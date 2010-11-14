King Windward Nissan
Honest dealership with great service
by 11/14/2010on
King Windward Nissan wasn't immediately on the top of the my list of dealerships to shop because they weren't in town. I'm glad that I ended up contacting them because they gave the best service, pricing and overall experience I've had at any dealership. I never felt pressured to purchase (even though I did). I've already had a good experience with their service dept also. I'm impressed with the professionalism and courtesy that King Windward Nissan implements with customers. I plan to continue getting my car buying and servicing needs from King Windward.
Great Overall Experience
by 01/05/2009on
I definitely recommend King Windward Nissan to anyone who's interested in shopping for a new (or used) car. I wasnt sure what I wanted when I got there, but they were so helpful and knowledgeable, they helped me get an Altima SE-R that I love! The prices were great too! Its totally worth the drive. Even my parents and fiance bought cars from King Windward. We love it!
Honestly a Great Dealership
by 01/05/2009on
I have to say I've always been skeptical about "car buying" experiences. But dealing with King Windward Nissan really has been a pleasurable experience for me. I was able to work with their internet department (they were prompt and courteous) and get an upfront discounted price which saved all the "haggling" time. I didn't think it would be so easy to get a car. After the sale is just as good. Their service department is great, with loaner cars, a shuttle service, and internet access. Plus it's really easy getting an appointment set up. I'll probably go to King Windward for my next vehicle since they made it so easy to do.
King Windward Nissan, Five Stars.
by 01/02/2009on
I've purchased two vehicles from King Windward Nissan in the past several years, and both times I received great service. I was also extremely happy with the straight forward deals they gave me. So much so that I recommended them to my Dad, who just purchased a new Frontier from them. He loves his new truck and the price he paid for it. I couldn't be happier with my overall experience, and I would highly recommend them to anyone looking for a great car or truck.
KingWindward BAIT and SWITCH
by 02/25/2008on
okay so that was a huge bait and switch from KingWindward Nissan Earlier today I call up one of their sales agents, ask if she can give me the price out the door for a specific model. She said she would call me back, and did 10 minutes later. I was extremely specific, as I didn't think they could give me the price I wanted. I asked her, specifying 3 three times if I could get the Rouge SL for a specific price out the door, and she confirmed 3 times, and asked if we could come over. Okay, so when I get there they tell us she is busy helping a customer even though I can see she clearly isn't. Another guy is helping us out...shows us the car...we already knew the car...then takes us into his booth...asks what name the car will be in so he can start the registration...my wife say we should actually know if we're getting the car or not, and I add we already have a deal with the sales agent for a specific price. He obviously knows what we are talking about, but leaves the booth to talk to her. He comes back with a print out and say he cannot offer the price we are given. ...and starts giving us the run around on why. I am really not interested in dealing with people like that, and I just get up and leave. I really can't get angry either, because I feel bad for someone who makes their lively hood by trying to trick people. It must be horrible. I am glad I will NEVER EVER deal with them again. Pite, because the car was nice...good there are other dealers that will treat you fairly A.
