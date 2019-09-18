Land Rover Palm Beach
Very pleasant car buying experience
by 09/18/2019on
Have purchased/leased many cars over the years, but our experience with Kevin and Land Rover Palm Beach was excellent. Thanks to Kevin and Terry for making it such a pleasant, seamless experience.
STAY AWAY FROM PALM BEACH LAND ROVER
by 04/04/2018on
Terrible Customer Service Land Rover Palm Beach Refuses to allow a customer to test drive a vehicle with out being pre approved. I have purchased 3 jaguar XJ`s from Jaguar Palm beach Never a problem. Stay Away from Land Rover Palm Beach!!!
Crissy Hawkins is amazing.
by 03/28/2018on
Crissy Hawkins is amazing. So professional, honest, knowledgeable, and a pleasure to be around. Would absolutely recommend her!! She was so efficient throughout the entire process but was never pushy, and made sure that all of our questions and concerns were answered. Couldn't be happier with our experience.
Great Experience at Land Rover Palm Beach
by 08/07/2017on
I usually hate the whole process of buying a car. I worked with Jim Riter at Land Rover Palm Beach and it was so much easier than other dealerships. I have been to just about every car dealership in the area. Jim is not the normal car salesman. He is laid back, listen to my needs, and didn't try to up-sell me. I would recommend him to everyone, and to women on their own in particular.
The best car sales person I've ever worked with.
by 01/13/2017on
Crissy Hawkins my sales guide at Land Rover Palm Beach was extremely helpful throughout the entire process of buying my new car. Her professionalism and friendly nature made it easy and enjoyable. I highly recommend her and will be contacting her for my next car and you should too!
Crissy Hawkins Sales Guide
by 08/31/2016on
Crissy Hawkins sold me a Land rover and she wad great. She knew to adapt to my situation.
Satisfied Customer
by 06/09/2016on
Ken Sanquist at Land Rover Palm Beach made purchasing my CPO RR Sport FUN! He was very polite, genuine and knowledgable. After looking at several SUVs at many other dealerships, I was appreciative of the true customer service at Land Rover Palm Beach. I was also introduced to Bill Sheehan who will be my service provider. He sat with me and answered all of my questions before the purchase of my car. LR PB has great customer service and I am enjoying my new to me car.
Very pleasant and easy car buying experience!
by 02/11/2016on
Matt Adkins, the general manager was polite, friendly and very helpful in getting us the maximum dollar amount for our trade in! Kevin Painter , my sales person knows his product inside out and upside down! Answered all our questions, quick and efficient and pet friendly , too!
Outstanding!
by 01/21/2016on
I can't say enough about the outstanding customer service I received at Land Rover Palm Beach. Matt Breen was my sales guide, Aaron Thigpin was my finance manager. Matt and Aaron gave me a thorough and seamless experience. Roy Osofsky gave me the sage advice of "if you're going to purchase a car, you should love it." I met Matt Adkins, GM, who didn't front load with "I'm the general manager"...he was down to earth and rounded out my experience. The product speaks for itself and I love my Evoque. But, it was the customer service that made my purchase of a beautiful, top quality CUV that made the difference.
A Wheelie Good Deal!
by 11/03/2015on
I was apprehensive about going to a car dealership and, I was prepared to be disappointed. Fortunately, the sales guide, Kevin Painter made it a great experience. Not only did I purchase a vehicle that I can live with for years to come, Mr. Painter made it relaxing by being patient and informative. The test drive sold me but Land Rover Palm Beach's staff was the icing on the cake. This is my first Land Rover and I have no buyers remorse!
Excellent Customer Service
by 10/31/2015on
Matt Breen in Sales and Conor Alexander in Service have gone above and beyond from the sales process forward, in ensuring that our vehicles are always performing their very best. Conor always makes time to service our vehicles, regardless if we have an appointment or not, and makes sure that our vehicles are returned in a timely manner. Matt's vast knowledge and expertise of the Land Rover product line is truly remarkable. He has taken the time to get to know us, and makes personal recommendations based on the needs of our lifestyle. My wife and I cannot recommend them enough and look for to purchasing our next vehicles from Matt and Land Rover Palm Beach.
Very Trustworthy Dealer!
by 10/30/2015on
I bought a '97 Land Rover Defender 90 from Land Rover Palm Beach--sight unseen. Not only was the process smooth, the car was better than described. I couldn't be happier. Very trustworthy dealership.
Great sales experience from Land Rover PB
by 08/13/2015on
We just picked up our new 2015 Range Rover Sport HSE from Land Rover of Palm Beach. After having spent 3 days searching for cars in the area and being confronted with the stereotypical sales pitches, it was refreshing to walk into LR of PB and simply have our questions answered. No push tactics pre-selection and no pushing for add ons post selection. Maryann Swejkoski, was very pleasant and spent the entire afternoon with us till we drove off the lot with our new car. Her customer care and assistance to turn in our old car back to the previous dealer was just above and beyond the call of duty. I would recommend Maryann to anyone who wants to find out more about the Land Rover product without being pushed into something you don't want.
Ken Sanquist, Land Rover Palm Beach is the best
by 08/02/2015on
Thanks to Ken Sanquist we have a new Rover. We can not say enough good things about Ken and his professionalism. Ken made us feel right at home. He was patient and informative with not pressure at all. Thanks to Ken. We would recommend Ken to anyone that is looking to purchase a Rover. A+
Luxury Experience Thanks Ishmail!
by 07/28/2015on
Our sales consultant Ishmail Merritt at Land Rover Palm Beach was fantastic. We of course love our new Range Rover like we thought we would, however what really sets the experience apart was the buying process. Ishmail guided us through the purchase with the utmost respect and experience you could hope for. We actually took three months to decide on what we wanted since our new baby wasn't due until August. During our time of indecision Ishmail explained the pros and cons of all the models they offered and how it would work for our soon to be family of five. He was patient, sincere and treated us like family. Any questions or concerns we had were dealt with promptly by Ishmail and his team. This is our second Land Rover purchase and definitely will not be our last. A huge thank you to the entire team at Land Rover of Palm Beach.
What out for Dealer add on's
by 06/21/2015on
I went to this dealership to look for a new Range Rover Sport. Unfortunately, all the RR Sports in stock had the dealer added profit maximizing power running boards for a heart stopping $5k bucks. The sales manager wont sell one without it. Thanks but no thanks. If you don't believe it, then go there and find out for yourself!
Excellent!!!
by 05/20/2015on
I purchased my second range rover this year from Land Rover Palm Beach. I was very impressed with my first experience buying my first Range Rover here, so I didn't hesitate to go back looking for a new car for my daughter. This time not only have they won me over as a permanent customer, but my salesperson, Kevin Painter, won my respect! It was a great purchase experience from salesperson, to sales manager all the way to signing, total product knowledge, absolutely no pressure, never seen NO number games on pricing and I was given great advice on which model and option made the best financial sense with best residual value and best purchase program. I went to sign and pick up the car with my younger 10 year old daughter. Kevin Painter took all the time and patience in the world to answer all the millions of questions my curious little daughter had about the car! He even taught her how to give voice commands to the car! No one has ever done this, I am impressed. Great job!!!!
Great customer service
by 05/11/2015on
For anyone who owns a Range Rover and is happy, we know the product is great. What's as important is the experience of buying one and Land Rover of Palm Beach was outstanding. Over many years of buying cars, this experience stands out as one of the best I highly recommend going there. As for Rich Matthews.
Rich Matthews Land Rover palm beach
by 05/02/2015on
Without question the kind of service you expect when you purchase a special vehicle. I will purchase from him again. Above and beyond service is an understatement.
Just purchased a LR4
by 03/02/2015on
I had the pleasure to work with Ishmail Merritt at Land Rover Palm Beach. It was a wonderful experience buying my LR4. I would highly recommend Ishmail and Land Rover Palm Beach.
Not your typical car buying experience!
by 02/26/2015on
My sales guide, Ishmail Merritt, was an absolute pleasure to do work with in the purchase of my new 2015 Range Rover Autobiography from Land Rover Palm Beach. Ishmail Merritt was professional, responsive and patient. Ishmail had a genuine interest in making sure the vehicle was exactly what I wanted and once I placed the order he was proactive in his follow up to let me know when decisions needed to be made and when the vehicle would arrive. I would buy another car from Ishmail and would refer my family and friends to him as well. Ishmail is a great guy and asset to Land Rover Palm Beach.
