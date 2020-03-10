Gwinnett Place Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Gwinnett Place Ford Lincoln
deceptive ad
by 10/03/2020on
2018 2018 Volkswagen Passat R-Line listed at $1,899.00. No comments about its condition. When I called, I was told that it was being parted out. I advised that the ad needed to be updated He nonchalantly told me that it had been then hung up on me! I was interested in buying a used car today, but they won't get my business. Ever.
They live up to the name of a stealership
by 03/15/2017on
I am the unfortunate owner of a 2006 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor. The check engine light was on when I purchased it. After having the Canister Purge Solenoid Valve changed, the CEL came back on reading the same code. I thought this was only something the dealership could assist with and a $425.67 diagnostic fee later they indicated it was a bad PCM ($1800) and cluster ($850). They offered to put on a PCM that I could purchase at a used auto part store. I purchased the part and the dealership charged $137.13 to put on. The receipt indicated "REPLACED PCM REPROGRAM RETEST PASSED NEED TO DRIVE 50 PLUS MILES BEFORE EMI TEST" Before I got to my house (less than 5 miles), the CEL came back on. I drove the car 50 plus miles, CEL still on. New code indicated bad O2 Sensor. I had two of the O2 sensors changed but the same code read(not the dealership). I took it back to the dealership who stated that the O2 Sensor needed to be changed because the wrong one was used, even though I informed them that I already had two changed. I had to save up the money and $240.39 later the CEL came back on within one day reading the same code. I took it back to the "stealership" who kept it for 3 weeks without doing anything. Oh, they claimed that they did but when I visited on several occasions just to see if the car was moved it was not! By this time I have paid well over the $879 to get a emissions waiver until the next renewal. At the beginning of the fourth week, I confronted them with the fact the car hadn't moved after they lied and said that they had worked on it that week. I asked for a rental car that Saturday and on Monday they called stating that the PCM was faulty and if I purchased another one, they would install it at no charge. Really?! Am I to believe this after they clearly lied to me about working on the car for 3 weeks? Do I get a refund for the $240.39 for a O2 sensor I didn't need? You're not doing anything for free, I've clearly paid you. Oh yeah, the Service Advisor stated that, "Since I have the waiver, I can just drive car now". Does that mean you get to keep the $803.19 paid to the dealership without having the issue resolved? I guess since I'm a woman or perhaps stupid in their eyes, he didn't think I knew that the waiver was temporary. I would not recommend using this stealership and hope that Ford has better representation
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Top Notch Dealership!!!
by 12/23/2016on
My experience with Gwinnett Place Ford was "Top Notch"! My Salesman Frankie Mercardante Listened to my needs and was respectful of my time. We even had some good laughs! Truly a pleasant experience. I Love my new Mustang!
HAPPY CUSTOMER!!!!!!!!!!!
by 12/21/2016on
Wow! All I can say!!!! I came in one day after work and was welcomed by Frankie Mercardante, he definitely rolled out the "Red Carpet Service" for me. I had to double check I was in a Car Dealership! Long story short, I ended up purchasing a beautiful new Mustang...a car I have always wanted. Frankie made the process so easy and haggle free. Thank you Frankie and you team for making my experience great!
Go see Mikhail!
by 01/19/2016on
I usually don't write reviews, but I have to make an exception for Gwinnett Place Ford. I recently purchased a brand new SUV from Gwinnett Place ford and I must say that it was a very pleasant experience. I worked with Mikhail and he was amazing! The process was quick and simple. If you are in the market for a new vehicle be sure to stop by Gwinnett Place Ford and ask for Mikhail!
Easiest experience
by 10/16/2015on
Howard was great sales man and Arusha great financing manager. This is my first american car and i love my new lincoln. My wife does too. Thank you gwinnett ford. - mike panjwani
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Conned and Manipulated Don't purchase here
by 06/15/2015on
Finance Manager Arusha Hunter committed Auto fraud by lying about rates, vehicle pricing, and financing requirements. On June 7, 2015 I purchased a new 2015 Ford Escape SE (Vin: 1FMCU0G98FUB68164). From the time I entered that sales office everything was a lie. I was told in order to get the 5.9% interest rate I had to purchase $7,145.00 in additional maintenance contracts or I would have a 11.99% rate. Of course wanting the lower rate I agreed because I trusted a dealership to tell the truth. After speaking with some co-workers (I work for a bank) they told me to contact the Ford Credit Underwriting department. When contacted I was informed that I would have received the rate of 5.9% regardless of maintenance agreements. Furthermore, I had actually hurt my loan by oversaturating my loan as I am now stuck with $10,000.00 in negative equity. Seeing how they had lied to me about this I decided to look over every detail of my contracts. I was told that Skylink, and anti-theft device, was included at no cost. However, they charged me $800.00 for this device. They also overcharged me on the sticker price. The final vehicle cost based on the sticker was $33,397.00. Arusha actually charged me $33,697.00. Effectively stealing $300.00 from me. On top of that was a $699.99 customer service fee. So in all they conned me, fraudulently, into giving them an extra $8944.99. I am seeking legal counsel for this fraudulent act.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
We were happy.
by 11/17/2012on
We bought a used Lincoln MKZ and were very happy with our experience. They had just gotten the car in and we had to take it in for service within the first 2 weeks, but they took care of it and the rental car. We would go back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
NEVER ever buy a car from them.
by 07/30/2012on
I just read people's review and thought I was the only one who got screwed over. Hope my post will help someone to stop making a big mistake by going to this place. I walked in to get one of their Ford Transit connect and after talking to the salesman Alex, I was told whatever the car is worth of, they will just add their $3500 on top for their sale as they always do and no more sales on top. I was ok, at least they are honest, but after spending there 4 hours, because they wanted me to add on more money because only 2 banks can finance that kind of car. Once we reviewed the car online, because they didn't have any in stock, it was promised to be a 2010 model, with minor 3 dents on the car, panorama view mirrors, 50% life of front wheels and brand new rear wheels. A little crack on the windshield that is being repaired. Also it was promised that the car will be in the place in two days, since it's in GA and around the corner. It took them 2 weeks to get the car in and I still had to pay the delivery fee. No calls, no updates, I had to call the guy the whole time to find out when the car will be in. The guy would just get mad saying that he doesn't cover that part and I have to contact someone else and he also stated that he got screwed over on money from the deal, because another salesman stock his nose into the deal. Here is the end of it. Once I signed the paper work, I asked them, what if the car comes in and I don't like it? I got a very bad laughter at me from both sales and financial manager saying:" you're not shopping at the mall, once you sign it, you stuck with it, you shouldn't of sign the paperwork if you are not sure about the car" But how would I know, when 10 mins ago, they would push me into the deal, saying if I don't get the car, they might lose the deal at the action to get the car in for me. Two weeks later, picked up the car and it has bunch of lights coming up, one is for tire pressure, the other one is for e-break. Car has more than 3 dents, specially the front grill is covered in scratches, because car had a vinyl on it, and it looks like someone just scraped it off with a blade. Also car was suppose to be serviced, and gotten all the fluids replaced, but when I got home and popped the hood, there was almost zero antifreeze, oil was on low. I called the salesman right away, and he said that everything was suppose to be replace, but just in case I should do another oil change after 1K miles. Not even 2 weeks went by since I got the car, but all the tires had to be replaced. The rear "new" tires looked new only on the outside, the inside surface was gone due to bad alignment. After paying $670 for new tires and alignment, I discovered that pressure light goes on, because car is actually missing the pressure sensors. The crack on the windshield appeared again and looks awful because it's over 12 inches long going across the glass. Best part is, that one day I am driving and my car makes noises like it's a police car, it was a faulty wiring and my alarm system would just go off on its own until I had to pull out the fuse out of the car. Best part is, that when the salesman told me before the purchase, that all their used vehicles are backed up by the dealers warranty for 3K, and no matter what happens, they will cover it. When I gave the guy call back, all I got back is an angry comments back, that I didn't buy a brand new car, so what else I should expect. Besides that car was missing the jack and tools for the spare tire, and salesman said that this car doesn't even have a spare tire. When I looked under the car, sure thing the spare is in there!!!! If Anyone is interested, I can post all the prove and receipts for all the works done and dates, from when the car was purchased.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Does anyone know what they are doing in this department?
by 03/23/2010on
Brought my recently purchase Jaguar in the service department, because it was leaking antifreeze. Problem resolved according to service the next day. Picked it up and low coolant light came on. Called back to Ford service only to be told to bring it in immediately! Did someone acyually forget to refill the coolant??? The third problem resulted in something tedious with a sensor, inwhich the car thought it was in reverse, but yet it was in park. Ford service was unable to fix what they considered a small problem, so they sent it Hennessey Jaguar. When I go to pick up the car, they ask me who I was dealing with and where is the car! Then I was referred to Used Car Sales (who I never want to see again!). They know where the car is parked, but where the keys are is a mystery! Then I actually get to my car, open it up to find that someone has gone through my console and has thrown my CDs all over the passenger side of the car! I have no trust in this entire dealership. There is a total lack of communication and the owner could care less!
DO NOT PURCHASE A VEHICLE FROM THIS DEALERSHIP!!!
by 03/23/2010on
I would advise anyone that is shopping for a used vehicle to avoid this dealership! I went in with the intention of purchasing a car and ended up being convinced that I would get a better deal by trading in my Acura and purchasing 2 vehicles from them, one for my daughter who just got her license and one for myself. Returned a couple days later, and proceeded with the deal. A couple days later, my daughter gets pulled over the tint on her car windows are illegal and needs to be removed. Brought the car back to the dealership to have that taken care of. It took 2 different trips! Then proceed to Tag Office in Gwinnett, only to find out that both vehicles were sold without emissions tests done. Tag office would not give an extension. Dealership stated that I should get both vehicles tested and then they would reimburse me. At this point, I am extremely upset that I was not informed of this. Get emissions tests done and spend 3 hours at dealership to get an extension on my tags, since they had expired and get refunded for emissions tests that I had paid for. That same week my car starts leaking antifreeze. Took car into dealership and they told me I needed to go to Enterprise to rent a car. The next day, I pick up my car, only to have the low coolant light come on. Called service Dept., and was advised not to drive the car. It needed to be brought back to service immediately! Again, no loaner car, I needed to rent a car through Enterprise. At this point I have had the car for about a month. A couple days later, I go to leave work and my car will not start. The reverse light is lit, but the car is in park! Called the dealership and they sent a tow truck 2 hours later! My car is in service again! Part of the reason I bought this particular car, is that I was told it could be serviced by Ford. The next day I am informed that they cannot repair the car there at Ford it must go to Hennessey Jaguar! The evening that my car was towed in the salesmen that I had dealt with had recommended that I trade the car in on something more reliable. I was in agreement. While my car is in the shop, I get a call from one of the sales persons I dealt with asking me the status of my car. I was extremely irritated since the car is at their dealership. Finally, at the end of the week, I contact the GM/owner Casey Coffee, who assured me he would have everything worked out and was now involved. The weekend goes by and no word from anyone at the dealership. On Monday night on my way home from work, I get a threatening phone call from a Sales Manager that I had not heard of or ever dealt with advising me"that I better come pick up my car or he will take this to another level". I placed a call again to Casey Coffee, who returned my call the following morning. Never did he apologize for the threatening phone call I received, was extremely arrogant and was very unaccommodating. He stated that he was no longer able to work the deal and to come pick up my car immediately or he was calling the police on me for having his loaner car. I went over to the dealership shortly after the conversation and service asked me where my car was. Then they directed me to used car sales. When I arrived they could not locate my keys. Then once I have my keys in hand and proceed to my car, I opened it to find that someone had helped themselves to my CDs which were thrown all over the passenger side of the car. Apparently, they have gone threw my console area! I plan to pursue this matter to a further extent. I have never been treated like this, nor should anyone have to go through this much mental angish! I honestly do not know how they stay in business!
by 12/04/2009on
I heard a commercial that said ' The service manage IS the sales manager' - how true at this dealership. Sherry the service writer acts like she owns the dealership instead of just working there. We took our vehicle in for service and bet each other they would call saying something was wrong and that it was time to do something according to our mileage. We hardly walked in the door from dropping it off, they called with a problem and 'scheduled' maintenence'. My husband always has gone to a dealership for repair, I get ill just driving by, so we struggle with this every time something happens. Gwinnett Place is the worst dealership I have ever dealt with. Why do the sales and service people have to be so [violative content deleted]? I called for a clarification on a charge and got some song and dance about some disposal fee calculated according to your bill. What a scam and these people are the [violative content deleted]. STAY AWAY FROM THIS DEALERSHIP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LIARS CHEATS SWINDLERS SNAKES
by 08/27/2009on
These people are swindlers. We took our truck in with a description of what we thought was wrong. This is a used truck and we expected one or two things that we were going to have to fix which is why we had an extended warranty. We get a call saying it is something completely different and it is covered by our warranty, no problems. Ok, go to pick it up and the noise that we originally took it in for is still there and come to find out they did not even check out what we told them we thought the problem was, an exhaust leak in the front right of the engine block. We asked them why they didn't check this in the first place as it was what we had told them we thought it was. No answer. So now they tell us that they have to break off the screws in the engine block to get the starter off to get to the exhaust manifold and on and on and on and it was going to cost 1500 in labor and some other riduculous amount in parts but it should all be covered per the warranty. At this point the warranty company red flagged the repairs and sent out a technician. So now Gwinnett Place says they mistakenly gave the warranty company the wrong labor hours, etc and it is not as expensive to fix the actual original issue. The technician only approved the original issue to be repaired and now they say we owe them $700+ due to the time they put in that we did not approve. They were not to do any work until approved by the warranty company and and anything else we were supposed to approve before they proceeded. They did not do this. Then the service rep, Sherry, had the nerve to tell us that we can come back up there and put the truck back together to save some money. This place obviously thought they could squeeze the warranty company and we were suckers that will just roll over. They are dishonest, they will cheat you, they will lie through their teeth. Watch out for them. So basically we took our truck in for one problem, they fixed something else, still have original problem. Now we cant get warranty company to pay for original problem as the service department had them pay for something else. Now our truck is in parts and unless we go put it together this is going to cost us almost $1000 and the original problem will not be fixed.
RUN AWAY!! lies. manipulation. more lies!
by 03/31/2009on
DON'T LET THEM INTIMIDATE YOU!!! They tried sooo much to intimidate us!! Yelling, pounding fists, red angry faces, walking away upset...they did it all! (And we weren't doing ANYTHING to get such a hyped reaction...I swear! They were just trying to intimidate us!!) Then in the financing room....WARNING: Be very very very suspicious; be very careful and read EVERYTHING!!!! Even if you've agreed to a price and sign something on the sales floor, keep checking the prices listed and keep checking the calculations!!!!! DO NOT believe their calculations. Calculate everything they spout out! And DO NOT believe what they tell you they see in your credit report!! They lied and lied and lied...over and over and over. Luckily my husband kept asking questions and kept doing calculations on his own because we caught lie after lie. And we think we might have got scammed into a buying warranty that might've actually been free (not sure on this one). They pretended to see things in our credit report (that actually never shows up on credit reports)...but wouldn't let us see the computer screen to verify what they claimed. They promised instead to print it out and never did. Lies! They pretended the percentage we could get was high so they could manipulate us into getting their "guaranteed percentages" that come with their special packages. But when it was all said and done, the percentage we got was at least 2% lower than what they swore "wouldn't get any lower" and "was the best they could do." Lies! They promised us a price on the car but my husband caught them red-handed when quickly stepping behind finance guy to see the computer screen, that they had raised our price behind our backs!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! NO JOKES!!!! My husband called the guy out, and he quietly and guiltly just said, "oh...how did that happen?"
Back to Back bad experiences
by 11/22/2007on
I have bought two vehicles from them in the last 5 years and each time was cheated on something. (I should have learned my lesson the first time!) The first time, in 2003, they sold me a new car with a used car title and when the owner of the dealership was made aware of the situation, he could only say that the deal was done and that my problem was not a concern of his. The second time was in 2006, the only reason I returned was because they were the ONLY dealership that had the vehicle I wanted in stock. The experience intially this time was better but during the deal, they were going to give me a 5 year warranty on my vehicle. After a month, I get a letter saying that my vehicle was ineligible. I brought the dealer the letter and they said that they would simply switch it to a Ford Extended Warranty plan and wrote up a new bill of sale and everything. Come to find out 6 months later that I had no coverage and Ford never showed even an application for the warranty; even though my vehicle was still not eligible. After getting ignored by virtually every single person in the dealership about my issue, the only one that would help was the customer service manager. It took numerous trips and about three weeks for anyone to get off of their a** and refund my $2000. It took me threatening legal recourse if they couldn't get my money back. They tried to knowingly cheat me out of money and no one even cared when they were called out about it. Entire staff is a bunch of heartless robots who couldn't care less if you dropped dead as long as they got paid.
