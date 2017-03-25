5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We bought two cars ( and one motorcycle) from Manchester Honda and frankly, we could not think of buying an auto elsewhere. We purchased a Honda Pilot last year and Charlie W , our sales person, was honest, direct, and helpful. Car buying is always stressful, but Mr W worked to to help find a car we wanted. We are happy with our Pilot. We just bought a used car for our daughter. Once again, It's a somewhat stressful situation , one wants a reasonably priced, reliable car, and buying used cars does feel like a gamble. Mr. W guided us through the process. We considered a dozen different cars, and we are extremely happy with the 2011 Civic we finally selected. Once again Mr W was honest and direct and we came away feeling were were treated fairly and that our daughter's car will give her years of use. We were extremely impressed by the Honda certified vehicle program which used cars are resorted to new ( given new tires, and then a full one year guarantee. We purchased an additional multi year guarantee , but we never felt pressured to purchase additional coverage. I am glad not to have to worry about our daughter having to pay for car repairs for her "used" car, first jobs don't pay much. . We didn't see any sort of program like that elsewhere, and I suspect this is widely known , the salesroom is always very busy. This may be their only downside, one should make an appointment before coming in. We've had the pilot over a year, and the Civic a few weeks, and we can't think of anything negative to report. Read more