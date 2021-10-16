Palmetto57 Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of Palmetto57 Volkswagen
Avoid Yancarlo Garcia
by 10/16/2021on
Normally I don't waste my time writing reviews, but I feel I had to with this one. I am only giving 1 star because 0 is not an option. If you can please avoid this dealership specially because of general sales manager Yancarlo Garcia, the nastiest sales person I have ever had to deal. He basically threw me out of the dealership just because I did not agree with the numbers he gave me, he just turned his back on me and walked away before I could say anything, I am sure if it was a man standing in front of him he would not have acted that way. Not only that, I called before hand to see if they had the car I wanted, so that I wouldn't drive from Homestead to Hialeah for no reason, I am a nurse and I had worked the nightshift the day before and I did not want to make that drive for no reason, but when I got there they said they had just sold that car and the system had not been updated. I do have to say the other sales staff like Fermin and Luis were nice and helpful, however just because of Yancarlo Garcia I will never do business with this dealership as long as he is part of the staff.
Missing Manual, Spare Key, and Wrong Address on Registration
by 03/02/2021on
Took my old Passat in for service, but unfortunately what needed to be repaired almost exceeded the value of the car so I declined the service. Danny Tano helped get me into a 2019 Jetta with all the bells and whistles, as well as assisted me with lowering my car insurance rate and deferred payment. He worked with me when I was in a very difficult position personally and financially, and I feel like he had my interests at heart as well as those of his employer where all parties walked away a winner. I will absolutely be referring people to Palmetto 57 to purchase their next car, and I’ll be sending them to Danny for the best and most honest sales experience I’ve had when buying or leasing a new car. Thank you Danny! **Edit** I have to change my 5-star rating to a 1-star because I have been trying to get in touch with someone from the dealership for over a year because I was given my car without an owner’s manual or my extra car key, but I have had no success. I text Danny and he says he’s sending my key and manual, but then there’s no follow through. I email the dealership every few months and have never heard back. At this point I’m going to have to mask up and come down to the dealership to try and get answers in person, and during this pandemic that is not at all desirable. I will be stalking them until I get my belongings, and I’ll be taking my future business elsewhere. **Second Edit** These geniuses filled out my registration (which they never gave me along with my missing owner's manual and second key!) with the WRONG ADDRESS! I cannot renew my car insurance without paying all of these stupid fees and filling out forms with the county because of their incompetence. If I could turn this damn car in today and do business with another dealer, I would RUN to do so. Never ever ever again! Buyer more than beware with these folks.
Horrible Experience
by 12/05/2019on
I had the most horrible experience at Palmetto57. I got hit with hefty hidden fees after I leased my Jetta even though I was reassured that there wouldn't be. I tried calling multiple times and left multiple messages and NOONE had the decency of returning my calls. I DO NOT RECOMMEND this dealership to anyone.
No communicstion
by 05/28/2019on
Ordered a simple touch up paint pen a month ago which I was told it takes a week to arrive. I went 2 weeks later to see if it arrived since I never heard from any one; counter employee told me it takes a month or more for manufacturer to deliver. I called a month after purchase, and the person that answered told me it was returned because it was in their parts department over a month. Long story short, NO communication and I'm VERY disappointed that no one contacted me at any time regarding my order. It might be a simple $17 purchase, but if they drop the ball on something that small, I can't imagine for any serious issue. Having said that, I will go to the parts department for a refund and will shop at another dealership. NOT this one.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
worse customer service ever!
by 03/03/2018on
HORRIBLE SERVICE! Francisco (the seller) was great, very respectful and attentive to details, however, he is not being helped by the unprofessional treatment we received from the managers (Jesus Espinoza and Miguel Acosta) they were both rude. Jesus treated us like he was making us a favor and Miguel was more focused on going home than to answer our questions. Honestly, I didn't leave because I had waited for 4 hours already to get to the signing point and I just didn't have time to start over in another dealer, but I wILL never go back to this dealer.
Great Service Department
by 06/02/2017on
Service is quick and thorough. Very helpful and friendly service. My service advisor Daisy took care of me from the moment i walked into the dealership
Driver
by 06/02/2017on
Treated good and the work was done in a good time keep me inform what was going on with the vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer service excellent
by 05/26/2017on
Excellent customer service very attentive to customer did not keep me waiting and service was exceptionally fast. Was very satisfied would definitely recommend to my friends
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Totally Recommend This Dealership
by 05/24/2017on
My experience advisor and the service manager are both fantastic. I can't thank them enough! They were extremely professional. I would definitely recommend this dealership to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Volkswagon
by 05/23/2017on
Everything went smoothly and well organized. The people worked well and were sufficient. I will for sure come back again and recommend to others to come as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
VW survey
by 05/10/2017on
Was a nice experience. They complete the work within the timeframe promised and they even wash my car. Great customer service!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ram 1500 SLT
by 05/06/2017on
It was a great experience from beginning to end and Francisco and Johni were great to work with. They are good assets to your company.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 05/01/2017on
Palmetto 57 staff were all polite and accommodating. Timely completion of work. Highly recommend servicing your car at this location.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best service
by 04/27/2017on
My sales person extremely accurate and fast with the process. I have been leasing from VW since 2005 and it has been my best experience ever.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
everything was fine and the service is perfect
by 04/26/2017on
the service is the best, Daisy is very friendly and knows about her job, the place is always clean and you feel like home, you also have a place to play with your kid, that helps a lot, I highly recommend this place, this is my place to carry my vw any time it needs to be fixed
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealer.
by 04/24/2017on
The friendliness of everyone there. The speed of service, they were fast to greet me and fast to complete the work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service at Palmetto 57 VW was excellent
by 04/10/2017on
I was treated in a very respectful and professional way. The service adviser Jorge Luis Bringas and the Manager Rolando Sanchez did a great job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Survey review
by 04/07/2017on
Great customer service, nice staff, very attentive and helpful. It was busy but car was done when promised. I would definitely recommend to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Duets new car experience survey
by 04/06/2017on
How nice and resourceful my sales agent was. I loved how attentive to my needs they were. I also liked how hard they worked to get me the extract car and in the color I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Fast and easy
by 04/05/2017on
Fast and easy to do business, to the point, no BS, sales person (Andrew) was helpful and financial guy (Phillip) was also easy to work with...... Parking for clients could be larger. Show room is small.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service user.
by 12/09/2016on
They were able to solve the car issues I had, and provided service in profesional manner. They took serious my concern and the problem I experienced with the car, finaly they fixed all 3 issues. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
