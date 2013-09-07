Berkeley Honda Autocenter
Today 7:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Berkeley Honda Autocenter
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Disappointed to say the least.
by 07/09/2013on
Brian was first to respond with a price quote. When I wrote back to correct that my request was for specific model he answered with an ammended quote. When I called to confirm his price for the specific model, he said what amounted to OOPS no and reverted to $1,500 higher. At least I didn't have to go there. And I WON't deal with them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
0 new, 0 used, 8 certified pre-owned
about our dealership