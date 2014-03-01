1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased 2 cars from this dealer, which I needed a cosigner. This dealer switch the names on the paper work with out advising if this was ok by with customer because they don't want to lose there comission which I had my own financeing. I've have been try to get this matter corrected & all they do is pass the buck and don't return your calls. One of the cars broke down a few months after it took them 2 weeks for repairs which was under warranty. Car broke down again dealer refuse to make repairs which is still under warranty. Because the car is on the show chase floor don't make it's ok. Read more