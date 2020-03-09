sales Rating

Both Jaun Gorostiaga and his manager Danny were very pleasant to work with. I knew what I wanted, and they did not try to sell me something I did not want. I liked the relaxed vibe. I didn't feel attacked when I walked in the door like I usually do at car dealerships. They made me feel comfortable. Juan was friendly, personable, professional and knowledgeable. He listened to my needs and responded appropriately. We settled on a price that I felt comfortable with. They gained my trust. Never thought I would say that anout a car dealetship!!I would shop there again Read more