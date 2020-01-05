1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I scheduled an appointment about a week and a half in advance for an oil change and a tire rotation. I scheduled it on-line and added “other concerns” to the appropriate boxes. One of which was a couple of warning lights that came on from time to time. One is an electronic stability error, and the other a start/stop error, the last, but probably the most important, the middle seatbelt in the jeep has been stuck in the retracted position since I got the jeep. I arrived for my appointment 15 minutes early, at 9:15, with two dozen donuts, one for the service department, and the other for sales. I had such a great experience with the sales team, it was my way of letting them know, personally, that I appreciated everything they did for me. When I dropped off the jeep, I was told that it would be about 3 hours to complete. While I DEFINITELY wasn’t planning on wasting one of my very few precious days off sitting in the service area of a jeep dealership, I was willing to wait if they could solve these issues, or at least check them out and set up a service plan. Given the 3 hour wait, we called for a Lyft, and went to breakfast, and tried to make the most of our wait. My girlfriend was looking forward to coming back and test driving some vehicles, since she has been loving my JLUR. After breakfast, we wandered around the town and tried to find things to do with the remaining time we had. About 3.5 hours later, I received a call from the service department saying that their tech was tied up on “another job” and wouldn’t even be able to look at it for another hour. He also said that it would take about 3 hours, after he started, to run the diagnostics. I told him, I didn’t have an additional 4 hours to spend waiting, and he said, they were going to be closing soon anyways, so, I’d have to come back on Monday to pick it up, and I should find a ride. I told him I’d be back to pick up my jeep, and he explained they hadn’t even done the oil change, or ANYTHING that I asked to be done. He kept using the excuse “we only have a skeleton crew on Saturdays” I kept telling him to stop making excuses. I set an appointment at 9:30 more than a week in advance. They knew I was coming, what needed done, and how much time it would take. The professionalism of this service department is pathetic. The organization of the service department is non-existent. And the fact that they took 5 hours to do a simple oil change, and suggested I find a ride home, due to their lack of planning, is beyond incompetent. Read more