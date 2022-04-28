Terryville Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Terryville Chevrolet
Not the Terryville Chevrolet it used to be
by 04/28/2022on
Not the Terryville Chevy or Chevrolet it used to be! Wow do I wish I read all these reviews before purchasing a 2019 Chevy Silverado from Terryville Chevy! My last purchase from Terryville Chevy was a brand new 2008 Malibu. Fantastic experience and a great car for a great price! Terryville Chevy always had great inventory and great customer service. This My Silverado purchase was Nothing like this one. I should have walked away when the Sales Manager advised me the chip in the windshield “was just repaired”! Within one day of owning the truck the “repaired chip” was already spreading cracks! Then after signing the paperwork the salesman handed me the KEY. I immediately asked where was the second key. The salesman said I’m sorry it only has ONE KEY! If a vehicle is missing a key you should be notified PRIOR to the sale so you could figure in the cost to replace. The next day I contacted The salesman and advised him that the chip was already cracking and I would need another key and that I would be willing to share some of the cost of the key. The Sales Manager Brian Kirk said he couldn’t do anything about the windshield and wasn’t willing to help with ANY of the $404.00 plus tax costs to provide a SECOND KEY! I subsequently provided a copy of the back and forth emails to the owner of Terryville Chevy Ty Dimeo who never responded. In my over 50 years of purchasing and leasing vehicles this ranks right up there with the brand new 1984 Chrysler Lebaron I purchased that should have been covered under the lemon law and I received no support from the dealership. BEFORE signing any paperwork at Terryville Chevrolet be sure EVERYTHING is just as you want it and ask if there are TWO keys! I have to wonder what ever happened to Terryville Chevy’s Motto of “If you want to shop at a dealership with a large selection but small-town service, Terryville Chevrolet is the Chevy dealer for you --We'll Treat You Right.”
Mustard Mini
by 04/04/2018on
Had a great experience start to finish. Bob was my salesman and John took care of the finance aspect of things. I couldnt be happier with the customer service I received! Strongly recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
silverado
by 04/16/2017on
excellent service, nice facilities. Efficiently run! excellent inventory on hand to browse while waiting! Friendly staff and very satisfied with my service experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership experience!
by 12/19/2016on
Excellent experience! I traveled twice from Massachusetts (over 100 miles) to your dealership (and would gladly do so again), and it was an easy, pain free, no hidden surprises transaction. Harry Ranny was a consummate professional, treated me with the utmost respect, as did every member of your staff I dealt with. I have purchased over 40 new vehicles in my lifetime, and can truly say this has been my best dealer experience so far. I will happily recommend Terryville Chevrolet to anyone interested in a new vehicle. Thanks again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Malibu Premier
by 05/29/2016on
I had a great experience leasing my 2016 Malibu Premier. Great test drive and the salesman Justin was very knowledgeable about all of the features and options. I initially asked that they not try to offer me the variety of dealer based options during the negotiations and they obliged which was appreciated. When the vehicle was delivered, it was clean, freshly washed and had a full tank of gas. Overall a great experience and I love the new Malibu.
very professional
by 02/29/2016on
the quality of the personel are very friendly and courteouse purchasing a vehicle at Terryville chevy was quiok and very enjoyable
Everything went fine
by 03/30/2015on
0 Complaints, out of atleast 20 dealers in the last few months Josh one of maybe two that actually read my internet inquiry and responded to it rather than sending a copy paste I didn't read anything you asked reply. Without running around in circles on the communication everything fell into place quickly and smoothly.
Silverado
by 02/17/2015on
Ray Demers my salesman was very nice and worked hard to get me the best deal possible, he was very knowledgable and walked me through every part of the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Chevy.
by 02/03/2015on
I have dealt with other dealerships and none of them matched up to yours. The staff was courteous, accomadating and took care of everything in a timely manner. I would recommend your dealership to everyone. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Traverse
by 01/16/2015on
Tony did an exceptional job with our 2015 Traverse purchase from start to finish. Very knowledgeable seeing there are so many features on new vehicles. I would recommend Tony to friends and family who are looking for there next vehicle. Tony went above and beyond to find the perfect vehicle for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you!!!
by 01/13/2015on
My first experience with Terryville Chevrolet brought me back again to buy a second car. Jim, Josh and Steve are a pleasure to work with and made the process easy. Excellent service department also. Thank you!
2015 Chevy Colorado - Terryville Chevy, Terryville CT
by 01/13/2015on
While my literal time at Terryviille Chevrolet's facility was somewhat brief - A good thing when it comes to purchasing a car! - this was due to the exceptional service I received prior to arriving at the dealership from Sales Associate Ray Colello. Ray went above and beyond regarding communication, messaging, and sharing with me images and data on the vehicle I was shopping for. I never felt any pressure to make a deal, or felt as though Ray did not have my best interest in mind. With a fair amount of "work" done ahead of time, my visit to the dealership went very smooth. The finance manager moved right through the required paperwork, did not push me buy any additional services or enhancements - and in a very brief time put the wraps on what I consider to be a very fair deal that Ray and I negotiated. Thank you! Having owned more than 25 cars (true) and purchased well over a dozen brand new vehicles - this was by far my most stress free and dare I say, pleasant experience!
Simple, yet effective.
by 12/19/2014on
From the moment walking in, being able to have my situation be listened to, understood, and appreciated... And then to have offers, and options be accurate and displayed for me in a very speedy fashion... That was fabulous. In, out, purchased, good to go!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terryville Chevy Gets 5*'s and 2 Thumbs Up!
by 12/19/2014on
Eric Reese and Ray Demers made the buying experience understandable and with ease. I walked in questionable and left with a brand new vehicle! Additionally, I really like the small town dealer and certainly will recommend Terryville Chevy to others. Thank you, MR
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ray Demers and Terryville Chevrolet
by 11/06/2014on
I called got s 2014 Suburan that you had on your lot, as I had been looking for one for 2 months. I live in Mass. and NOT ONE dealer in this state was willing to find me one. I called your dealer and Ray Demers said that one was sold but he would find me one. He called me back within 20 minutes and had located one in Maine!!!! I was elated, gave the deposit, negotiated over the phone and Deal DONE! He was professional, personaable and willing to the extra mile. More Sales people should be like him. And I traded in my 2003 Chevy Suburban with 306 thousand miles on it!!! Terry Chevrolet was more than amazing
deal is deal
by 10/31/2014on
They accept my offer at what I wanted the price for buying the car of 2014. And they couldn't find what I looked for so they offered me 2015 instead with extra 10 dollar per month. It was a great deal and I grabbed the deal.
General Motors Reviews
by 10/08/2014on
I needed to bring my 2012 Malibu in for the recall repair on the brake system. Bob, the Service Writer was very efficient and got me in and out quickly . Thanks, Bob
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchase
by 09/05/2014on
Simple, relaxed sales process! From start to finish (including the finance guy) I was treated well and received great value for my money!
Excellent Service and Friendly Dealership!
by 07/16/2014on
The service was excellent! The loaner car was greatly appreciated and the work completed when promised. Keep up the good work!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Buying Experience Ever!
by 06/04/2014on
Our purchase at Terryville Chevrolet is without a doubt the absolute best experience I have ever had purchasing a new automobile. After shopping three Local Chevrolet dealerships Terryville Chevrolet had the best price, trade, and lowest monthly payment without any runaround. Terryville Chevrolet went out of their way following up with us via phone and email after my initial visit and made sure I was completely satisfied. It was nice to get a great deal with no pressure! My salesperson Ray D, General Sales Manager Jim F , and the Business Manager Steve L made the buying process fun and enjoyable. Not only did they locate the exact 2014 Impala LTZ in the exterior color, interior and equipment we wanted they stayed in touch with us every step of the way to keep us informed of their progress. Everyone in the dealership was extremely friendly and concerned that we were completely satisfied. The delivery process was flawless and explanation of the car was excellent. My salesperson Ray D was extremely helpful through the whole sales process. The dealership is clean and well organized. This is definitely my dealership for all my future automobile needs. On a scale of 1 to 10 the dealership deserves and 11.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick and Affordable
by 02/21/2014on
I contacted Terryville Chevrolet and stated that I lived out of state, but would be visiting my family in town for two days for Thanksgiving and was hoping that I could pick up a new lease. This was my first time going into a dealership and I had hoped to use the one that I had grown up near. I made it clear that I had time constraints since I did not want to spend my entire visit at the dealership. Ray sent me a link to the site and told me to send him some of the cars that I may be interested in, fill out the financial information online, etc so I would have very minimal to do when I came and set me up for the earliest appointment of the day. When I came in I let him know that I wanted a lease, but may not actually go through with it as I had a budget and did not wish to go over it, but also wanted to LOVE the car. Poor Ray walked me through the rain to many different cars and even looked into ordering one that wasn't present. He was not pushy on me passing my budget. He only showed me vehicles that fit and didn't mock or judge ways weird preferences (No red cars, etc). When I fell in love with a vehicle, Ray spoke with different employees of the dealership and they worked out a way that I could have my car and keep it under budget. I went home to my family probably an hour after arriving and was told to come back later in the afternoon for the paperwork. The paperwork took 15 minutes, during which time I was informed, but not pressured into, purchasing "extras", to which I declined. Ray switched my plates for me (in the rain) and even spent 20 minutes or so explaining all of the features. I love my vehicle and I enjoy that the money I spend on my lease is going towards a small town dealership that takes pride in their job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
