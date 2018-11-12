Coggin Buick-GMC of Orange Park
Customer Reviews of Coggin Buick-GMC of Orange Park
Coggin GMC of Orange Park
by 12/11/2018on
My sales person James Johnson was outstanding, very helpful and knowledgeable about vehicle. An most importantly he was honest from the beginning, really cares about customers!
they didn't keep their word
by 09/11/2015on
On August 24th., 2015 I went to Coggin Buick GMC of Orange Park to view a White Crew Cab 2015 Z71. Anthony Ferraro was available to show me the vehicle and answer my questions. After the purchase I met with Mr. David Marzullo who set up my OnStar service and reviewed the features of my vehicle. As I was writing the cash check for the purchase I asked the manager of coggin Buick GMC of Orange Park to throw in a bed liner and I was told NO! I would think that a longstanding company as this would have the experience and intelligence to find a way to say the positive word yes whenever possible to a customer as opposed to the negative of no! Companys should know the cost of earning a customer and this one act of yes would have given me a positive experience at this dealership along with something positive that I would want to share with my friends and colleagues. Foolish! If only I could turn back time. I should have gotten up and walked out! I called around to purchase an under the rail bed liner and found that they have a value of only $180.00. Such a petty amount and such an negative act by coggin! 8/31/15 After I sent the above letter; David Marzullo called and asked me to come in on 9/3/15 at 11:30 for them to take care of detailing the dirty truck they gave me, repairing the gashed bed rail, balancing the rough riding tires and adjusting the out of line driver rear door which may be causing the wind noise. When I arrived I was pleasantly greeted by David. He informed me that he had gone to bat all week for me. What? Why would you need to go to bat with management about things that I should not have to deal with on a brand new vehicle? Why would he need to go to bat with this manager over a damaged rail on a brand new vehicle? Over rough ridding unbalanced tires on a brand new vehicle? Over an out of line door and wind noise on a brand new vehicle? Over them giving me a dirty brand new vehicle? Why should David have to battle them to show a cash buyer some degree of respect and do the right thing? After the letter I sent on 8/24/15; this dealer should have been ready to show me that they were just having a bad day or made a mistake but that wasnt what I experienced. I left this place with nothing done as they showed me no degree of professionalism or preparedness to address these vehicle issues. I do not trust these people with my vehicle so I guess Im stuck with the damaged, rough, noisy, dirty new vehicle that I should not have purchased from this dealership. I have been purchasing vehicles for over 40 years and I can purchase any vehicle I want. I will not ever buy from this dealership again! Dont be fooled by the positive testimonials on their web site! Some years ago 20 20 did a show about companys who for a fee will post these untrue positive testimonials on a companys site! Try to post your testimonial on coggins site and you too will see there is no way for you or I to post; this shows that these are not true testimonials! If you are foolish enough to buy from here; dont believe anything! Carefully inspect the vehicle before you buy, document everything, take pictures, make them do everything that needs to be done before you buy their trash and get everything in writing!
2015 Yukon
by 11/24/2014on
I was looking for a specific 2015 Yukon. PJ Knipp(salesman) found the one I was looking for. They had to pick it up from GA but I was driving it with-in 24 hours. This is my 4 purchase with them and I have always been treated well. I have been using their service department for 18 years and Paula's great to work with as well. Highly recommend these guys!
Love my new certified used car !!!
by 05/13/2014on
I love my new 2012 chevy impala. i went to this dealership to look at another car and wound up with a 6 yr newer car and still in my payment budget. my husband bought this car for me for our 24th wedding anniversary and Patrick was our sales person. he did not pressure us like most salesmen do.we told him we wanted something with low miles , good gas mileage and midsize. he found us the perfect car. if you want some one who is willing to work with you and give you a good deal then go to coggins and look up patrick..
very happy with my salesperson Harold D and Wade .
by 05/07/2014on
All was good with my purchase from this dealership.
New Car 2014 Acadia Denali
by 03/25/2014on
In today's age, it seems like mediocre service is the standard and people tend to rate bad service much more than good. Our entire experience was very delightful. We dealt with Ryan G, an extremely cheerful and helpful sales associate. We originally talked over e-mail and he quickly answered any questions we had before we came in. He made it extremely easy to setup an appointment that met our schedule. When arriving we were a bit apprehensive due to a bad experience at another dealership, but he listened to what we wanted and did not waste our time with trying to convince us to purchase anything we did not want. The vehicle was fully explained and shown to us, he was able to answer all the questions we had about features. The test drive had the right length to be able to see how the vehicle operated in different situations (highway, local roads, bumpy situations). After we decided we were going to make the purchase, we were taken to the finance individual (Gus) who was truly awesome! Our entire experience really was wonderful. We also were taken on a tour, getting to meet the General Manager and the service department. We did have 1 issue on the vehicle, one of the tail lights had moisture that would not go away, and they quickly ordered a new tail light and are replacing it without any hassle. To be honest, I'm glad that I had an issue so I could see how they resolve it (usually the only way to see how good a company is, is to see how they take care of any issues that come up). Michael & Sheila D
Poor experience
by 03/13/2014on
I had a horrible experience. I am not trying to judge this company online, but feel like I need to share my experience as I was manipulated by them. After signing a bunch of paperwork for a Ford truck I was buying, I then put a cash deposit down. We made arrangements to meet the next morning to pay the balance, as it was 6pm & the banks were closed. I put the cash down to lock the deal - so I was told. Called the next morning to say I was on my way - still no problems. I get to the dealership that morning & was then told the truck was sold in the 12 hours I was not there. What was the point of the paperwork + deposit??? In reference to the cash deposit, I was told they're not responsible by law to refund back to me, but they will give it back if I wait an hour for the manager to get back into the office (like they are doing me a huge favor.) Hope my story helps someone shopping here. Very shady stuff going on at this dealership. Buyer Beware.
2014 Terrain
by 03/04/2014on
Just purchased a 2014 GMC Terrain Denali. Sales staff were courteous and helpful. Our salesman, Mike P., did a great job! Got a great deal and love my new car!
Bought a 2013 Yukon Denali XL
by 01/03/2013on
Drove 100 miles to make this purchase. Did so because of the great price and great salesmanship by Mr. Ted C. First contacted him by email and from then on communiction was excellent.There were 3 othere dealers closer but were not as responsive or could not come close to the price we paid. At no time were we treated with the pressure like many people fear of dealing with a "Car Salesman". A BIG Thumbs Up for this dealer.
Excellant service!
by 02/24/2008on
I came in for a oil and filter change on my 2001 Buick. I started walking the lot to kill time and was greeted by asale rep. He was very nice and very up to date on were everything was and offered his assistance . I had no plans on purchasing a vehcile that day , however I had been thinking about it. He was not pushey , he just answered my questions. After going home that day and speaking with my husband we came back and bought my brand new Buick Enclave. ALl the staff was very nice , professional and they seem like they really enjoyed doing what they do.
