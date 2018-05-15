5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Our experience was a bit irritating, but you had a salesman who saved the day and an easy sale. We drove on the lot and two salesmen were waiting to help, Tim and Todd. Todd approached us first and we told him we were looking at a Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium. We knew that a car that closely fit our specs was available on the lot. He took us right to the car we were interested in and we took it for a test drive. We had been considering upgrading to the Lincoln MKZ Hybrid entry level instead of the Fusion Titanium, but weren't sure that money for the upgraded car was worth it to us. When we returned from the test drive, we went over to the MKZs and I found a pretty basic MKZ Hybrid that we would consider. I told him I wanted to see the A Plan price for the car and he was more interested in pushing me into a deal without telling me the price. He tip-toed around the issue and I told him I wasn't going to make a decision until I saw the price because the MKZ wasn't a needed thing for us. He just kept saying "The price is the price. What does it matter?" It matters a great deal to us, and most people who come onto a car lot, I would imagine. To make matters even worse, he then tried to push a dealer demo car on us that was not even close to our requirements. We wanted a hybrid and the demo car did not meet this mandatory criterion for us. I nicely told him that we weren't interested in the car because it wasn't a hybrid and we weren't interested in spending $40,000+ on any car. He kept harping on this demo car. My husband came over and Todd tried to talk to him about this car, saying he could get us a screaming deal on it. My husband nicely told him no, as well. Todd just wouldn't give it up. My husband then firmly told him to stop talking about that car because we did not want it. Todd then said we were done and to have a nice day, completely dismissing us because we did not want that car. My husband and I were stunned to have been treated this way for not being interested in the car he wanted to sell us, rather than the cars we were very seriously interested in. Fortunately for your dealership, my husband and I had done our homework on your sales staff. We had seen reviews praising Tim T. and we had heard Todd call the other man at the front of the dealer Tim, so we knew that he was someone we might have a real conversation with. We walked back around the front and Tim was still there. We told him what happened with Todd and that we were not interested in dealing with him again, but really wanted to have a serious discussion about the two cars, the Fusion Hybrid Titanium and the lower level Lincoln MKZ Hybrid. He walked us into the showroom and brought out the information on the Fusion we were interested in. We also showed him some window stickers from cars that were in the area that also met our needs. These cars had fewer options than the one on your lot, but fit our list exactly. We were also considering ordering a car that had exactly what we wanted because we didn't want to pay for things that we just did not need or want. We just preferred to not have to go through that ordeal if we didn't have to. The car on your lot only had 2 relatively inexpensive things on it that we didn't want, so we were willing to consider it if we got a solid deal on the trade-in of our car. Ultimately, the manager that helped us (I don't remember the name) and Tim worked with us in a professional manner. They showed us the price of the MKZ we were considering, gave us the trade-in value we wanted, broke down the final price on the car for us as we requested, and sold us the car we test drove. Tim was personable, enjoyable to talk to as we waited for all the paperwork, was very kind to our children, and ultimately saved the sale. He had a real conversation with us about the advantages/disadvantages of the MKZ and if it really suited our needs/budget. This was the experience we expected to have and should have had immediately upon arriving at the lot. The only suggestion I would have aside from recommending that Todd be made aware of the great lack of salesmanship he demonstrated would be to be mindful of the amount of time that it took to process the paperwork. The process did seem a bit drawn out to us. Our deal didn't have a lot of negotiation associated with it because of our A Plan status, so the only real issues were exactly what car we wanted and what trade-in value we would get. This sale should have been a slam dunk for Todd and he totally blew it. Read more