Hoffman Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Hoffman Ford Lincoln
Very poor
by 12/29/2021on
I made an appointment with the service department and was expecting someone to pick me up. They never picked me up. When I arrived at the service department on time they indicated the service would be 1.5 hours it took 2.5 hours consequently making me extremely late for an MD appointment.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
STAY AWAY FROM THIS DEALERSHIP. SOLD ME A TRUCK WITH A BAD FRAME!
by 04/17/2021on
STAY AWAY FROM THIS DEALERSHIP! Hoffman Ford will sacrifice your safety to make a quick buck! My experience with them was an absolute nightmare. So I was looking for a Toyota Tacoma and I found one at Hoffman Ford. It was exactly what I wanted. I had called to schedule an appointment the very next morning and they had informed me that they had sold the truck. I was pretty bummed but things happened and figured it wasn’t meant to be. Well about 3 days later they emailed let me know the truck was available again and if I wanted to come check it out. At this point it should have raised red flags but I was so excited the truck was available again. It was after hours at this point and called and left a message letting them know I was going to come first thing the next morning. I emailed the associate back as well letting her know the same thing. The next morning I got down there about a half hour before they opened. When I was pulling in I saw someone was underneath the truck. I parked and walked over and the guy got up from beneath the car and I asked him if the car was still available. At this point I noticed he was wearing a Hoffman Ford mechanic uniform and he got really nervous and told me he had put a deposit down the night before. He had the keys and everything and we looking through the truck. He closed it up and disappeared behind the building. I called my wife to let her know and she told me to stay just in case he didn’t really put a down payment on the truck. It was shocking to me because the sales associate had emailed me right before close and I’d imagine she wouldn’t do that if someone put a deposit down. Well they opened and it just so happens the associate that emailed me was the one who let me in. I immediately asked her if the truck was still available and she assure me it was. I had to wait a bit because there weren’t any salesmen in yet. I was eventually paired with Richie G and he also assured me that the truck was still available. I asked him why the truck came back and he told me that the financing on the deal fell through. I then asked him about the guy that was under the truck and said he put a deposit on it and he was unaware of this, or acted like he was. He then got me the keys and told me to look it over while he got a plate and stuff. There was no window sticker on the truck which I’m told is against the law, and he asked me how much the truck was. I was honest and told him what they listed it for. He then asked me if I had a trade and I told him I did and how much I would take on it. I then took it for a test drive and noticed the air conditioning wasn’t working. I brought this up when I came back and he told me they would have everything fixed before I came back and picked up the truck. We then sat down in the finance managers office and talked numbers. He showed me the CarFax and there were two accidents on it which I pointed out. He told me that they were probably minor since there weren’t any notes associated with them. He told me there was nothing structurally wrong with the truck, which eventually I found out was a lie. We filled out all the paperwork and I paid cash for the truck including my trade in. I was a little upset because they insisted on including all these nonsense fees. They didn’t give me ANY paperwork on the transaction and I asked Richie about it and he told me they would have that for me when I picked up the truck. So me and my wife left work early to go pick up the truck. Richie still didn’t give me any paperwork or the title for the truck and told me it would be mailed to me. On the way to dinner it was a little toasty and my wife put on the AC which we immediately noticed wasn’t working. The dealership was already closed for the night so I would call the next morning. I called the morning after and asked to speak to Richie. I mentioned that the AC was not working and it was supposed to be fixed before we picked up the truck. He then said “there’s nothing we can do for you”. After voicing my frustration he told me to hold for a minute and he was going to see if he could do something. He then comes back on the phone and tells me that he’s going to let me purchased a warranty on the truck for $2000 which would cover the AC fix. I was absolutely furious about this. After repeated calls and a complaint to the BBB the manager reached out to me and tried to tell me the truck was sold as is in which I let him know that the ONLY piece of paperwork I first received even before sitting down to go over exact numbers did not have the AS IS checked. I also let him know that they had promised me it would be fixed when I came to pick it up. After some back and forth he agreed to fix the AC and I told him I didn’t want to bring the truck back to Hoffman Ford and they would reimburse the bill from the place of my choice. It took me a while to even get the check from them as it seemed like they were stalling. At this point I was feeling a little uneasy about the truck and a friend had recommended bringing the truck in for a safety inspection to see if there was anything else wrong with it. So I actually called Hoffman Toyota, their sister dealership to schedule an appointment for the safety inspection. I dropped it off that morning and not too long after they called me letting me know that unfortunately the truck was unsafe to drive and they couldn’t let me leave the lot with it. Of course this was shocking to hear. Apparently they had found several LARGE perforations in the frame which meant the truck was unsafe to drive because the frame was bad. He then told me they were going to go over the rest of the truck and get a list of what else needed to be done. At this point I just purchased a truck for a significant amount of money that was unsafe to drive and basically useless. They then got back to me with a video and another large list of things they recommend getting fixed. The calipers were absolutely unrecognizable, the ebrake cables were ripped, the shocks were bad and there was a bunch of other things they recommended as well. It’s funny because after this report was sent to me I got a CarFax report from Hoffman Ford letting me know the things they did before I purchased the car and checking the calipers was on the list and Hoffman Toyota told me they were VERY unsafe and needed to be replaced. They also said they checked the AC which obviously was false as well. I felt like I just got take for all my money. So after everything was said and done Dan S called me to come down and discuss the results of the inspection and recommended fixes. I then told him how crazy it was that I JUST purchased the truck and the frame was bad and all the other safety issues. He then, dead serious, asked me what dealership would sell and let me leave with a truck in that shape. When I told him it was Hoffman Ford he looked so shocked and got all flustered and told me he was going to talk to his manager because there’s no way that they should have sold me a truck with a bad frame and that the Hoffman’s would not be happy about it. I told him it was illegal to sell a truck with a bad frame without disclosing it to me which it was never done. The calipers, ebrake and other safety issues they found were also things that should have been fixed before leaving the lot. I couldn’t believe they would sell me a truck like that and sleep at night. It was a VERY unsafe car and I was unknowingly driving it around with these issues.
THE BEST SALES TEAM!!!
by 12/21/2017on
Great dealership and sales team, and would "highly" recommend this dealership to anyone in the market for another vehicle!
Hoffman Ford Lincoln
by 09/07/2017on
Had a great experience at Hoffman Ford. Salesman Jason Grant was professional, knowledgeable and answered all of our questions. Would recommend Jason and Hoffman Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Intergity
by 08/12/2017on
Had a great experience with the Ford service department. The facility was clean, I was seen right away and was given a loaner car as promised. The service was reasonably priced and the technician worked with my warranty company to help sort out my car issues. Will definitely trust them to service my car again.
Went to Hoffman to buy a new 2017 Lincoln Continental
by 05/27/2017on
Went to Hoffman to trade in my 15 year old Lincoln LS for a new 2017 Lincoln Continental. Met Charlie Hartley and proceeded to have a great time test driving, looking at interior and exterior colors. Asked a lot of questions about the car's features. Cars are different now than in 2002. I quickly decided what I wanted and Charlie found it for me. Two days later, I was sitting in my Metallic Grey with Cappuccino interior Select Continental. Wow! I hope to have this car for even longer than I had the LS. Great experience. Easy and stress free. Thanks Charlie.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Five Star Service Department!
by 05/18/2017on
As a Lincoln/Ford owner for 5 decades, you might say I got accustomed to anywhere from mediocre service to incompetent service at many Ford Dealerships and just lived with it. As a devoted Ford Man, I accepted an unacceptable level of service, as the irritating part of buying Ford/Lincoln or Mercury. It was like a trade-off; a good product for bad service in the greater Hartford area. All that changed when I decided to try Hoffman Ford/Lincoln in East Hartford. It was just a dealership I never had the opportunity to do business with for no certain reason. I shot Dennis (in parts) an email about a key/fob issue I was having late one night. He immediately responded the next morning and had me come in with the damaged fob/key. Greg in parts put the wheels in motion and ordered a new Key/fob which was at the dealership the next day. At the same time, I took a walk through the service department area and introduced myself to Jason, who was extremely accommodating and welcoming. Greg in service called me upon it's arrival and I set up a service appointment with the convenient online appointment option. On Thursday, 5/18/17, I brought my vehicle in and was immediately greeted at the overhead door and allowed to drive in. All my information was taken and I was immediately sent into Brian Barbour, who again was extremely welcoming and accommodating. Brian was knowledgeable and oddly enough our paths had crossed years ago. I also had the pleasure of meeting Jeff Dorman, the Service Manager, who appears to have "hands on" with the entire service operation and doesn't sit behind a desk and on the phone. Brian advised the car would be finished in one hour and as promised, the car was ready to go in one hour. The service department washed the car as a nice touch and I felt like a valuable customer. Unlike some other dealerships, I was not handed the keys and told to go find my car out in a lot with a few hundred cars. The car was five feet from the customer lounge/service writer area. I also paid my bill with Brian and did not have to find a cashier. Simply, great service, Simply the way a service department should be run. At previous Ford Dealerships, I was told my car was ready, only to get there and the poor cashier could not find my paperwork/keys, or for that matter, the service writer. Thank you Hoffman Service for a great experience this morning... My only regret is that I didn't find you sooner. It would have saved me a lot of aggravation and heartburn. I think other Ford Dealerships in the area should spend a day or two at your dealership and mirror their service department around yours. With all of the aforementioned, I give Hoffman Ford/Lincoln Service a full FIVE STAR RATING without reservation or hesitation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Long wait for "The Works"
by 02/17/2016on
Went in for "The Works" package on my 2011 Ford Fusion. Waited almost TWO HOURS for them to complete this work. Another gentleman came in ~30 minutes after me to wait while he got the same service package done on his 2014 Ford Escape. He was done over 10 minutes before my vehicle was completed. Nothing extra was found on my vehicle, and yet I was there an extra 45 minutes. I was only given a vague explanation by the service writer that they were waiting on the tech to finish his paperwork. When I called the service manager's number on the invoice I got his voicemail (outbound message was from 2/12....might want to update that just saying) and am waiting to hear back. As of now I will NEVER return to this dealership for service, and my review may change depending on what the service manager says to me, if I even hear back from him today. If not they will continue to hear from me until this is resolved satisfactorily.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great experience!
by 01/29/2016on
Mike Rivera did a great job helping my wife and I with the purchase of our new Explorer Sport. He found the precise vehicle with all the options we were looking for. He was courteous, professional, and knowledgeable. We felt the price of the vehicle was very competitive and were very happy with the service we received. Based on this experience we highly recommend both Hoffman Ford and Mike Rivera and we look forward to working with Mike when making future vehicle purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Experience!
by 09/29/2015on
My wife and I had the most pleasant car buying experience at Hoffman Ford (CT). The staff was responsive and very helpful. I expected a completely different experience. Specifically, I want to thank my Sales Consultant Richie Gonzales for everything he did for us. He was great to work with. I also want to thank the General Sales Manager, Bryce Piper who was very accommodating!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Another great experience!
by 09/19/2015on
This was our 3rd purchase from Hoffman Ford and once again our salesman Marco Ortiz and the rest of the crew really took care of us and got us a great deal on an amazing Ford vehicle! Can't thank them enough! Hands down the best around!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 09/17/2015on
Everyone was extremely polite and there was no pressure which made the experience very pleasurable. They were able to work with me on my situation as it wasn't quite straight forward with a leased vehicle being involved that I wanted to turn in early.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Experience
by 08/09/2015on
Brought my old Fusion in for service, and decided to take a look upstairs in the showroom. Matt was attentive, but not aggressive. Easy to work with and gave me a great deal on a '14 Fusion. No BS, no pressure. The service department is great there too. Took my old fusion there for 3 years, and would never go anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 12/17/2014on
This was my first time there for service and was very impressed. The entire process was very quick and pleasant. I purchased the total service package, so the last two questions didn't apply to me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Recall
by 12/13/2014on
People are really nice there. I showed up without an appointment due to a mix up, but they still managed to fit me in and get the work done in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Service Repair 2003 Lincoln Town Car
by 12/02/2014on
Chris Sawyer is a good, knowledgeable service advisor. He takes good car of his customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service experience
by 11/14/2014on
Brought my 2014 Ford Escape in for 3(!) recall-related repairs. The shop was clean, the people were polite and helpful, and the service was fast. They had a shuttle to drop me off to work and pick me up when the car was ready. All around a great experience... I would definitely use their services again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great, great service
by 10/30/2014on
I left my car in the Hoffman lot on Sunday. The powertrain was broken and leaking transmission fluid. I was not an existing Hoffman customer and had a car that needed a major repair. (Fortunately, it was under warrantee.) Chris, my agent, had the car inspected and diagnosed by mid-afternoon on Monday (big day in the car repair business). He had the part sent overnight and the car completed by the end of business on Tuesday. Moreover, they tested all the computers and took the car out for a drive with a computer monitoring the transmission in vivo. I live in the next town over from Hoffman. The van driver picked me up and brought me to the dealership this morning. He was a friendly, pleasant guy. My car now drives like a dream. This makes me very happy because I bought it used and it is the only car I have ever loved (I'm 59). BTW it is a 2012 Ford Fusion SEL AWD. I highly recommend it. Anyway, thank everyone at Hoffman who made this so seamless. Will be back for all of my major repairs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car Buyer
by 10/15/2014on
I knew the car I wanted, but was comparing dealers. Hoffman won.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
amazing
by 10/14/2014on
Janetta was wonderful also Brad
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2003 Lincoln Town Car Service
by 10/07/2014on
Great job of servicing my 2003 Lincoln Town Car. A small problem with the warrenty covering the repair that was addressed and corrected by the service advisor. And my car was cleaned and the tires detailed was an added plus. I will have my car service there in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
