I am writing about my experience with Colonial Subaru. It was a wonderful experience. I did a great deal of research online before contacting Colonial Subaru. I was looking to trade in my 2007 Outback, and purchase a 2013 Crosstrek. I sent in a request for a price quote. Within a short amount of time, Reid F. sent a quote out to me. The next day, I was able to stop in for a test drive. I got to the dealer late, a bit after 7 PM, and it looked like Reid was on his way home for the day. Reid stayed late so that I would be able to test-drive the exact car that I was interested in purchasing. I contacted Reid the next morning about scheduling an appointment later that day to have my Outback appraised. Reid was ready as soon as I came in to see him. When I picked up my new Crosstrek the next day, Reid had all the paper work ready and in order for a quick and painless transaction. While the finishing touches were being put on my car, Reid gave me a tour of the service department, and parts department. He introduced me to many of the staff members, which really made me feel like a part of the Colonial Subaru family. Many thanks to Reid F. and the rest of the team at Colonial Subaru. Keep up the good work!! Read more