KC Summers Nissan

2404 Lake Land Blvd, Mattoon, IL 61938
Today 8:00 AM - 6:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of KC Summers Nissan

1 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy and Respectful

by jojo26 on 10/07/2014

Called and made an appointment with the salesperson. He was prompt and went directly to wanting to know what my needs were, not how much I wanted to spend. We sat down and went through which vehicles met my requirements, and then talked price. I was hesitant simply because I am a woman and well, you know what people say. Pat took me directly out to a car on the lot that met my specifications and we took a test drive. Came back in and he asked for my input. What did I like, not like, etc. he looked at other options with me. At his suggestion, I took the car home for the night to make sure I was completely sure. I was concerned about getting the best finance rates. Pat got on the phone and in minutes had me at 0.9% financing. Amazing! Seriously what I thought would take hours on end, really took 3 hours. Simple and respectful. I felt like I was taken seriously and that he was truly concerned that I was satisfied in my purchase, not just making a sale or a quota. At the end, without hesitation he came back to my new car and gave me two free oil changes. Little things make such an impression. I will come back, and I hope to work with Pat again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
