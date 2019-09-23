sales Rating

My daughter and I went to Bayshore Ford to look at their used car inventory. Unfortunately there were none available in our price range. Robert Wynne came out and greeted us and informed us that someone was just tradeing in a 2013 Chevy Malibu and if we waited a short while while they completed the paperwork we could take it for a test drive. We drove the car and fell in love with it. The dealership was scheduled to close at 2 that day but Rob stayed with us and worked through all the details to get the car checked out in service and get the financing completed, so we could take it with us that day. We ended up staying past closing time and Rob was with us the entire time. He is truly dedicated to the customer and, in my opinion, he went above and beyond for us. I wish I could buy another car from him. Follow up has been great for when the tags came in to see how we liked the car. Thanks so much for the exceptional service. Read more