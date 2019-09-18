5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased my second range rover this year from Land Rover Palm Beach. I was very impressed with my first experience buying my first Range Rover here, so I didn't hesitate to go back looking for a new car for my daughter. This time not only have they won me over as a permanent customer, but my salesperson, Kevin Painter, won my respect! It was a great purchase experience from salesperson, to sales manager all the way to signing, total product knowledge, absolutely no pressure, never seen NO number games on pricing and I was given great advice on which model and option made the best financial sense with best residual value and best purchase program. I went to sign and pick up the car with my younger 10 year old daughter. Kevin Painter took all the time and patience in the world to answer all the millions of questions my curious little daughter had about the car! He even taught her how to give voice commands to the car! No one has ever done this, I am impressed. Great job!!!! Read more