioned something to me that I laughed when he said it but it is true for me and my family and I will recommend Castle to everyone who is looking for a vehicle. Lou said you have your Doctor, Lawyer, Dentist, whom you trust and now you will have your Vehicle Dealer. Lou Mathews is my Salesman Thanks Lou Respectfully, MR Jorge Valencia Mrs Yesenia Valencia and Baby Natalie Valencia

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
81 cars in stock
0 new81 used0 certified pre-owned
Buick LaCrosse
Buick LaCrosse
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Buick Encore
Buick Encore
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Buick Enclave
Buick Enclave
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes