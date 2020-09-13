Manly Honda
Customer Reviews of Manly Honda
Great Service
by 09/13/2020on
Scott was great and the process was very pleasant. I know where my next car will come from...Manly.
Great Service
by 09/13/2020on
Scott was great and the process was very pleasant. I know where my next car will come from...Manly.
Horrible service
by 07/10/2020on
Was looking to purchase a car from them. I am a distance away so did it online. Pretty much had it ready to go, talked with someone about it and was just waiting to hear back from the manager. Took 12hrs for them to get back to me and I had to contact them. At that point I said yes to the deal. Only then I receive an email saying the was being sold that day and they would get back to me. Never heard back. Called them to get it figured out and they told me I needed to do paperwork that Ben (the online guy) didn't tell me about to reserve the car (gladly would have done so if I knew). Then they turned around and trying to sell me a car that didn't compare at all. Then after speaking with multiple people, I come to find out I could of had the car delivered to be me, when I was told they only deliver locally. Overall incompetency and lack of professionalism. Horrible service and generally overpriced so if you do make the mistake of buying from them. Be ready to have to fight for a reasonable price.
Great experience!
by 03/08/2020on
Alex and Scott were amazing.. they gave me a great deal and got me everything I wanted. They explained all details of the car...loving my 2020 Honda Civic ex! Thank you for making me feel unpressured and comfortable!
Tried to overchage me for head gasket
by 02/22/2020on
Manly Honda in Santa Rosa, CA has done all the service for my Honda Civic for the past 17 years, and before last week, I never had any complaints. This all changed when my car overheated on the highway and I had to have my car towed 72 miles to Manly. My usual service advisor was out, so Mark Winkler helped me instead. Mark called me a few hours after receiving my car and said that my head gasket had blown. When I asked him how much it would cost, he said around $3200! Of course, this seemed very high, as I had an estimate from Manly two months ago for $1600 when there was a potential of having to replace the head gasket due to getting a new radiator. I asked Mark for a written quote from the computer system like I had previously received from Manly for other service, but he said he didn’t have access to the same system. I later texted him and asked for at least a texted quote so I would have something in writing, and he finally replied back with “headgasket replacement $1790.00, thermostat replacement $190, send head to machine shop $1000.00 to 1100.00, plus diag $175”. I texted him back that I knew this was too high based on what I had been quoted two months previously, and asked for a revised quote or I would stop having my car serviced at Manly. The next morning, I called around to different repair shops and received various quotes. I got $1500 and $1938 from two local independent mechanics and Honda in Napa quoted around $2000. At this point since Mark refused to lower the quote, I had my car towed away from Manly Honda and to the mechanic who gave me the $1500 quote. While I was there to pick up my car, Mark tried to justify his price by saying the machine shop they use has serviced thousands of cars (meaning they know what they are doing?) and was also used by Marin Honda, and the $1000-$1100 was their charge. So, I reached out to Marin Honda, and was quoted $1600 (including the thermostat) and $150 to $200 for the machine shop – the same one Manly was going to send it to! Amazing how the same shop charges both $150-200 and $1000-1100 for the same thing! At least the story ends well, I got my car back from the local mechanic two days later with a total price of $1575 and my car is now running great. The part that upsets me the most is that Manly tried to take advantage of my situation thinking that they would either get to overcharge me for the service or get a new car sale if I didn’t want to pay their crazy high service price. However, it backfired – I will now never have my car serviced there again and will make a definite point to NOT buy my next Honda from Manly. I hope by telling my story, it will save somebody in the future some stress and money.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Amazing and Convenient Experience
by 04/03/2017on
I am so glad that I found Manly Honda. My sales experience was very quick, professional and super convenient. Manly went over and beyond to work with me in getting my new car. They met me more than halfway by bringing the car to me! So don't let distance stop you. You can still get the car of dreams whether or not you live in the area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best experience in purchasing a car
by 12/17/2016on
Julie is the absolute best car sales person I have ever met. She gave me so many options. She understood how long it had been since I had purchased a car and was extremely patient with me. She was not pushy at all. Julie maade my experience one to remember for sure. I requested to work with a female and she was the only one working that day. I am so happy she was there. I could have purchased a car anywhere, but after meeting Julie, I knew it would be purchase from Manly Honda. I highly recommend going to Manly Honda and working with Julie.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
wonderfull service.Great service manager
by 07/26/2016on
Excellant job. Luke ammann is amazing. Picks up the car ,takes it to santa rosa and brings it home after being washed.The service was wonderful. Thank you Don and Georgia Herrick
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service!
by 05/04/2016on
Luke and his team were wonderful! They went above and beyond to make sure my car was running great and safe. Could not be happier with my experience. Would highly recommend Manly Honda service to all my family and friends!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car Buying Experience
by 05/04/2016on
We were very pleased with our experience at Manly. They couldn't have made it any faster or easier. Would definitely buy a car from them in the future. Our salesperson, Mike Warren, was just the best!
Cannot be removed from mailing list
by 04/26/2016on
We began receiving emails from Mr. McMurray after submitting our info through Edmunds. We emailed him after we put our new car search on hold. However, our repeated requests to stop receiving his spam have been ignored...despite numerous emails, texts, and even a request to the GM. They have all gone unanswered, and the mailings continue. Very unprofessional. We will never consider this dealership due to its aggressive tactics and terrible customer service.
Purchased a Car - Bad Faith All the Way
by 11/08/2015on
This is a true story about a used car I purchased from Manly Auto Group on Corby Ave in Santa Rosa starting from the 2nd Week of July and finally ending on November 7, 2015. The truth that you will learn here is that Manly knew that I had purchased a car that was not able to drive for 12 out of the next 14 Weeks. If this review can save one person, or hopefully, five people from going to Manly Auto to buy a car, it is worth my telling this cautionary tale. I asked to look at a 2010 Ford Flex and after waiting 20 minutes, the salesman drove up in a dirty car both inside and out looking nothing like the photo on the website. During the test drive there were various noises coming from the front of the car and I was assured all would be repaired in time for pick up on Monday. I was assured that any other issue with the car would also be confirmed and fixed -- the biggest application of bad faith that has ever been inflicted on my life as a consumer of commercial products. After completing the trade and signing the papers, they gave me a loaner car until I was to return on Monday or Tuesday. I was assured that they have so many years selling cars and that, unlike their competitors, the "SuperStore" thoroughly test and upgrade all of the used cars they bring into inventory for their valued clients. I am sad to report that this entire statement was categorically untrue in every possible way. Over the next three weeks, I waited for my car and never received one unsolicited call from anyone from the Manly sales or service department. I finally got a call from a person from the Service Department who told me me they were not going to fix the problem (which I later learned was the driver seat adjustment motor.) I called the sales department who claimed they knew nothing of that problem and asked if I was certain the person I spoke to was from Manly. Still no car and now with another problem that was not disclosed to me. Meanwhile, to allay my anger, Manly kept putting new purchase contracts in front of me lowering the price as their unmet promises began spinning out of control. This started to happen like clockwork, wait, call, new problem, new price, new purchase contract. Here is why you should not buy a car from Manly Dealership Group. After finally getting the car after two weeks, the car BLEW A HEAD GASKET. From September to today, Manly has never believed that this occurred and had I not tried to fix the problem down here in Marin, they would have paid for the repair. I will be filing a Small Claims Court Action using the call notes taken by Redwood Credit Union, who believed me given that their many attempts to reach Manly also went begging. So now, Manly will need to produce evidence that they thoroughly inspected and tested the car. If you ever visit this dealership to purchase a car, know that below are the same people that treated me like a liar and a bad guy. Here are the names of the people who practiced their dark art of lies, double-speak and cowardly counter-accusations: Gary Silva, Used Car General Manager, will not be fixing my car after his inspection of the engine. The "Manly Warranty" was voided after they discovered I tried to have the car fixed in San Rafael. JD Danctzler the General Manager who after got wind of my issues, reached out "to make it right" and, did not believe my story of the blown head gasket. Barry Silk, the salesman who first drove the car for me to test drive. Robert Trompeter, the Used Car Manager who left a week after I purchased the car (no surprise there.) Clint Lyon, not anywhere close to the gutless wonders, but impotent to do anything meaningful to help.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
A LOT of screw-ups
by 08/21/2015on
My experience with Manly Honda was...exhausting. I was very pleased after a day of test-driving to have settled on the Honda HR-V, and Tony, the sales guy I was dealing with, seemed friendly and helpful. He looked into which cars he could trade for, since they didn't have the model I wanted on their lot (the car is new in 2016 so hard to find), and after a bit of calling around he set up a contract for a Mulberry EX, which I was supposed to pick up the following day. I spent an hour in the finance office (during which I was also on the phone with an insurance broker, and was sold on an extended warranty in a confusing way), signed all the papers, gave them a $6000 deposit check, and walked off happy to have a car on the way. I had arranged for my friend to pick the car up the next day while I was out of cell service in Tomales Bay. When I got back into service, I had two calls from the dealership and a text from my friend telling me not to talk to them until I talked to her. I got to her house an hour later and discovered that Manly didn't have my car because it had already been sold! They had told her I could have a similar one if I was willing to pay an extra $1100, but I was exhausted and livid; I was starting a new job with a long commute the next week, which was why I wanted a car so soon, and this was just another delay. We went into the dealership and Tony and his manager, Brian, were apologetic, if a bit simpering. They promised to get me the exact car I wanted, giving me a loaner for however long it took to get the car, and to redo the contract from scratch (meaning I could avoid the extended warranty and save $2600), as the old one was 'void because the VIN couldn't be delivered'. They also promised me my deposit check would be ripped up. I was to get a call on Tuesday morning confirming the details, then I would come back and sign a new contract, put down a new deposit, and get my loaner. Tuesday I waited all day for a call and got nothing. By Tuesday night I had decided to scrap the Honda and look at other cars; I was certainly not interested in chasing Manly to give them ANOTHER sale. But on Wednesday morning I checked my bank account and saw that they had deposited my check!! I was INCENSED and called the dealership multiple times, leaving around 7 voicemails on three different people's machines, and I emailed Tony as well. I also called my bank, who promised to do what they could to stop payment but told me they weren't sure they could recover the money if it had fully gone through. I heard nothing for a couple hours, as I kept trying to get a human on the phone and considered my legal options. Finally Brian called me back, after my second voicemail and a couple calls from my boyfriend as well, and he was again apologetic without really owning the problem. He did say that if I sent him evidence of the money leaving my account they would send me a check via FedEx overnight. I did, and he had a check cut. The bottom line is this: dealing with Manly was a giant headache during a week when I was already stressed enough. All of the mistakes that were made might not have been Tony's or Brian's or Manly's fault, but NOBODY handled them well enough until I had already lost a week of my life and $6000 (which I needed for a deposit on another car). I will never deal with them again.
Can you believe buying a new car can be fun and easy?
by 06/26/2015on
We decided it was time to buy a new car when our 2001 Honda Accord reached 240,000 miles! My husband had put in 20+ years commuting to Greenbrae and back and it was time to reward him with a great driving experience. We shopped the usual suspects-(entry level luxury cars) but wanted to remain in the Honda family. So it had to be the Accord coupe V6 EX-L. We stopped by and Tommy Meehan granted us the pleasure of a test drive while explaining all of the special details about the car. Still needed to think things through for a bit, when a close friend gave us a tip and introduced us to Thomas Larson, who was an absolute joy to work with. He was fun to talk to, easily walked us through all of the paperwork quickly with no hassles and we drove the car home that evening. Best of all, he is a driving enthusiast and was great with explaining all of the tech aspects of the new car. A great experience.
Great Experience
by 06/14/2015on
I purchased a 2015 Honda Pilot EXL from CORY MCMURRAY of Manly Honda in Santa Rosa today. I began shopping for the Pilot in the Sacramento area but was met with negative results and a number of sales people/dealerships that made false promises. Granted the inventory for the 2015 Pilot in the trim and color I wanted was limited due to the 2016 model coming out in July. I decided to reach out to surrounding areas and sent an internet price quote to Manly Honda. Cory contacted me promptly and provided me the lowest quote by a fair amount. Cory told me he didn't have it on his lot but he would find me the car. Cory called and said he secured my car and it was in transit. I was a bit skeptical as others told me the same thing and failed to come through. Cory worked hard to secure the vehicle as promised and even took a video of the car proving physical possession prior to having me drive out from Sacramento. Cory got me my car within 2 days!!!!. He kept me in the loop the entire time. He was honest, knowledgeable and most of all Manly and Cory gave me a killer deal. The finance experience was great also. They offered an extended warranty, GAP insurance, etc but when i said i wasnt interested that was the end of it. The fiance guy as not pushy at all. I wish I had his name but he was great as well. OVERALL GREAT PURCHASING EXPERIENCE FROM CORY AND ALL OF MANLY HONDA STAFF.
Best experience buying a car!
by 06/10/2015on
Matt was fantastic to work with. He really listened to what we were looking for. I never felt that he was pushing us in one direction or another, but instead, he found the right car for our needs. This was a great experience. The car is amazing and we continue to be extremely happy with it. Buying a car is a big deal and you couldn't be in better hands. I highly recommend Matt. I trust him and have sent lots of friends and family his way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best price no pressure sales
by 01/19/2015on
If I could give a 5 Star plus one, I would. If you are looking for the BEST PRICE and no hassle or pressure to buy. Then this is the place to go. If you know what you are looking for Contact Mark Fladseth he will email you the best priced quote. He quoted a price $820 less out the door then any other Honda Dealer. I went to two closer dealers with his quote. They both said it could not be done. They stuck with there higher price. So I drove over an hour to purchase my new 2015 Honda Fit. It is worth saving all the money. Contact Mark Fladseth, tell him you want the best out the door price on a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience At Manly Honda
by 01/17/2015on
We went it looking for a used car, Tommy showed us a nice Honda and we liked it and bought it. No pressure at all. He was super friendly and polite. The finance guy Ali Tanbakuchi was [non-permissible content removed] though. Avoid him if you can. He wanted us to buy the gap insurance and all the other factory warranties. He was really mean about it though. He was very intimidating about it. He tried to fear us into getting it. Tommy Meehan was fantastic though.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Overall a great experience
by 12/16/2014on
Both Tommy and Ian made leasing a car so easy. Everything was explained in detail and very clearly. We were in and out of the dealership in a very timely fashion. We would highly recommend manly Honda, especially Tommy and Ian.
I love my Honda!
by 11/28/2014on
I'd been looking for a very specific car for several months and was getting very discouraged. I'd been to several dealerships several times and dealt with countless pushy salesmen and dishonest private sellers. Then I went to Manly Honda and met Matt. I told him what I wanted and the first car he showed me was my dream car! He made the process so easy from start to finish, and I felt safe and not rushed like I had with other people. Not only that, but he got the car down into my price range! I can't even tell you how happy I am every time I get into my new car!! I also like Manly Honda's history as the first Honda dealership in the U.S. Way to go guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Tom Haidet
by 10/29/2014on
I have never had a more professional yet personable experience when shopping for a car than the one I had with Tom Haidet. He was knowledgeable, approachable and comforting when I expressed my concerns. Tom's demeanor is clearly contrary to the stereo typed "car salesman". I highly recommend him...and encourage anyone to seek him out even if it means returning should you miss him on a day off! He truly listened rather than waiting to talk...BONUS!!
Fantastic Sales Team
by 08/30/2014on
Tom H. and Hoji were an absolutely fantastic sales team. Open, straightforward, patient, and respectful, they couldn't have offered a more enjoyable experience buying my first new car. Great senses of humor to boot! They even followed up with a call to check in and thank me for my visit. What more can you ask for? Love my new Honda! I would return again anytime. Thank you!