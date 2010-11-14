2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

okay so that was a huge bait and switch from KingWindward Nissan Earlier today I call up one of their sales agents, ask if she can give me the price out the door for a specific model. She said she would call me back, and did 10 minutes later. I was extremely specific, as I didn't think they could give me the price I wanted. I asked her, specifying 3 three times if I could get the Rouge SL for a specific price out the door, and she confirmed 3 times, and asked if we could come over. Okay, so when I get there they tell us she is busy helping a customer even though I can see she clearly isn't. Another guy is helping us out...shows us the car...we already knew the car...then takes us into his booth...asks what name the car will be in so he can start the registration...my wife say we should actually know if we're getting the car or not, and I add we already have a deal with the sales agent for a specific price. He obviously knows what we are talking about, but leaves the booth to talk to her. He comes back with a print out and say he cannot offer the price we are given. ...and starts giving us the run around on why. I am really not interested in dealing with people like that, and I just get up and leave. I really can't get angry either, because I feel bad for someone who makes their lively hood by trying to trick people. It must be horrible. I am glad I will NEVER EVER deal with them again. Pite, because the car was nice...good there are other dealers that will treat you fairly A. Read more