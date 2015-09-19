Colonial Subaru
Customer Reviews of Colonial Subaru
Great pressure free experience.
Dealt with salesman Peter Parray a complete gentleman, straight forward and honest. I have an '11 Forester and already test drove a '16 I came to Colonial after dealing with others. I told Peter that I didn't want to play games or test drive to just give me the best deal available. I told him that I used Edmunds and knew of the TMV and that all other dealers were willing to take $1000 off MSRP but that wasn't good enough according to Edmunds. Peter went directly to the manager George S who came out introduced himself offered some options gave me a fantastic deal including matched trade in and we bought new Forester. Met with Nick F. from finance another no hassle breeze. Wow that was easy w/o all the games!!!
Great dealership
Worked with Krister - very patient and accomodating. Lead me to the car that was a perfect fit for me and my family. He didn't push me into something that did not meet my needs. Dealership is Aces all the way
Colonial Subaru 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek
I am writing about my experience with Colonial Subaru. It was a wonderful experience. I did a great deal of research online before contacting Colonial Subaru. I was looking to trade in my 2007 Outback, and purchase a 2013 Crosstrek. I sent in a request for a price quote. Within a short amount of time, Reid F. sent a quote out to me. The next day, I was able to stop in for a test drive. I got to the dealer late, a bit after 7 PM, and it looked like Reid was on his way home for the day. Reid stayed late so that I would be able to test-drive the exact car that I was interested in purchasing. I contacted Reid the next morning about scheduling an appointment later that day to have my Outback appraised. Reid was ready as soon as I came in to see him. When I picked up my new Crosstrek the next day, Reid had all the paper work ready and in order for a quick and painless transaction. While the finishing touches were being put on my car, Reid gave me a tour of the service department, and parts department. He introduced me to many of the staff members, which really made me feel like a part of the Colonial Subaru family. Many thanks to Reid F. and the rest of the team at Colonial Subaru. Keep up the good work!!
Amazing Customer Care
The first time I contacted Subaru of Danbury online, I got a rapid response from Reid F. He was very accommodating, helpful, and punctual. Overall one of the most amazing customer care experiences I have encountered in the car industry.
TRUST REID F.
You're not supposed to ask a magician how he does it, so I suppose you shouldn't ask Reid F. how he continually offers the best deal and the best car buying experience ever. I just completed my 4th purchase with Reid, and I couldn't be happier. Buy with confidence with this guy. It doesn't get any better----ANYWHERE!
Can't be trusted
Sold the car on me after I put a deposit on it. I received a voice mail from the saleman Christer at 11:30AM, he stated if I did not call him by 12:00PM he was going to sell my car. I called him at 11:45AM and he told me that my was sold to someone else. Then he tried to sell me another car different color and I was suppose to be happy and just take it. I went to MidHudson Subaru, I got the car I wanted, better equipped for less money. And I did not have to pay that $399.00 conveyance or Doc fee. Thank you Colonial Subaru you did me a favor. I give it negative rating, if you see one star it is because I could not submit this with at least marking one star,
Thank you, Reid at Colonial Subaru
Unbelievably efficient way to buy a car. Would do this again. Very satisfied with price, car. Reid was able to get me the car I wanted although it was not on his lot. No high pressure sales tactics. What a relief. Gave me great advice regarding options, trade in, etc. Thanks, again.
The best car buying experience EVER!
I cannot express my thanks to the internet sales team at Colonial Subaru. Coming from a long car buying history it is on my list of something I want to avoid. I came into this experience with my typical skeptical and cynical self. I had gone through Edmunds.com for a Subaru Legacy online quote. 2 out of 3 dealerships came back with a quote. The best price came back from Colonial. Having visited and contacted a number of dealerships from Stamford to Milford to Hartford they could not compare on the Colonials price on a Legacy. From the first quoted e-mail to picking out the car and then the final delivery of the car at the dealership the whole process was stress-free, a first for me. I can say that I came away 100% satisfied. Internet sales are changing the way cars are being sold today. Faster response to inquiries for all costs to the final cost. I would highly recommend Colonial Subaru as the best in class and hopefully the car buying standard.
Great Internet Group
I had a great experience with the internet sales representative from Colonial Subaru. He assisted my wife and I through all aspects of the purchasing process. He went out of his way to set up a test drive of a Legacy and another car from one of Colonial's sister dealerships. The price they gave me was very close to the fair price comparisons I came prepared with using edmunds and other websites. Their inventory was large enough to have the exact car with the options I was looking for. I definitely had a great experience with Colonial Subaru.
Great experience
I first visited the dealership in person to test out the vehicle I was looking for. Eventually I purchased the vehicle through their Internet department, which worked like a breeze. The whole experience was very pleasing and the sales person I worked with was knowledgeable and accommodating. Overall, a very nice purchase.
