Great experience
by 11/03/2018on
We initially went in with wanting to buy a RAV4 but after test driving so many of their cars we ended going with a Nissan Rogue. Both me and my husband were very satisfied with their services and their patience. Would definitely recommend enterprise for a car purchase. It’s so much easier than being harassed by car dealerships who only care about making a sale.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Enterprise Car Sales
by 09/24/2018on
It was my first used car purchase. The Sales team (Francisco & Macy) was amazing, kind, helpful and answered all my questions. They even let me switch out the car within my 7 days.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Bought used vehicle
by 08/29/2018on
Our experience was great. Everyone was positive and our sales rep Jon understood exactly what we wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome customer service
by 12/12/2017on
Absolutely amazing! Mike and Markell were extremely helpful in explaining just about everything to me and really taking the time to help me find the car that would best fit me and was exactly what I was looking for. They made me feel so comfortable and whenever I had questions answered them without any hesitation. I have never felt so comfortable or ever had a place really work with me like this company did. I truly think they deserve some type of recognition for even getting good feedback from my own mother. Which by the way never happens. I would recommend them both to my friends and family and would speak so highly of them when I do. They make your company look so good! I appreciate them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Happier with my “new” used car
by 11/29/2017on
I recently purchased a 2016 Ford Fusion from Enterprise Car Sales in Pasadena. I’m not only full satisfied with the vehicle itself, I can’t rave enough about Lacy, the young lady who sold us the car. Highly professional and knowledgeable. I’ve purchased new cars before at regular dealers- my husband and I vowed to never go back to that. Enterprise is a great and economicalc place to get your ideal car without hassle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
PURCHASE A VEHICLE
by 09/19/2017on
Very friendly crew. Jasmine was excellent and gave me all the information I needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Pick Markell "The best"
by 04/11/2017on
So I went in because I was renting a car from Enterprise for about 6 months and was getting expensive and I figured to buy a car from Enterprise Car Sales and I did My sales rep was Markell and he was awesome got me started a great down payment and a great monthly bill I was super happy and drove off with a smile If you want a car from Pasadena Enterprise Car Sales go to him and tell him I sent you so you can get an amazing deal Don't forget as he will make things happen just for you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
200 Crysler
by 07/07/2016on
Real easy & quick! Love my car! I would buy my next car from there!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dealing with Enterprise Car Sales was a rewarding experience
by 06/28/2016on
I couldn't ask for better salesperson than Sha. He was there from the very first minute we met him on the lot. Do yourself a favor, if you're planning to buy a great used car, do not pass up Enterprise Car Sales. Ask for Sha, you won't regret it!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Still my best experience buying used cars
by 04/12/2016on
Enterprise Car Sales is awesome. Honestly, the best experience I've had buying a used car. Especially their salesman Zach, who helped me out immensely. A little background, I had gotten my previous car, a 2007 Nissan Sentra, from this lot. It was a solid car for a good price and lasted me 9 years and over 150K miles. But sadly the transmission broke down very suddenly this last Friday and would have cost thousands of dollar to rebuild. I decided to instead put that money towards a down payment on a new one. I was referred to Zach and gave him a call. He was very reassuring and we arranged for me to come in the next day. I showed up around 10:30 on Saturday, told him my preferences, and he found a host of cars that fit what I was looking for. He was very friendly and attentive to what I wanted and came up with a good lineup to try out. He actually ended up surprising me with an option I hadn't considered, a Nissan hatchback. I had mentioned to him that I bike and wanted a car where that would fit and thought this might fit my needs. While I had never considered a hatchback before, I ended up loving it. It was a 2015 (I was surprised it was still that new) Nissan Versa Note with lots of nice features and functionality for under 13K. Zach even let me take it for a quick ride on the freeway just to see how it handled higher speeds (which it did just fine). He was really pleasant to work with and was sure to answer all my questions and explained every step of the process. Even as we went through the paperwork, he'd explain what each signature was for and answered any questions I had. (Enterprise can also handle all the DMV for an additional $20.) They got me a fantastic monthly rate for the financing too. Enterprise Car Sales is seriously the best place you can go to shop for a used car. I can't recommend it highly enough. If you go, be sure to ask for Zach. He's helpful and really good at finding what you need. As I said, I came in around 10:30 am after an unexpected emergency car breakdown, unsure if I was going to be able to drive to work Monday, and by 1:30 that same day I left with a new car for a reasonable price. You can't go wrong with these guys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 12/15/2015on
Our family has bought 5 cards from Enterprise Car Sales in Pasadena over the years, and it's been a good experience every time. We just bought a 2014 Honda Civic and it couldn't have gone better. I love the car and the buying experience went smoothly, quickly and professionally. We'll be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 12/10/2015on
I bought a car for my husband and Zack was very helpful through the whole process. He found the perfect car for my husband. This is our 2nd car that we bought from Enterprise and we will be telling all of our family and friends about this place.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments