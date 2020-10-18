My wife and I went to Paradise Cadillac to look at possibly trading in our BMW's. We met with Mallory Meyer, who was very friendly and looked at some of the vehicles. We purchased 2 new Cadillac's from him that day. Mallory is very personable, knowledgeable and worked hard to get us a good deal and out of the dealership in record time. If you go to Paradise Cadillac, Go see Mallory Meyer
Darrin was our sales consultant at Paradise Chevrolet in Temecula. He was great!! Not pushy, super friendly and knowledgeable. The floor manager Don was great too. We purchased a Chevy Cruz and a Silverado and we are extremely happy with both! We will refer all of our friends and family for sure!!!
Friendly, helpful and we had a very pleasant experience.
From Sales to Finance and even Service, best in the Inland Valley. No other place I'd rather be. Personalized service, greeted quickly and needs were addressed. Everyone works well together and they are all professional in their customer relationships. Hat Off the Paradise..
Just bought a Cadillac (you know the song)!! Christian R. was our fountain of knowledge from the minute we stepped on the lot. He was very friendly, knowledgeable and patient (not like most pushy sales people). We were only out to compare SUV's and not actually buy. Low and behold because of the solid presentation of information we received, and no hassle environment we were able to make the best decision we have ever made. Thank you very much Christian R., best purchase experience ever!! You won't be sorry you chose this dealership!
My parents and I have serviced our vehicles at Paradise for years now, and I just bought my first new vehicle from their sales department. Danielle W. helped me find the perfect car! She was extremely helpful and easy to work with. I'm a Paradise customer for life.
I spent this week searching for a used car and got lucky when I found Joe D. and Bob G. at Paradise Chevrolet and Cadilac. I found them knowledgable and honest. They listened to what I was looking for and made me a deal based on my needs. I left other dealerships feeling like they either did not listen or tried to con me into something I did not want. I shopped several dealers after talking to Joe and Bob but returned to buy my car from them. The service and the qauality of cars and personel at Paradise are superb. I was impressed with their knowledge of their merchandise and their honesty.
Felipe Rodriguez at Paradise Cadillac made my car buying experience a pleasure! My Parents first introduced me to Felipe because they had a positive automobile purchase from him in the past. When it was time to surprise my Dad with a new car I thought I would find out for myself if he could really live-up to all of their compliments. I have been to almost all of the different auto makers there are to compare vehicles. During my visits I have been able to
evaluate the service I received at each dealership. Paradise Cadillac was by far superior than the others. Felipe was very professional, knowledgeable, respectful, and patient. He thoroughly answered every question and went beyond the call of duty to ensure that my Dad was surprised when I brought him into the showroom the next day and presented him with the 2013 XTS Sedan. Felipe came into the dealership earlier than scheduled to work so that he could personally ensure that the car was prepared, in place, and had a perfect big red bow on top! When he saw us arrive, Felipe kindly passed the sale he was working on at that moment to his colleague. He had been waiting for our arrival in order to help lure my Dad into the building as orchestrated the day before. This was such an important moment/memory in my families life and it couldn't have been more perfect. I want to thank everyone for making it so easy and pleasant. I am even considering getting a Cadillac for myself (from Felipe, of course ;).
Even the finance team- Ramiro Perez and Matt Mincio were very easy to work with. Thanks to both of you too, for a job well done! I can't say enough, how much I am impressed with everyone I encountered. Felipe- you have been officially adopted into our family (like it or not). That means you will be seeing us more for many more years to come... Thanks again- You are truly the best!
When I walked into the dealership I was only looking when approached by Steve. He had Josh take me for a test drive and I was sold on the car. Once back at the lot they made me one hell of a deal on the Cadillac I purchased and knew it was a great deal because I have been looking for a CTS for quite some time and knew how much they were getting for a CTS at other dealerships. Ryan Tracy did a great job of making the deal and helping me get all the paperwork done. I was in and out in no time with all those involved did a great job including Matt Mincio the Finance Manager. I'm now a Paradise customer forever. I would recommend them to anyone who wants to purchase a new Chevy or Cadillac.
I worked with Christian Ricks, He was extremely professional and knowledgeable.
He spent over an hour with me setting up the car for me after my purchase and was extremely patient professional and friendly!
