Vallejo Nissan

3287 Sonoma Blvd, Vallejo, CA 94590
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Vallejo Nissan

2 sales Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Can't believe I drove all the way here

by scohen2 on 08/23/2008

We came across the bridge because this store told us they had a car that they DID NOT HAVE. Very disappointing.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
4.8 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great, friendly, and eatablished family car dealership.

by mistermag on 05/12/2008

Sales, service, finance, and owner are all wonderful people. They definitely go out of their way to you feel comfortable and not pressure you to do anything you don't want to do. They are truly a 100% cutomer satisfaction business, and they're nice peolpe too. After being in the same spot for over 40 years, I guess you become a recognized and trustworthy business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
53 cars in stock
0 new53 used0 certified pre-owned
