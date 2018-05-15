Future Ford Lincoln of Concord
Customer Reviews of Future Ford Lincoln of Concord
Thank You
by 05/15/2018on
Dear ford it was a tremendous experience, Our salesman Arthur was the best and he found us a better truck then expected. I also wanted thank Ford for building a great truck. the reason we were was my wife was hit by a drunk driver the week prior to the new truck and the old was totaled out but my wife survived because the cab never buckled and she walked with bruising. We will always buy Ford Thank You Mark &Sabrina Duncan
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Ford Explorer
by 05/07/2018on
Mary was a pleasure to work with on the purchase of our new Ford Explorer. She made the whole experience fantastic!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very pleasant experience. No stress at all.
by 03/05/2018on
The whole process was quick and painless. Great experience. I will buy from them again when I'm ready for my next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Escape 4 me
by 02/13/2018on
Professional sales person and business office staff. Listened to what we wanted and worked with us to satisfy our expectations. Made the whole experience as easy as possible. Our first Ford purchase but certainly not our last.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Future Ford Fiesta!
by 01/09/2018on
Since I used trueCar, my experience was fantastic. Made my appointment, met with Abdul, guy was super easy to deal with. Best buying experience I have had buying a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GREAT SERVICE! GREAT CARS!
by 06/28/2017on
I truly hated car buying in the past but when I came to Future Ford Lincoln, Martin and Fred were so not pushy. I was always a Mercedes owner and never thought I would buy a Lincoln but WOW what a great car! Fred worked diligently with me to try and get the deal that I wanted and with a couple of hiccups it came off without a hitch! Even the finance guy was amazing. You guys truly have a great team working there and should be very proud of them. Thank you for making my buying experience stress free. Beth Spatafore
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great job!
by 05/03/2017on
Great experience! And very helpful. Fred (manager) Martin (salesperson) thank you for not giving up on getting me my 2017 explorer xlt. Also to Carlos (financing) thank you for helping me get the lowest interest rate as possible you are the best!. Your Satisfied costumer Jacynda&Chad.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They made it easy to buy a car.
by 04/19/2017on
Walked into the dealership on a Sunday and was met with the salesman. He was low key and asked what I was looking for. I told him exactly what I was looking for. He showed me the car and saw that it had a dealer mark up. I showed him the E-mail that his manager was going to let it go for MSRP. I agreed to buy the car. Doing the paper work was easy as they did all the work including helping me with the finance company.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Carlo and Hazi are the BEST!
by 03/14/2017on
Hazi was a great and courteous sales person. He knew the ins and outs of the vehicle we purchased. Unlike other salespeople at other dealers, he knew what he was talking about and did not rely on the vehicle's specs on the window. Carlo took care of us with the signing of our paperwork. He made time fly by and it was very easy. He's very funny and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Concord Ford Rocks!
by 12/10/2016on
Sal and the rest of the group I interacted with did an amazing job finding the exact truck I wanted. Turns out the only one in the state was in LA but they were able to go get it and have it ready for me in 2 days. I appreciate all the efforts they made to make my experience the best I've ever had at a dealership. Sal was especially helpful and has a lot of knowledge and intuitively gets what the customer wants. He'd be someone I'd want to work with again in the future. I can't thank Ford of Concord for helping me get my "dream" truck be my own. Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my car
by 11/13/2016on
fantastic experience, car buying made easy and pressure free
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lynster
by 11/05/2016on
From the beginning to the end, the folks from Hyundai gave me the best customer service! This was my 3rd car buying experience at this store. Sal and all the Sales and Finance staff worked very hard to get me a great deal on the car I wanted. I love it and will be back for my next car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Retired couple
by 09/23/2016on
They made buying a new car a pleasure. Very quick and enjoyable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 09/22/2016on
Jimmy the salesperson we worked with was great! We didn't feel pressured into making the purchase. We hadn't planned on buying the day we went in but he worked with us and we knew we were getting a deal we couldn't pass up. Appreciate all his hard work :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Customer Service!
by 05/17/2016on
I was extremely satisfied with the customer service and professionalism I received from Sal, Internet Sales Manager, and Tony, Finance Manager. They understood my needs and met them with pleasure. I would highly recommend this dealership to any and all of my friends/family/co-workers!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Escape
by 05/03/2016on
Nice, clean and no hassle. Will recommend future ford. Jimmy called to inquire my satisfaction with car and any follow up questions I may have.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to buy your next car!
by 04/22/2016on
Purchased a 2016 Ford Mustang GT. Service was great! Tony and Jordan made sure i was comfortable throughout the whole experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 03/31/2016on
The service I experienced was amazing. The type of vehicle I purchased was a 2016 Ford Focus. Mary Kennedy was the best person any one could ask for. She made sure I had the best car and experience while being there. I am so happy to have went to the future ford of concord. Everyone there made sure we was okay by offering us popcorn and refreshments. That was a really nice experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 03/25/2016on
Great service. Tuli is very humble and helpful. Awesome experience with great people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
promise kept
by 02/19/2016on
From the first day that me and wife stop to just look at the f150 to get ideas the sales rep Jimmy made us feel comforatble. We had no pressure from him to purchace that day. He did ask what it would take to by something to if we found one. I told him not to call me when we leave the lot after loking & we would be back to buy when we were ready. He did as asked & two weeks later we returned & made a purchase from him. He held up his end & so we did. He was very courtiuose & polite. we had no issues with any one in the dealer ship.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
You should give Tim a raise
by 02/03/2016on
Our experience was a bit irritating, but you had a salesman who saved the day and an easy sale. We drove on the lot and two salesmen were waiting to help, Tim and Todd. Todd approached us first and we told him we were looking at a Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium. We knew that a car that closely fit our specs was available on the lot. He took us right to the car we were interested in and we took it for a test drive. We had been considering upgrading to the Lincoln MKZ Hybrid entry level instead of the Fusion Titanium, but weren't sure that money for the upgraded car was worth it to us. When we returned from the test drive, we went over to the MKZs and I found a pretty basic MKZ Hybrid that we would consider. I told him I wanted to see the A Plan price for the car and he was more interested in pushing me into a deal without telling me the price. He tip-toed around the issue and I told him I wasn't going to make a decision until I saw the price because the MKZ wasn't a needed thing for us. He just kept saying "The price is the price. What does it matter?" It matters a great deal to us, and most people who come onto a car lot, I would imagine. To make matters even worse, he then tried to push a dealer demo car on us that was not even close to our requirements. We wanted a hybrid and the demo car did not meet this mandatory criterion for us. I nicely told him that we weren't interested in the car because it wasn't a hybrid and we weren't interested in spending $40,000+ on any car. He kept harping on this demo car. My husband came over and Todd tried to talk to him about this car, saying he could get us a screaming deal on it. My husband nicely told him no, as well. Todd just wouldn't give it up. My husband then firmly told him to stop talking about that car because we did not want it. Todd then said we were done and to have a nice day, completely dismissing us because we did not want that car. My husband and I were stunned to have been treated this way for not being interested in the car he wanted to sell us, rather than the cars we were very seriously interested in. Fortunately for your dealership, my husband and I had done our homework on your sales staff. We had seen reviews praising Tim T. and we had heard Todd call the other man at the front of the dealer Tim, so we knew that he was someone we might have a real conversation with. We walked back around the front and Tim was still there. We told him what happened with Todd and that we were not interested in dealing with him again, but really wanted to have a serious discussion about the two cars, the Fusion Hybrid Titanium and the lower level Lincoln MKZ Hybrid. He walked us into the showroom and brought out the information on the Fusion we were interested in. We also showed him some window stickers from cars that were in the area that also met our needs. These cars had fewer options than the one on your lot, but fit our list exactly. We were also considering ordering a car that had exactly what we wanted because we didn't want to pay for things that we just did not need or want. We just preferred to not have to go through that ordeal if we didn't have to. The car on your lot only had 2 relatively inexpensive things on it that we didn't want, so we were willing to consider it if we got a solid deal on the trade-in of our car. Ultimately, the manager that helped us (I don't remember the name) and Tim worked with us in a professional manner. They showed us the price of the MKZ we were considering, gave us the trade-in value we wanted, broke down the final price on the car for us as we requested, and sold us the car we test drove. Tim was personable, enjoyable to talk to as we waited for all the paperwork, was very kind to our children, and ultimately saved the sale. He had a real conversation with us about the advantages/disadvantages of the MKZ and if it really suited our needs/budget. This was the experience we expected to have and should have had immediately upon arriving at the lot. The only suggestion I would have aside from recommending that Todd be made aware of the great lack of salesmanship he demonstrated would be to be mindful of the amount of time that it took to process the paperwork. The process did seem a bit drawn out to us. Our deal didn't have a lot of negotiation associated with it because of our A Plan status, so the only real issues were exactly what car we wanted and what trade-in value we would get. This sale should have been a slam dunk for Todd and he totally blew it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes