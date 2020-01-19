Awesome Customer Service from Tee Faison
01/19/2020
Tee has been super nice. From the time I spoke with him on the phone until the deal was done. Highly recommend.
Damaged Not Disclosed
02/24/2020
I went to this Nalley, Union City, with the intent of purchasing a vehicle. Upon driving the car I was checking the the overall condition when I saw damage that extended from the front wheel well to the rear tire along the bottom rocker panel. It looked like someone had ran over something on that side if the vehicle. The damage was significant enough to have me worried about rain entering and rusting out the vehicle. When I mentioned why this was not disclose to me earlier I was told by the manager that he "could not possibly know everything about the used vehicles he has for sale." This amount of damage to a vehicle and he does not know about it? What else is he "not aware of." I was still willing to go ahead with the purchase as he reduced the price. I asked to have a few days to have the vehicle inspected, he gave me until Monday as this was Friday . I called my mechanic and he did not have any room to schedule me for Monday. I asked for 2 more days until Wednesday and the manager refused and walked away. I left the dealership and will not return. Sorry, I won't be buying any vehicle from Nalley if this is how they sell vehicles.
01/19/2020
Excellent Service
01/18/2020
I took my 1996 Honda Accord in for repair. It needed to be left while parts were ordered. I was given a rental car to use in the meantime. I would like to thank Adam Jones and Marty for keeping me updated. I would like to give Adam a special thank you for going above and beyond anything that I could have imagined. I will definitely bring my car to Nalley Honda again.
2020 honda crv rebiew / nalley honda
01/09/2020
Best quote, best presentation, great trade in value, excellent service from sales associate walt johnson
Review of buying a new car at Nalley Honda, Union City, Georgia
12/27/2019
This is the 2nd car I have bought at this dealership. The employees are friendly and helpful. Special thanks to Waltavious Johnson and Mehboob Esmail.
Great experience!
12/07/2019
Walt was great to work with! I drive down from TN to pick up a Highlander I found online through Nalley and he made the process smooth and a great one!
Excellent customer service
11/30/2019
Excellent customer service, friendly, caring Andre Dallas( manager) took time to listen and find the right vehicle. Very accomodating to my driving needs. I definitely recommend this dealership.
A great experience
11/30/2019
I came with my mom as she bought a car here. We had a wonderful experience with sales people who really cared about her finding exactly what she wanted at the price she wanted.
Clear, honest, and Easy to do business with
11/26/2019
Great experience. They laid out all costs and no hidden fees or extras via email. Came in and car and paperwork was ready to go.
Walt Johnson was amazing!
10/09/2019
He worked his magic in getting me the best deal possible. I would definitely recommend purchasing your next vehicle at Nalley Honda Georgia
Great service
09/06/2019
The employees were friendly and welcoming. We had a great experience and received a great price on our new vehicle.
Fast and friendly
07/15/2019
My son found his car on the website with Nalley. We spoke to Walt and he had everything waiting for us when we arrived. Great, friendly service!
Fantastic Car Buying Experience
06/20/2019
Walt Johnson was extremely knowledgeable about the product and his professionalism was off the charts!!! I would highly encourage anyone looking to purchase a vehicle to come to Nalley Honda in Union City, and allow Walt to assist you with your car buying needs.
Problem Solved
06/14/2019
I expressed concerns about being given the wrong tires, but once I made the dealership aware, the problem was fixed in a timely manner. Mr. Zahir made sure that the problem was fixed, and for that, I am thankful. I will be back!
Wrong Sized Tires
06/12/2019
I went to this dealership because it is close by me. I even decided I would start receiving my services here, but after what has happened, I’m not so sure I’ll be back. I stopped by this dealership because I needed two new tires. I specifically asked the serviceman if they had the exact same tires that were already on my car in stock. He replied that they did. Thinking perfect, I dropped my tires off to be mounted and came back to get them later on that day. It wasn’t until recently that I noticed, that he did not mount my rims to the exact same tires. In fact, the tires are smaller. My car has 225 and the tires he sold me were 215. I’m upset because if he knew he didn’t have the correct tires in stock that day, he could’ve ordered them. I had no problem waiting. I had another car to drive while waiting on my tires to be fixed. This was very disheartening that someone would get over like this.
Unbelievable inconsideration
04/17/2019
After talking with two to three dealers here, and confirming an appointment more than three times with the sales associate, and setting up a special appointment to drive a particular car and get a price for my trade in, I drove all the way to the dealership while I was up in Atlanta on a field trip to the Zoo with my 3rd grader and made special arrangements just to go by the dealership (35 miles out of the way), and they called me 20 minutes before the “appointment” to tell me that the vehicle was now at the Alpharetta dealership and that it was in the process of purchase. I scheduled this “appointment” over a week ago and asked that they call me if for some reason the car sold because of all the hassle I was making just to get up to Atlanta ( an hour and fourty-five minutes away). They decided to let me know 15 minutes before my appointment time that they did not even have the car on the lot! This is something that I have never in my life - had to deal with, nor will ever deal with again. Trying to schedule coming up to Atlanta and then having the car you are interested in not even be there when there have been 6 appointment confirmations from the dealership! Not only did I leave without even letting them view my trade, but I am posting something that I never do, a horrible review! I was so mad that I had to sit in the parking lot just to compose myself. The dealership has been texting and emailing me for the let two weeks to please come up and look at the vehicle, and then when I can actually pull away from reality and drive all the way up there, within 6 hours, it had been purchased! Terrible customer service, and terrible handling of a customer ready to purchase!
excellent experience
03/21/2019
I started my car buying quest under the impression that it would be a lengthy nightmare like my last car purchase at a different dealership. But then I met Bobby at Nalley Honda and he helped me get into the exact car I set out to find at an amazing deal and zero hassle or back and forth. This place is the best. And always ask for Bobby M!
Wonderful experience
02/15/2019
I came to NALLY Honda after an accident so I came in with a complicated situation. Walt, Dorian, and Jeff all did their best in helping me with my needs and I am so thankful for their patience.
Great Service
02/13/2019
Pericia Reese was a great sells person. She made sure i knew exactly what i was buying and also made sure i recieved everything i needed. I recommend an promotion!!!
Love my CRV
01/31/2019
I did not have hope to obtain a new car but the folks at Nalley Honda made it happen and better than i could have ever thought. I appreciate the time by my salewoman Patresia and her assistance with our family.
Awesome Dealership
01/23/2019
First of all, thank you Mr.Rahman, Ms.Pericia Reese, and Mr.Earls. I did some research for last several days to narrow down what I want, and then visited several dealerships. I will say, at most places- sales rep/associates are pleasant and friendly- but managers- they can be blunt and rude. At Nalley Honda, Union city I had a great experience throughout. Ms.Reese, was a great sales person, since the time I walked in-- she always tried to understand and help me with my needs for a right vehicle. After I finalized a vehicle, I met Mr.Rahman-- great guy. I met almost like 10 managers so far at different dealerships=Mr.Rahman was the best. Such a pleasant, comfortable and easy to work with person. He always had a goal in mind, how to help me, and how to provide me best deal. Thank you Mr.Rahman. He incorporated and respected all my request. Then, I met Mr.Correy Earls-- very friendly finance person ( you won't see that often). He was very helpful too, to find right contracts/service plans, and offered and worked few free perks too. I must say, I visited almost 10 dealership in last few days to find a right car and right deal= this guys were best. I drove for almost 45--50 miles to see them from Johns creek to union city--Absolutely worth it. Thank you Ms.Reese, Mr.Rahman, and Mr.Earls for helping me to find the right car at a great price.
