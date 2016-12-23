Zimmerman Honda
Customer Reviews of Zimmerman Honda
Great experience with Tony Carroll
by 12/23/2016on
Just bought a new Pilot with Tony Carroll. He was very knowledgeable and didn't pressure us into anything. Really the whole group there is great, can't recommend them enough.
CPO scam
by 08/16/2016on
I recently bought a CPO (certified pre-owned) Honda Odyssey with 17,500 miles from Zimmerman Honda. CPO vehicles are supposed to go through rigorous 150 point inspections. In the first year and a half of owning this vehicle it has needed: new piston rings for cylinders 1-3, a new door closure motor, a new catalytic converter, two new front strut assemblies, a left front drive shaft, and resurfacing of the front brake rotors. I havent had to pay for any of these repair because they were all warrantied, and I believe the dealership, having paid a nominal fee to Honda up front, ends up making money back on these repairs. But all these repairs have been inconvenient for my wife and I, two professionals with two young children with not much free time. Further, our sense is that the rigorous 150 point inspection maybe wasnt as rigorous as it should have been given all the problems the vehicle has had since day one. So I asked to trade in the vehicle for a brand new one. They offered me 16,500 dollars on the car and a great deal on a new car. The exact Blue Book and NADA dealer trade in value for our Odyssey currently is listed at 18,273. I was expecting more not less since it seems that maybe the car was as carefully inspected as it was supposed to have been. This is my sense of Zimmerman Honda: They are a very successful dealership that is fortunate enough to sell one of the best products around-Hondas. They are unfailingly polite-they really are, and work very hard on managing their image (see all the responses from Zimmerman that seek to wash away the negative reviews they receive here and elsewhere). If you buy a car from them that works as it should, or if you have work done on your car that is warrantied, you will be happy with their services. If you ask them for an unusual but equitable solution, like buying back your car at fair market value because it didnt perform like the CPO vehicle it was advertised as, then you will be disappointed. Or to put it differently, in borderline cases, even ones in which their vehicle inspection processes may have been flawed, causing the consumer to get less than what was paid for, they wont come to an equitable solution if it means temporarily cutting into their bottom line.
Friendly Staff & Huge Selection made it easy!
by 06/26/2014on
From start to finish with the inquiry and the emails it was easy. Their reviews online with their website made me inquire and their staff in person was great! The pricing was competitive and made it so my wife and I were in and out EXTREMELY quick and did NOT hassle us for all the extras like most dealerships do today! Thanks Zimmerman Honda! The Internet Department made it quick and easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Old Fashion Dealer
by 03/26/2013on
Nothing great here. Over priced cars & undervalued trades. Won't buy here. Went to Honda Dealer in Davenport & same trade was $2000 more & comparable Civic was $2500 less that's $4500 better than Zimmerman.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2013 Ridgeline
by 01/29/2013on
Wonderful service. Can"t say enough good things about the dealership and our salesman Randy H.. Excellent on both counts.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable