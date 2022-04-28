1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Not the Terryville Chevy or Chevrolet it used to be! Wow do I wish I read all these reviews before purchasing a 2019 Chevy Silverado from Terryville Chevy! My last purchase from Terryville Chevy was a brand new 2008 Malibu. Fantastic experience and a great car for a great price! Terryville Chevy always had great inventory and great customer service. This My Silverado purchase was Nothing like this one. I should have walked away when the Sales Manager advised me the chip in the windshield “was just repaired”! Within one day of owning the truck the “repaired chip” was already spreading cracks! Then after signing the paperwork the salesman handed me the KEY. I immediately asked where was the second key. The salesman said I’m sorry it only has ONE KEY! If a vehicle is missing a key you should be notified PRIOR to the sale so you could figure in the cost to replace. The next day I contacted The salesman and advised him that the chip was already cracking and I would need another key and that I would be willing to share some of the cost of the key. The Sales Manager Brian Kirk said he couldn’t do anything about the windshield and wasn’t willing to help with ANY of the $404.00 plus tax costs to provide a SECOND KEY! I subsequently provided a copy of the back and forth emails to the owner of Terryville Chevy Ty Dimeo who never responded. In my over 50 years of purchasing and leasing vehicles this ranks right up there with the brand new 1984 Chrysler Lebaron I purchased that should have been covered under the lemon law and I received no support from the dealership. BEFORE signing any paperwork at Terryville Chevrolet be sure EVERYTHING is just as you want it and ask if there are TWO keys! I have to wonder what ever happened to Terryville Chevy’s Motto of “If you want to shop at a dealership with a large selection but small-town service, Terryville Chevrolet is the Chevy dealer for you --We'll Treat You Right.” Read more