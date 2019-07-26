1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Shady, unreliable, and irresponsible is putting it nicely, when describing Larry H. Miller Toyota Lemon Grove. Doing business here cost me more money and time than I ever expected to lose, and is one of my biggest regrets of the last couple years. Shame on these [non-permissible content removed] for running such a disgraceful business operation. Jenn O., why aren't you returning my calls? I challenge you to do the right thing. I leased a car in 2016, and returned it in 2019, and financed another car from the lot. The sales rep, Jessica Cruz, couldn't answer basic questions about the car I was interested in (e g. how many cylinders in the engine?). As part of the negotiation process, she agrees to waive my last two lease payments. Similarly, I was promised free oil changes from the shady business manager. Strangely, as they handed me the keys to my latest car and told me to have a nice day, I had to remind them that they never charged me for my down payment... you're welcome guys. Jessica never grounded my leased car, which entails sending one document to the DMV and another to Toyota Financial. Which means no record of my returning it existed. So I kept getting charged lease payments two months after, which combined with the previous payments I thought were waived (but weren't), got sent to collections, which then lowered my credit score by 60 points. Similarly, I kept getting DMV registration renewal notices, and as icing on the cake, whoever currently drives my previous car has been blasting through toll roads without a pass, and guess who's being sent that bill too? Nowhere has this dealership stepped in, admitted their fault, and helped me through their mistake. At first, they tried to blame me for not submitting the right paperwork to the DMV (this is total BS and something that literally every dealership takes care of). Since that attempt to gaslight me, I've been on the phone, repeatedly, with Toyota Financial Services and a guy named Art, from this dealership's leasing office. They kept pointing fingers at one another until I finally forced everyone on to a conference call together. I learned that Jessica no longer works at this dealership, not surprising given the atrociously high turnover of this place (you will see different people here every time you walk through the door). Not only did she screw my credit by not grounding my car, she never notated the waiving of lease payments, so now I owe more money than I thought. They made a mistake that cost me time, money, and my credit, didn't take ownership for it, and didn't fix it. This is exactly why I pay for legal insurance, and this is why I will be reaching out to Larry Miller corporate (again). This place is an embarrassment and an affront to anyone who values integrity. It's just not worth the risk for prospective customers coming here when any other dealership in San Diego would likely be much better. Read more