Findlay Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Post Falls
Customer Reviews of Findlay Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Post Falls
Thank you Jeremy! Great Service
by 05/01/2020on
We were able to handle most of the sale by email/phone. Great customer service and value for the care. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
buying experience
by 04/25/2020on
Thanks to Matt A., my experience was smooth and easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Purchasing Experience with Friendly sales and excellent pricing!
by 04/15/2020on
Findlay Jeep made our car buying experience excellent once again. This is the second Jeep Grand Cherokee we have purchased from Findlay and Sales associate Matt Henninger and each time has been a pleasant experience. The entire Findlay team is very knowledgeable, helpful and extremely friendly. There is no pressure to buy and they were very respectful throughout the purchasing process. Every person we had contact with wanted to be sure they had helped us with everything we needed and that there wasn’t anything they were missing. Not once did I feel anyone was trying to push anything or sell us something we didn’t need. Here is one thing I can assure you, Findlay has some of the best prices around for new Jeeps. They were one of very few dealers in the northwest that carried the specific Jeep we were looking for and their prices beat all the competitors throughout the northwest. We called other dealers and there was no budging on prices at other dealerships to come close to what Findlay was selling for. This isn’t an anomaly either; this was the same experience when purchasing our last vehicle from them. In the ever changing times of ensuring health and safety of people, Matt offered to personally deliver the Jeep to us and pick up the trade in. This saved us an entire day of travel and he came right to our door with the paperwork and made the transaction very simple. This was just an added bonus having the delivery to the door, but we would have made the purchase even if we had to drive the 3.5 hours to the dealership. This is a highly trusted crew with great integrity and the desire to serve you ( the customer) and ensure all of your needs are met. They want to be sure they get you the vehicle you need and they do it at absolutely the best price in the Northwest. I get nothing for giving this review other than the satisfaction of allowing others to know how great of an experience car buying is with Findlay. Thanks Findlay Team and you will be assured to see us again for the next Jeep toy we are wanting!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk
by 12/08/2019on
I am in love with my new Jeep! It is the second vehicle I have bought through Findlay, and will continue to purchase through them in the future because of all of the amazing staff!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Painless car buying experience
by 11/29/2019on
This is the second time I've purchased my car through Findlay. It was again a very painless experience. I really hate buying cars just because I don't like dealing with car dealerships. I just enjoy walking into Findlay saying, "I need this, this and this. I don't have a lot of time. Here's how much I need to get done," and, boom, they work with me. I just love that. They stay cognizant of my time and needs. Cameron and Matt were the ones I was working with. Just loved the way I was treated. Cameron also sold me my first car. He's moved up in the world, so now I got Cameron and Matt. Thank you, Findlay, for this great service and my nice new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience at Findlay
by 11/13/2019on
Last week I bought a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn (8,500 miles) at Findlay Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Post Falls. I found this awesome truck online and conversed with Sierra Cooper, the internet sales manager. As I didn't have much time to talk during a busy work week we were able to communicate via text and I found that very convenient. Through a little negotiation Sierra, and her boss, was able to get a bedliner included in my purchase which I greatly appreciated as that was part of my "must have" list. Once at the dealership Sierra got me into contact with salesman Rob Hunt. Rob was very professional and extremely helpful and easy to work with during my whole experience at the dealership. At no time did I feel pressured into the sale or anything extra or unnecessary once I decided to purchase the 1500. Findlay gave me a great price on this awesome pickup and I was really impressed with how smooth the whole process went. I really was looking to find the best deal I could on what I wanted to purchase and Findlay was able to get me that deal. I live only 10 minutes from Dave Smith Kellogg, so purchasing there would have been most convenient, but Findlay Post Falls was able to beat their price for the truck I got. I couldn't be happier with the truck I purchased and I will definitely recommend Findlay Post Falls to anyone looking to get a great quality vehicle with an easy buying process!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Thank You
by 11/05/2019on
Findlay staff did exactly what they said they would and with a smile. Thank You Findlay Post Falls
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great dealership
by 08/23/2019on
Helpful, listened, found the right car for me, didn't waste my time. I recommend Robert Hunt
5 hour oil change
by 06/24/2019on
I scheduled an appointment about a week and a half in advance for an oil change and a tire rotation. I scheduled it on-line and added “other concerns” to the appropriate boxes. One of which was a couple of warning lights that came on from time to time. One is an electronic stability error, and the other a start/stop error, the last, but probably the most important, the middle seatbelt in the jeep has been stuck in the retracted position since I got the jeep. I arrived for my appointment 15 minutes early, at 9:15, with two dozen donuts, one for the service department, and the other for sales. I had such a great experience with the sales team, it was my way of letting them know, personally, that I appreciated everything they did for me. When I dropped off the jeep, I was told that it would be about 3 hours to complete. While I DEFINITELY wasn’t planning on wasting one of my very few precious days off sitting in the service area of a jeep dealership, I was willing to wait if they could solve these issues, or at least check them out and set up a service plan. Given the 3 hour wait, we called for a Lyft, and went to breakfast, and tried to make the most of our wait. My girlfriend was looking forward to coming back and test driving some vehicles, since she has been loving my JLUR. After breakfast, we wandered around the town and tried to find things to do with the remaining time we had. About 3.5 hours later, I received a call from the service department saying that their tech was tied up on “another job” and wouldn’t even be able to look at it for another hour. He also said that it would take about 3 hours, after he started, to run the diagnostics. I told him, I didn’t have an additional 4 hours to spend waiting, and he said, they were going to be closing soon anyways, so, I’d have to come back on Monday to pick it up, and I should find a ride. I told him I’d be back to pick up my jeep, and he explained they hadn’t even done the oil change, or ANYTHING that I asked to be done. He kept using the excuse “we only have a skeleton crew on Saturdays” I kept telling him to stop making excuses. I set an appointment at 9:30 more than a week in advance. They knew I was coming, what needed done, and how much time it would take. The professionalism of this service department is pathetic. The organization of the service department is non-existent. And the fact that they took 5 hours to do a simple oil change, and suggested I find a ride home, due to their lack of planning, is beyond incompetent.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Outstanding service!!!
by 05/30/2019on
Findlay has provided a great experience with the purchase of my new 2019 Ram 2500 limited mega cab! could not find it anywhere so we ordered it just the way I want it and was nervous and anxious the Team there at Findlay did an outstanding job explaining everything and calming my nerves. If you are wanting a unique vehicle buying experience go to Findlay they wont disappoint!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
James R. Was Awesome
by 03/29/2019on
James R. was wonderful stayed right on top of everything as we purchased our new car. He is very personable and was able to answer all our questions and concerns. James is a definite asset to the company. Thank you James.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Vehicle Purchase
by 02/22/2019on
Excellent Experience. All negotiations done via text and personal conversations. Vehicle was delivered & they picked up trade. Best and most convenient way to purchase vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fantastic service
by 02/08/2019on
Very friendly staff, no pressure sales,very helpful looking at different options, all a round great experience here would highly recommend gaby
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Bot new 2018 Red Jeep Wrangler Sport
by 02/04/2019on
We are very pleased with our new ride and the service extended to us by Conner(salesperson), Kris(Sales Manager) & Lance(Finance Mgr)-a very professional process and I felt we both came away with wins.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Happy purchase
by 01/12/2019on
We appreciate the honesty of Findlay. Fair and open regarding the entire process. We were in and out quickly once price was negotiated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Expereience
by 10/06/2018on
Excellent customer service! Conner was great to work with!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Jeep Oil Change.
by 10/05/2018on
Easy convenience and quick action. They actually notified me when my vehicle was ready, I did not have to call to verify if they were done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service!
by 10/02/2018on
Quick and easy customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Replace part for convertible top
by 10/02/2018on
The care of the customer
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 10/02/2018on
The waiting room was nice and when I walked around I wasnt bother to buy a new car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Recall work
by 09/28/2018on
Service was prompt and waiting area was clean and comfortable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
