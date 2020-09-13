1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is a true story about a used car I purchased from Manly Auto Group on Corby Ave in Santa Rosa starting from the 2nd Week of July and finally ending on November 7, 2015. The truth that you will learn here is that Manly knew that I had purchased a car that was not able to drive for 12 out of the next 14 Weeks. If this review can save one person, or hopefully, five people from going to Manly Auto to buy a car, it is worth my telling this cautionary tale. I asked to look at a 2010 Ford Flex and after waiting 20 minutes, the salesman drove up in a dirty car both inside and out looking nothing like the photo on the website. During the test drive there were various noises coming from the front of the car and I was assured all would be repaired in time for pick up on Monday. I was assured that any other issue with the car would also be confirmed and fixed -- the biggest application of bad faith that has ever been inflicted on my life as a consumer of commercial products. After completing the trade and signing the papers, they gave me a loaner car until I was to return on Monday or Tuesday. I was assured that they have so many years selling cars and that, unlike their competitors, the "SuperStore" thoroughly test and upgrade all of the used cars they bring into inventory for their valued clients. I am sad to report that this entire statement was categorically untrue in every possible way. Over the next three weeks, I waited for my car and never received one unsolicited call from anyone from the Manly sales or service department. I finally got a call from a person from the Service Department who told me me they were not going to fix the problem (which I later learned was the driver seat adjustment motor.) I called the sales department who claimed they knew nothing of that problem and asked if I was certain the person I spoke to was from Manly. Still no car and now with another problem that was not disclosed to me. Meanwhile, to allay my anger, Manly kept putting new purchase contracts in front of me lowering the price as their unmet promises began spinning out of control. This started to happen like clockwork, wait, call, new problem, new price, new purchase contract. Here is why you should not buy a car from Manly Dealership Group. After finally getting the car after two weeks, the car BLEW A HEAD GASKET. From September to today, Manly has never believed that this occurred and had I not tried to fix the problem down here in Marin, they would have paid for the repair. I will be filing a Small Claims Court Action using the call notes taken by Redwood Credit Union, who believed me given that their many attempts to reach Manly also went begging. So now, Manly will need to produce evidence that they thoroughly inspected and tested the car. If you ever visit this dealership to purchase a car, know that below are the same people that treated me like a liar and a bad guy. Here are the names of the people who practiced their dark art of lies, double-speak and cowardly counter-accusations: Gary Silva, Used Car General Manager, will not be fixing my car after his inspection of the engine. The "Manly Warranty" was voided after they discovered I tried to have the car fixed in San Rafael. JD Danctzler the General Manager who after got wind of my issues, reached out "to make it right" and, did not believe my story of the blown head gasket. Barry Silk, the salesman who first drove the car for me to test drive. Robert Trompeter, the Used Car Manager who left a week after I purchased the car (no surprise there.) Clint Lyon, not anywhere close to the gutless wonders, but impotent to do anything meaningful to help. Read more