I converted from Escalade to Range Rover - believing that I would be getting equal or better SUV quality and features with luxury brand customer service and hopeful to become a brand loyalist. The marketing and product placement for these vehicles is convincing. The reality in my experience is sadly disappointing. I now tell anyone I know who owns a Land Rover to service it at another dealer and anyone considering the mistake of a purchase from this dealer to consider a different dealership or brand of vehicle altogether. My purchase was a Certified PreOwned Range Rover. I found out shortly afterwards that it was sold with tires that were only 1/32 within minimum CPO specifications and that the Land Rover San Diego service department themselves had recommended replacement. It was sold with brake pads that were reportedly within standard at time of sale and then 6,000 miles later in need of replacement (despite the dealership claiming that their pads are typically good for 25,000 miles). The front brake rotors were also apparently a hair within minimum specification. Buyer beware with Land Rover San Diego, apparently. I didn't think to take a CPO vehicle from a brand like Land Rover out to an independent mechanic to review for this type of shenanigan. Facing several thousand dollars in repairs and still optimistic, I contacted both dealership and corporate with the suggestion of different ways we might mutually contribute toward resolution of the issues and move forward in a positive light. Unfortunately, Land Rover corporate told me that the case was reviewed and that Land Rover San Diego's process is acceptable and that any dissatisfaction would have to be addressed with the independently owned and operated dealership. Land Rover San Diego Service, Sales, GSM, and Director of Operations have all sidestepped the issue. It appears that perhaps dealer staff, ownership, and corporate are OK doing business this way. Read more