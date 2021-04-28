Land Rover San Diego
Wont even return a text or call!
by 04/28/2021on
I took my Range Rover Sport in to have the door lock switch replaced. Got home and it does not work if the car is not running, so I texted Gabriel my service person and he said he would order a new switch. I texted him and asked when would you like me to bring it back? NO Answer! So I texted again. No answer. A third time, no answer so I called the sales manager Scott Weston on Friday and left a message. Today is Wednesday and no return call. Luxury service? I have never been treated so poorly.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
DO NOT GET REPAIRS TO YOUR RANGE ROVER THERE !!!
by 04/21/2021on
The worst experience I've had with a dealership in my life ! I don't have the time right now to list because I need to try and find a ride to work after paying almost $7000 . I will be returning to edit this record when I get back from work !!! Pic#1 is how dirty the car was when it was "finished" Pic#2 missing tow hitch cover Pic #3 missing bolt cover for windshield wiper #4 Dirty front air spoiler was put on my rear seats( I had the interior detailed there for almost $500 approx 4 months prior) They broke the starter during repair of oil sump almost had to pay for that . They said there was no refrigerant in the cooling system, I used to use the air conditioning every day until then ,because I dont like opening windows and let in dirt and debris and road noise.They said that I needed a new battery and alternator and because of that I wouldn't make it home ( which were both less then six months old and worked fine) I did make it home and the battery and alternator were fine. I have pictures to attach but I didnt see a way to attach them here,To be continued....
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service
by 09/06/2020on
Great service.... Cris was incredibly helpful. The entire dealership was very friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible service
by 05/16/2020on
It has been over 7 weeks since I took my car in for repairs with no end in sight. Land rover San Diego is giving up and telling to call corporate for more run around. Worst experience with any car manufacturer and dealership I have had. Considering the price for a range rover the quality and service is unacceptable. Save your money and frustration by buying another make from another dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
First Land Rover
by 04/04/2019on
Excellent salesman, Daryl Docarmo, was very knowledgeable about cars. He was very courteous and patient. Negotiations were very smooth. He remained with us after closing to explain all car options and infotainment system. Daryl also provided good tips on keeping car working smoothly, and in good as new condition.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr.
by 12/27/2018on
Excellent buying experience using the Costco New Vehicle Purchasing Program
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales person, great dealership!!!
by 07/08/2016on
Daryl DoCarmo, our sales rep did an awesome job in making this car buying transaction an awesome experience, from 2000 miles away. I found the car on cars.com in San Diego, and we love in Atlanta.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
CPO vehicle sold at minimum safe tires, brakes, rotors
by 07/01/2016on
I converted from Escalade to Range Rover - believing that I would be getting equal or better SUV quality and features with luxury brand customer service and hopeful to become a brand loyalist. The marketing and product placement for these vehicles is convincing. The reality in my experience is sadly disappointing. I now tell anyone I know who owns a Land Rover to service it at another dealer and anyone considering the mistake of a purchase from this dealer to consider a different dealership or brand of vehicle altogether. My purchase was a Certified PreOwned Range Rover. I found out shortly afterwards that it was sold with tires that were only 1/32 within minimum CPO specifications and that the Land Rover San Diego service department themselves had recommended replacement. It was sold with brake pads that were reportedly within standard at time of sale and then 6,000 miles later in need of replacement (despite the dealership claiming that their pads are typically good for 25,000 miles). The front brake rotors were also apparently a hair within minimum specification. Buyer beware with Land Rover San Diego, apparently. I didn't think to take a CPO vehicle from a brand like Land Rover out to an independent mechanic to review for this type of shenanigan. Facing several thousand dollars in repairs and still optimistic, I contacted both dealership and corporate with the suggestion of different ways we might mutually contribute toward resolution of the issues and move forward in a positive light. Unfortunately, Land Rover corporate told me that the case was reviewed and that Land Rover San Diego's process is acceptable and that any dissatisfaction would have to be addressed with the independently owned and operated dealership. Land Rover San Diego Service, Sales, GSM, and Director of Operations have all sidestepped the issue. It appears that perhaps dealer staff, ownership, and corporate are OK doing business this way.
Berman is Best!
by 02/29/2016on
Went to Land Rover San Diego with a wish list for 2016 RR HSE SPORT Td6. Austin Berman called me a week later and had found the almost identical build at another dealer. Went above and beyond for this customer. Thanks Austin!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience
by 12/23/2015on
We saw an ad online and visited the dealership on a Friday evening around 6:15 pm and drove home with our new car around 8:30 pm. Matt Deep treated us like he wants to be treated. The ad unit was still there, the price has not changed. Everything went smooth and quick. This experience was one of my most pleasant and definitely the fastest car leasing experience. Thank you Matt and your team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
FRAUD
by 10/17/2015on
FRAUD!!!!! Stay away from this dealership and all people involved with it, especially Michael Brand and David Drake, manager Jon and the owner Jason. They took in mt brand new 2015 Suburban which was owned for cash and leased me (at least I thought they did) a 2015 Supercharged $105,000 vehicle. After signing all documents with me I was supposed to receive a $6,000 check back and registration with plates. Not only did I not receive any of the above, they started calling me 3 days later telling me that they couldn't get the lease approved and I had to buy the car. They told me the lease is no longer an option and "I can finance it at 16%" and that's my only option. I am continuously being ignored and my temporary registration is expiring. Not only that but they provided me with a temporary registration which shows JP Morgan Chase as the lessor. I am filing legal action action against all parties involved: JP Morgan, Land Rover, Land Rover San Diego, and all individuals involved in this transaction. These people are [non-permissible content removed] and there is a reason they have negative reviews on yelp and google. What they did is illegal and they will be sued accordingly
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Love my Evoque
by 07/06/2015on
Will Foster at Land Rover San Diego did a great job of selling us this beautiful car. Very knowledgeable and friendly.
great customer service (-:
by 05/08/2015on
My experience purchasing a car from Noel Kepela at Land Rover San Diego was excellent. The professionalism and thoroughness throughout the entire process was exceptional. I will definitely do a business with him again in the future.
Best sales experience
by 05/01/2015on
Our experience buying a car from Matthew Deep at Land Rover San Diego was excellent. Everything from the moment we walked in the door until the day Matthew personally delivered our car to us. The professionalism and thoroughness throughout the entire process was exceptional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Range Rover-worthy service department
by 04/24/2014on
I fully trust Land Rover San Diego with my 2008 Range Rover maintenance and repair needs. I anticipate that my vehicle will have a long life because of the excellent care it receives at this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
50/50
by 08/29/2007on
Sometimes service has been great. Solved problems without any issue. Othertimes I felt like I was bothering them. Overall the Service was good. I have brought two vehicles there for service, both Land Rovers purchased from another dealer. Parts - horrible. they dont know parts, and they certainly dont seem to care about the customer. I purchased several items there. When I asked questions no one seemed to know the answer. Go figure! When i purchased a dog guard gate for the LR3, they sort of tossed me a previously opened box and stated they had no time that week to install it. I asked (because the box was prev opened) whether all the parts were in there. I took the gate to an independant service center for Land rovers and they installed it. Of course some parts were missing and the guy from theparts dept was difficult to deal with. I dont recommend going there for parts unless you need something simplle like a coffee cup.
So So on Sales and Service
by 08/29/2007on
I have gone to Mirimar a few times- both to buy a new or used land rover. The First time, and to be fair this is pre-renovation back in March of 2004, the salesperson was nice but did not seem interested in selling me a land rover. There was no follow up and very poor product knowledge. She almost down sold the vehicle. I went a few months later to land rover mission viejo and had a much better experience. Purchase a 2001 Disco II The second time was May 2006 and I was looking for a new LR3 or a certified Range Rover. The sales person seemed annoyed that I showed up within a 1/2 hour of closing. Later that month i leased an 06 LR3 from Land Rover Mission Viejo.
