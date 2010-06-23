Hennessy Jaguar Atlanta
Customer Reviews of Hennessy Jaguar Atlanta
Excellent Sales Service
by 06/23/2010on
I recently purchased a 2010 Jaguar XK and found the service I received by Robert Goldman was excellent. He was very knowledgable and continues to follow up with me on my vehicle purchase. This is a top rate dealership and Robert is a top rate saleperson.
Awesome Experience!
by 04/01/2010on
I recently leased a 2010 Jaguar X-F from Hennessy Jaguar Atlanta, and I couldn't be more satisfied with the entire experience. From the first test-drive through document signing, my salesperson, Mike Escoe, and the entire Hennessy team were knowledgeable, courteous, thorough, and accommodating. I highly recommend Hennessy Jaguar Atlanta.
Tom
by 03/29/2010on
I shopped virtually nationwide and dealt with lots of Jaguar Dealers, and Hennessy Jaguar Atlanta (and most notably Robert Lloyd) was by far the best dealer to do business with. Excellent representation of the vehicle and a painless transaction will make me a long-term customer, even from 800 miles away!
Sales Experience - Hennessy Jaguar Used Cars
by 03/17/2010on
Worked with David Fleming at Hennessy Used Cars. Great service and their team wants to earn your business. Came to my office to show a car and for service, has been available any time for questions on my new Jaguar FX. I would recomend David and the team at Hennessy Jaguar to provide a good deal and stand behind what they sell.