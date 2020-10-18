Customer Reviews of Paradise Cadillac
Excellent Customer Service\Great Experience
by 10/18/2020on
My wife and I went to Paradise Cadillac to look at possibly trading in our BMW's. We met with Mallory Meyer, who was very friendly and looked at some of the vehicles. We purchased 2 new Cadillac's from him that day. Mallory is very personable, knowledgeable and worked hard to get us a good deal and out of the dealership in record time. If you go to Paradise Cadillac, Go see Mallory Meyer
Replaced dead battery
by 04/20/2019on
Battery on my SRX was dead. Without previous appointment Paradise tested and replaced battery under warranty.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service review
by 10/16/2018on
great thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied Chevy owner
by 05/29/2018on
Darrin was our sales consultant at Paradise Chevrolet in Temecula. He was great!! Not pushy, super friendly and knowledgeable. The floor manager Don was great too. We purchased a Chevy Cruz and a Silverado and we are extremely happy with both! We will refer all of our friends and family for sure!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best buy at Chevy
by 01/31/2018on
Greated as soon as pulled into the dealership . They knew exactly what I was looking for and found a truck in min took a test drive and they helped me make a great deal on the truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly, helpful and we had a very pleasant experience.
by 01/19/2018on
From Sales to Finance and even Service, best in the Inland Valley. No other place I'd rather be. Personalized service, greeted quickly and needs were addressed. Everyone works well together and they are all professional in their customer relationships. Hat Off the Paradise..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dishonest dealer !
by 02/15/2016on
Look out for these smooth talking [non-permissible content removed] all they are interested is making the sale and lining their pockets with your money.
First Time Cadillac Owners!!
by 05/31/2014on
Just bought a Cadillac (you know the song)!! Christian R. was our fountain of knowledge from the minute we stepped on the lot. He was very friendly, knowledgeable and patient (not like most pushy sales people). We were only out to compare SUV's and not actually buy. Low and behold because of the solid presentation of information we received, and no hassle environment we were able to make the best decision we have ever made. Thank you very much Christian R., best purchase experience ever!! You won't be sorry you chose this dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
AMAZING DEALERSHIP OVERALL
by 10/14/2013on
My parents and I have serviced our vehicles at Paradise for years now, and I just bought my first new vehicle from their sales department. Danielle W. helped me find the perfect car! She was extremely helpful and easy to work with. I'm a Paradise customer for life.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great experience Salesmen listened and helped
by 12/13/2012on
I spent this week searching for a used car and got lucky when I found Joe D. and Bob G. at Paradise Chevrolet and Cadilac. I found them knowledgable and honest. They listened to what I was looking for and made me a deal based on my needs. I left other dealerships feeling like they either did not listen or tried to con me into something I did not want. I shopped several dealers after talking to Joe and Bob but returned to buy my car from them. The service and the qauality of cars and personel at Paradise are superb. I was impressed with their knowledge of their merchandise and their honesty.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Car Buying Experience Ever!
by 08/01/2012on
Felipe Rodriguez at Paradise Cadillac made my car buying experience a pleasure! My Parents first introduced me to Felipe because they had a positive automobile purchase from him in the past. When it was time to surprise my Dad with a new car I thought I would find out for myself if he could really live-up to all of their compliments. I have been to almost all of the different auto makers there are to compare vehicles. During my visits I have been able to evaluate the service I received at each dealership. Paradise Cadillac was by far superior than the others. Felipe was very professional, knowledgeable, respectful, and patient. He thoroughly answered every question and went beyond the call of duty to ensure that my Dad was surprised when I brought him into the showroom the next day and presented him with the 2013 XTS Sedan. Felipe came into the dealership earlier than scheduled to work so that he could personally ensure that the car was prepared, in place, and had a perfect big red bow on top! When he saw us arrive, Felipe kindly passed the sale he was working on at that moment to his colleague. He had been waiting for our arrival in order to help lure my Dad into the building as orchestrated the day before. This was such an important moment/memory in my families life and it couldn't have been more perfect. I want to thank everyone for making it so easy and pleasant. I am even considering getting a Cadillac for myself (from Felipe, of course ;). Even the finance team- Ramiro Perez and Matt Mincio were very easy to work with. Thanks to both of you too, for a job well done! I can't say enough, how much I am impressed with everyone I encountered. Felipe- you have been officially adopted into our family (like it or not). That means you will be seeing us more for many more years to come... Thanks again- You are truly the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experience
by 01/30/2012on
When I walked into the dealership I was only looking when approached by Steve. He had Josh take me for a test drive and I was sold on the car. Once back at the lot they made me one hell of a deal on the Cadillac I purchased and knew it was a great deal because I have been looking for a CTS for quite some time and knew how much they were getting for a CTS at other dealerships. Ryan Tracy did a great job of making the deal and helping me get all the paperwork done. I was in and out in no time with all those involved did a great job including Matt Mincio the Finance Manager. I'm now a Paradise customer forever. I would recommend them to anyone who wants to purchase a new Chevy or Cadillac.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
very happy
by 10/14/2011on
I worked with Christian Ricks, He was extremely professional and knowledgeable. He spent over an hour with me setting up the car for me after my purchase and was extremely patient professional and friendly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
