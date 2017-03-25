Manchester Honda
Avoid This Dealer
by 03/25/2017on
If your looking for a fair price, look elsewhere. There are much better dealerships to work with.
Great
by 08/07/2015on
Dave Babella was very accommodating. He made purchasing a Honda a very pleasant experience. No pressure; just helped us determine what was the best vehicle for us. Than Honda delivered what he promised. On delivery Dave made sure that we were comfortable with the car before we left the dealership.
New CRV AWD
by 10/21/2014on
Bill Nolette was my salesperson to help me find a 2014 CRV and customize it the way I wanted. He was personable and knowledgeable. Very pleased!
Purchasing new vehicle
by 10/08/2014on
Our experience with Jack was great. He asked us questions and provided answers to our questions that led Jack to show us a new CRV that met our needs and lead to us purchasing the vehicle. We found the entire experience at Manchester Honda was exceptional and we will use Manchester Honda for our service needs and when we choose to purchase another vehicle in the future
Purchasing a new Civic
by 10/02/2014on
Buying a new car at Manchester Honda was easy. The Sales rep, Tim, handled everything from test drive to drive away smoothly and efficiently. The car was ready when promised. A woman, I don't recall her name, from Manchester Honda went over all the technology from navigation to audio to changing when the doors lock. This was my second Civic purchase from Manchester Honda.
Great Experience
by 09/24/2014on
We recently purchased a CR-V for my wife from Manchester Honda. We were very pleased with the attention given to us immediately upon entering the showroom. Our salesperson, Bill N was extremely helpful in finding the car and color we were after. His professional and attention to detail made the entire experience easy and enjoyable. I will definitely go back again when it's my turn for a new car.
Surreal feel
by 09/11/2014on
In my experience at Manchester Honda, it was unreal how easy and stress free the entire situation felt. The salesman, TJ was great. He explained everything in detail, was thorough, and extremely personable. If I wasn't sold on Manchester Honda, TJ definitely made me feel like I made an excellent choice.
Great place to buy a car!
by 09/04/2014on
Who really likes the whole process of buying a car? It's usually a painful experience that we all dread (sort of like a root canal)! Our recent purchase at Manchester Honda was so different. It was stress free and painless! Everyone that we dealt with at the dealership was pleasant and professional. No high pressure sales tactics. Our sales person, Ashley B, was a joy to deal with. We will definitely be back for our next vehicle purchase.
Amazing experience
by 09/02/2014on
I saw the listing for my car online2012 Honda Civic EX and went to visit the next day. I called ahead and made an appointment and when I got there, Shawn gave me tons of information on the car and on the deals! I decided that I wanted to buy the car and I got great financing! And here we are!!
Machester Honda Outstanding
by 09/01/2014on
We bought two cars ( and one motorcycle) from Manchester Honda and frankly, we could not think of buying an auto elsewhere. We purchased a Honda Pilot last year and Charlie W , our sales person, was honest, direct, and helpful. Car buying is always stressful, but Mr W worked to to help find a car we wanted. We are happy with our Pilot. We just bought a used car for our daughter. Once again, It's a somewhat stressful situation , one wants a reasonably priced, reliable car, and buying used cars does feel like a gamble. Mr. W guided us through the process. We considered a dozen different cars, and we are extremely happy with the 2011 Civic we finally selected. Once again Mr W was honest and direct and we came away feeling were were treated fairly and that our daughter's car will give her years of use. We were extremely impressed by the Honda certified vehicle program which used cars are resorted to new ( given new tires, and then a full one year guarantee. We purchased an additional multi year guarantee , but we never felt pressured to purchase additional coverage. I am glad not to have to worry about our daughter having to pay for car repairs for her "used" car, first jobs don't pay much. . We didn't see any sort of program like that elsewhere, and I suspect this is widely known , the salesroom is always very busy. This may be their only downside, one should make an appointment before coming in. We've had the pilot over a year, and the Civic a few weeks, and we can't think of anything negative to report.
Outstanding service and value
by 08/30/2014on
We just bought a 2014 Honda Accord EX-L from Manchester Honda. We could not be more thrilled and pleased with the car and the dealership in general. We were offered a good price for the 2014 model and am ample selection of cars were available. The car salesmen we dealt with (Kris S and Dan Y) were both outstanding in their explanations and presentation of information.
New Honda Accord purchase
by 08/24/2014on
I will definitely recommend this dealership to everyone. I had the pleasure of working with Dan Y. He made this process so easy from beginning to end. Thanks to the team at Honda for making what is usually a stressful process into a pleasant experience!
Excellent experience.
by 08/15/2014on
I recently purchased a used vehicle at Manchester Honda, and the experience was nothing short of excellent. I had been to numerous dealers and car lots, and I walked out of many, just by the way I was treated. From the front desk, to meeting Shawn D, I was treated with the utmost respect. Shawn made sure I tested out every aspect of the car before making a decision. I felt extremely comfortable, and was confident that I was finally in the right place. I would not hesitate to buy another car from Manchester Honda.
Manchester Honda
by 08/15/2014on
Ellen C was a great ambassador for Manchester Honda. She was knowledgeable and helpful. I would definitely recommend her as my experience at Manchester Honda was very positive.
Excellent experience overall
by 08/12/2014on
Great vehicle - 2012 CRV EXL and great environment in which to buy a car. I enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere and knowledgeable, helpful staff. The warranties were excellent and covered almost everything. The vehicle was delivered in top shape. Only one complaint in that there could have been better attention to detail in a couple of areas. I ordered a trailer hitch and roof rack to be added and these items were not ready upon delivery. I will need to return for installation at a later date. Also, the previous owner apparently owned a dog and the rear of the vehicle still had a fair amount of dog hair in the carpet. These problems were relatively minor in the big picture but would have made the whole experience almost perfect.
Perfect Fit
by 08/11/2014on
Manchester Honda has been nothing but spectacular since I stepped in the door. All of my questions were answered honestly and there was no hassle. Shawn D. made the process very simple for me. The team they have knows what they're talking about, and I would recommend Manchester Honda to anyone looking to buy a car. I love my Honda Fit!
Personal Service, honest and fair pricing
by 08/09/2014on
The buying experience at Manchester Honda was pleasant, honest, personable and fair. I received a very fair price on my trade in and my salesperson took the time to understand my needs and not oversell me. There were no high pressure sales tactics or pressures . I would not hesitate to return to Manchestet Honda. This experience is consistent with Manchester as I purchased my first Honda there six years ago and received the same treatment.
Paul G and Manchester Honda
by 08/08/2014on
I just wanted to thank Paul for all the personalized attention and making buying a car such a great experience. I have purchased two vehicles, both Hondas, from Manchester Honda and would do it again in a heart beat! Paul even helped me when I had to get to an appointment by making sure everything went smoothly and FAST! I have purchased 6 cars (mostly Hondas) from other car dealerships in the area and would never go back. This dealership and especially Paul, is worth going back over and over again. Thank you all.
Used Car Purchase
by 08/05/2014on
I already knew which used vehicle I was interested in so there wasn't lots of discussion about that. Regardless, the staff was very professional and polite. The car was priced competitively and was spotless when I picked it up.
Manchester Honda Rocks!
by 08/04/2014on
My wife and I recently leased a 2014 Honda Civic EX from Manchester Honda. This is our second lease there, and the experience was even better than the first. Our sales associate, Paul G, was the consummate professional, working WITH us every step of the way. After two bad experiences the previous week with rookie salespeople at other dealerships (not Honda), it was a pleasure to work with someone who "knew his stuff." Three years from now, we'll definitely start our next car-leasing hunt at Manchester Honda (unless we decide to purchase the Civic). Further, we've gotten nothing but great service at Manchester Honda, and we'll keep coming back, even though we have to travel ten minutes further down the road.
Great experience!
by 08/02/2014on
What an easy, hassle-free experience! Our salesperson, Ashley, was great; responded very quickly to emails, was straight-forward, friendly. I would highly recommend this dealership, especially if you abhor the usual back-and-forth negotiating of most other dealerships, like we do.
