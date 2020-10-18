5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Felipe Rodriguez at Paradise Cadillac made my car buying experience a pleasure! My Parents first introduced me to Felipe because they had a positive automobile purchase from him in the past. When it was time to surprise my Dad with a new car I thought I would find out for myself if he could really live-up to all of their compliments. I have been to almost all of the different auto makers there are to compare vehicles. During my visits I have been able to evaluate the service I received at each dealership. Paradise Cadillac was by far superior than the others. Felipe was very professional, knowledgeable, respectful, and patient. He thoroughly answered every question and went beyond the call of duty to ensure that my Dad was surprised when I brought him into the showroom the next day and presented him with the 2013 XTS Sedan. Felipe came into the dealership earlier than scheduled to work so that he could personally ensure that the car was prepared, in place, and had a perfect big red bow on top! When he saw us arrive, Felipe kindly passed the sale he was working on at that moment to his colleague. He had been waiting for our arrival in order to help lure my Dad into the building as orchestrated the day before. This was such an important moment/memory in my families life and it couldn't have been more perfect. I want to thank everyone for making it so easy and pleasant. I am even considering getting a Cadillac for myself (from Felipe, of course ;). Even the finance team- Ramiro Perez and Matt Mincio were very easy to work with. Thanks to both of you too, for a job well done! I can't say enough, how much I am impressed with everyone I encountered. Felipe- you have been officially adopted into our family (like it or not). That means you will be seeing us more for many more years to come... Thanks again- You are truly the best! Read more