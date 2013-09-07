Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Berkeley Honda Autocenter

Berkeley Honda Autocenter

Visit dealer’s website 
2627 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94702
Today 7:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Berkeley Honda Autocenter

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Disappointed to say the least.

by disappointed95 on 07/09/2013

Brian was first to respond with a price quote. When I wrote back to correct that my request was for specific model he answered with an ammended quote. When I called to confirm his price for the specific model, he said what amounted to OOPS no and reverted to $1,500 higher. At least I didn't have to go there. And I WON't deal with them.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
8 cars in stock
0 new0 used8 certified pre-owned
Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V
0 new|0 used|
7 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V
0 new|0 used|
7 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for