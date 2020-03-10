1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just read people's review and thought I was the only one who got screwed over. Hope my post will help someone to stop making a big mistake by going to this place. I walked in to get one of their Ford Transit connect and after talking to the salesman Alex, I was told whatever the car is worth of, they will just add their $3500 on top for their sale as they always do and no more sales on top. I was ok, at least they are honest, but after spending there 4 hours, because they wanted me to add on more money because only 2 banks can finance that kind of car. Once we reviewed the car online, because they didn't have any in stock, it was promised to be a 2010 model, with minor 3 dents on the car, panorama view mirrors, 50% life of front wheels and brand new rear wheels. A little crack on the windshield that is being repaired. Also it was promised that the car will be in the place in two days, since it's in GA and around the corner. It took them 2 weeks to get the car in and I still had to pay the delivery fee. No calls, no updates, I had to call the guy the whole time to find out when the car will be in. The guy would just get mad saying that he doesn't cover that part and I have to contact someone else and he also stated that he got screwed over on money from the deal, because another salesman stock his nose into the deal. Here is the end of it. Once I signed the paper work, I asked them, what if the car comes in and I don't like it? I got a very bad laughter at me from both sales and financial manager saying:" you're not shopping at the mall, once you sign it, you stuck with it, you shouldn't of sign the paperwork if you are not sure about the car" But how would I know, when 10 mins ago, they would push me into the deal, saying if I don't get the car, they might lose the deal at the action to get the car in for me. Two weeks later, picked up the car and it has bunch of lights coming up, one is for tire pressure, the other one is for e-break. Car has more than 3 dents, specially the front grill is covered in scratches, because car had a vinyl on it, and it looks like someone just scraped it off with a blade. Also car was suppose to be serviced, and gotten all the fluids replaced, but when I got home and popped the hood, there was almost zero antifreeze, oil was on low. I called the salesman right away, and he said that everything was suppose to be replace, but just in case I should do another oil change after 1K miles. Not even 2 weeks went by since I got the car, but all the tires had to be replaced. The rear "new" tires looked new only on the outside, the inside surface was gone due to bad alignment. After paying $670 for new tires and alignment, I discovered that pressure light goes on, because car is actually missing the pressure sensors. The crack on the windshield appeared again and looks awful because it's over 12 inches long going across the glass. Best part is, that one day I am driving and my car makes noises like it's a police car, it was a faulty wiring and my alarm system would just go off on its own until I had to pull out the fuse out of the car. Best part is, that when the salesman told me before the purchase, that all their used vehicles are backed up by the dealers warranty for 3K, and no matter what happens, they will cover it. When I gave the guy call back, all I got back is an angry comments back, that I didn't buy a brand new car, so what else I should expect. Besides that car was missing the jack and tools for the spare tire, and salesman said that this car doesn't even have a spare tire. When I looked under the car, sure thing the spare is in there!!!! If Anyone is interested, I can post all the prove and receipts for all the works done and dates, from when the car was purchased. Read more