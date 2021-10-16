1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Took my old Passat in for service, but unfortunately what needed to be repaired almost exceeded the value of the car so I declined the service. Danny Tano helped get me into a 2019 Jetta with all the bells and whistles, as well as assisted me with lowering my car insurance rate and deferred payment. He worked with me when I was in a very difficult position personally and financially, and I feel like he had my interests at heart as well as those of his employer where all parties walked away a winner. I will absolutely be referring people to Palmetto 57 to purchase their next car, and I’ll be sending them to Danny for the best and most honest sales experience I’ve had when buying or leasing a new car. Thank you Danny! **Edit** I have to change my 5-star rating to a 1-star because I have been trying to get in touch with someone from the dealership for over a year because I was given my car without an owner’s manual or my extra car key, but I have had no success. I text Danny and he says he’s sending my key and manual, but then there’s no follow through. I email the dealership every few months and have never heard back. At this point I’m going to have to mask up and come down to the dealership to try and get answers in person, and during this pandemic that is not at all desirable. I will be stalking them until I get my belongings, and I’ll be taking my future business elsewhere. **Second Edit** These geniuses filled out my registration (which they never gave me along with my missing owner's manual and second key!) with the WRONG ADDRESS! I cannot renew my car insurance without paying all of these stupid fees and filling out forms with the county because of their incompetence. If I could turn this damn car in today and do business with another dealer, I would RUN to do so. Never ever ever again! Buyer more than beware with these folks. Read more