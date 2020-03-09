Sales review
09/03/2020
Andrew Turner was my Sales person when I went to Crown Kia. He answered all of my hundreds of questions let me drive the cars I was interested in and go back and drive them again. He explained everything and always asked if I had any other questions. I left that day with a car I just Love! I have already recommended Andrew Turner and Crown Kia to several friends. I will definitely shop there in the future. Thank you Andrew!
09/03/2020
Service at Crown Kia
09/03/2020
Kyle Maxwell and his service team were wonderful. They did exactly what was required and my car was ready before I returned. No waiting and service with a smile! Perfect!
Jeffrey Perego
09/03/2020
Jeffrey Perego is a class act! Crown Kia is lucky to have him as an employee. He is honest, thorough and truly cares about the customer. No pressure at all.. very knowledgeable and respectful.
Fix rear left brake light
09/02/2020
Got it done quickly and I appreciate the service at Crown KIA
Happy Soul Owner
09/01/2020
We had a pleasant experience purchasing our new 2020 KIA Soul. Zoranco Kirovski greeted us at the door and made us feel welcomed and valued. He was able to answer all our questions without making us feel pressured. He provided us with different options from which to choose the best for us
Battery
08/29/2020
Thank you John Heil for the friendly and excellent care on my recent first visit to Crown Kia. I didn’t have an appointment, but had a battery problem that started on Sunday night and continued on Monday. I stopped into Crown, explained my problem to John and he had it checked out. Fortunately they replaced my battery, and it happened to be under warranty. Thank you Crown Kia and John Heil. You have a new customer😊
A PLUS SERVICE
08/25/2020
Michael Stephenson is always professional and courteous Quick service, even pulled car up so i didn’t have to walk in the rain!
Exceeded expectations!
08/24/2020
Great experience! Sherry was very helpful and exceeded my expectations!
Excellent experience
08/21/2020
I worked with Lance Dokes. He was excellent to work with and lease my new car from. I was very happy with all his hard work and help.
Great Service!
08/19/2020
Great service and fair pricing. I will definitely be back!
My experience at Crown Kia Saint Petersburg
08/18/2020
My overall experience at Crown Kia St Petersburg was wonderful. Kristina Harrison was very thorough in explaining all of the paperwork and very thorough and showing me how to use all of the latest technology that came with my car. Kristina introduce me to the service department staff so when I do come in 4 service I would feel comfortable because I was familiar with the staff. Everybody was all smiles and happy and I felt safe because everybody was wearing a mask do to covid-19.
Soul service
08/18/2020
Michel Stephenson did a great job taking care of my service appt.
Best Sales Guy : Andrew Turner
08/18/2020
My mother and daughter went inside this Kia and was immediately greeted by Andrew Turner was very nice and attentive the entire purchase process not to mention the premier service! Will definitely do business with this company again thank you for our brand new KiA Forte 2018 and will never forget that funny Egyptian guy Will.
Battery
08/14/2020
Had to buy a new battery have had the car total of 7 months, never paid this much for a battery before, John heil was very helpful with assisting me great customer service I bought my car there and have had a great experience.
Best car shopping experience I've ever had!
08/13/2020
Both Jaun Gorostiaga and his manager Danny were very pleasant to work with. I knew what I wanted, and they did not try to sell me something I did not want. I liked the relaxed vibe. I didn't feel attacked when I walked in the door like I usually do at car dealerships. They made me feel comfortable. Juan was friendly, personable, professional and knowledgeable. He listened to my needs and responded appropriately. We settled on a price that I felt comfortable with. They gained my trust. Never thought I would say that anout a car dealetship!!I would shop there again
Timothy Stewart
08/12/2020
I just won't to think Michael Stephenson for a great job and quality that he served me with.
Great!
08/10/2020
Michael Stephenson was very thorough in explaining everything that was done for my car during my oil change and other checkups. Explained everything, and was very helpful on any questions I had. Was a quick trip, very easy no stress.
Salesman review
07/31/2020
My wife and I purchased a 2017 Kia Soul on Saturday July 25, 2020. Oir salesman Anik Islam was knowledgeable and patient with our decision making Anik was helpful and outstanding in providing for us the best deal possible. Even though the process went an hour past closing time he stayed until all the paperwork with the financier was completed. For this I rate Anik 5 stars the highest rating possible. We were both happy with his support and politeness. Thank you for Making buying a newer car without any hassle or stress.
Oil change
07/31/2020
Extremely satisfied with the service I received with my oil change. I opted for the valet service and was pleasantly surprised with it. The driver was courteous and respectful and Michael Stephenson , my advisor explained everything in advance. It was such a relief not to have to go to the dealership at this time. I am elderly and this worked perfectly for me. Will definitely chose this again. Kudos to Crown and Michael.Btw the price was exceptional considering the valet service which was free.
Always Great Service
07/31/2020
I am a first time Kia owner however my Daughter and Sister but own Kia's. The St Petersburg Crown Kia by far has the best, most professional service department around. My daughter lives in Manatee county and i choose to take her vehicle to the St Pete facility because of the great service I get from Michael Stephenson. Top notch professional all the way!
Service Department
07/28/2020
Excellent service. Had the pleasure of working with John Heil. No complaints. Everything went smoothly.
