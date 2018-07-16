Crain Hyundai North Little Rock
Customer Reviews of Crain Hyundai North Little Rock
[non-permissible content removed]
by 07/16/2018on
I haven’t got a chance to write a review on their website but her me it goes. My Fiancé and I saw a vehicle for sale on their website for 13 thousand and some change (can’t remember) but anyways went to check it out. Vehicle looked nice we decided that we were going to get that one. Now let me remind you that my vehicle I was trading in had a value of $4,000 plus. They gave me $500 for my vehicle and we put down $3,000 dollars. They told my fiancé and I that they were going to pay off my vehicle because it was definitely worth more then $500. They didn’t do that. They rolled over every penny unto the vehicle we purchased. They lied and Manipulated us. They only pointed to what they wanted you to see on the paper your about to sign. Who would have done a deal like that? My fiancé was so upset I almost thought I had to take him to the hospital. He has never had any dealership to do him like this before and they screwed us big time. Never will I ever tell someone to go buy a car here. I would hate for them to do anyone this way. Let alone someone that doesn’t have money to spend on a vehicle. Now one question I do have is...what did they do with the money we gave them to put down on the vehicle? Smh they are definitely running a scam. Went to speak with the man in charge and he didn’t help out not one bit. All he said was you signed the papers. Yeah we did and we also trusted you guys that you wouldn’t screw us over as well. Never again. If I could I would send they a** to 7 on your side. Be careful when you sign people. Watch and read everything if you buy here. I also seen that this happen to another guy while I was reading the reviews. Not just me.
Bryan is the guy
by 12/05/2017on
I just recently purchase two vehicle's from Crain Hyundai North and I can say I am very satisfied with the service I received. Bryan Huddleson was very friendly patient, caring, and understanding and wasn't pushy he went over and beyond thanks so much Bryan. If you're looking to purchase a vehicle go see Bryan Huddleson he's the guy.
Bait and Switch
by 09/08/2016on
My wife was told on Saturday they could get her the car she wanted from Evansville, IN and it would here in AR. on Wednesday. The next Friday we were told the car was totaled in a storm and we could get another one. We contacted the dealership in IN. and they said we could come in and test drive the car on Monday. One guy at Crain in North Little Rock said the dealer in Evansville just contacted him back and another salesman said the Santa Fe was totaled. They couldn't even get their lying story straight. They said since the car was totaled, they would try to contact some warehouse and see if they had one in stock. The Santa Fe is still on the Evansville website and this is one week later. They also told my wife her interest rate was going to be 3.9%. Her US Bank status report came back at 2.0%. They lied to us on about three different occasions, including putting down a different vin number on her paper work. It didn't look like from the paperwork they even tried to get the vehicle they promised us. This is the definition of bait and switch. Dirty, Dirty, and Dirty.
Nate Houx
by 07/22/2016on
I took one of my co workers to see Nate yesterday to look for a car. She was on a limited budget and had her idea of what she wanted. We went and Nate listened to HER needs and what she was wanting and what she could spend and afford. He was able to get her in the car she wanted, at a price she could afford and he is just all around a great salesman. No pressure and doesn't try to sell you something you can't afford. If you are looking for a place to go and someone to deal with, go see Nate at Crain Hyundai. He will not disappoint. Great customer service and very helpful.
Nate Houx
by 05/30/2016on
I have not purchased a vehicle yet, but Nate is one of the best salesmen I have ever dealt with. He was very knowledgeable and attentive throughout the whole process. He showed my daughter and I all of the features on the car, explained them all in detail and answered all of my questions. I would recommend him to anyone wanting a vehicle. He deserves kudos for being professional and very helpful. I work in the public as a store manager and I would be honored to have someone like him working for me.
Great salesman but my overall experience with Crain not so much
by 03/31/2016on
First, I want to say Ed Kirk is one of the most impressive new car salesmen I've met; however, I am sure everyone realizes that a sales manager usually steps in and closes the deal. I was hesitant about the fact that there was absolutely no movement on the price of the 2016 Tucson. Mr. Kirk excused himself and another gentleman (most likely a sales manager but cannot remember his name) introduced himself. I explained my reluctance to buy at the MSRP, and was offered incentives to buy....an extended warranty on everything and a maintenance car care package. I am sorry now that I didn't get this promise in writing, and I trusted the dealership to make good on the offer. I have eyesight problems but not to the extent that it impairs my ability to drive except at night, but my hearing is great. I bought the car in good faith and signed the papers. I had difficulty seeing the papers I signed, and I feel I was rushed through this process. When I received the Bill of Sale in the mail, to my dismay I was charged for these items. I have discussed the problem with a sales manager, but to this point the issue has not been resolved. Love the car and so do my family members and friends, but because of this issue, they have said they won't be visiting this dealership in Sherwood, AR. Finally, let me say, when this offer was made to me I shared the offer with my husband and daughter. Why would I have done this if it were not true? I am a business owner in North Little Rock, and am honest and straightforward with all my customers. I am very disappointed.
Sonata Hybrid 2011
by 03/03/2012on
Torrey was great, but his manager tried to fail to honor his written proposal. After making the deal my Hybrid had to be ordered. It took 60 days to locate one that met most of the agreed options. Upon delivery the manager tried to make me pay $3,000 more because he said my trade-in was not worth as much as we had agreed to. After waiting 3 hours in the waiting room and a serious discussion that a "written and signed agreement" must be honored I got my car. Obviously, I could not recommend Crain Hyundai.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Thanks Torey
by 04/02/2011on
I just purchased a new 2011 Hyundai Elantra from this dealership. I want to suggest Torey Burk to everyone who is looking for an honest salesman who will answer any and every question and work to get you the best deal possible. He bent over backwards to make this a great car buying experience for us. Excellent professional!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Deals Require Work on Your Part too!
by 03/13/2011on
In researching my options in purchasing a new vehicle, I used Kelley Blue Book, Edmonds, Car and Driver, USAA, Consumer Reports and You Tube. I made my final choices between a Chevy Cruze, Mazda 3 and Hyundai Elantra Limited. I made my first visit to Crain Hyundai (North Little Rock) at about 8:45am. I was greeted quickly and reviewed the car and took a test drive. The car was incredible. In having limited time, I informed the salesperson to put something in writing to me ASAP seeing I would be making a purchase within 72 hours. I provided my business card with e-mail. Well, 6 hours later. No call or e-mail so I drove back to the dealer (10 miles) to obtain a quote from the manager. Within minutes and a second test drive, I had my quote in hand. In reviewing any negative comments regarding the dealer, all seemed to revolve around customer education. I had researched value, pricing, msrp and the competition. The dealer's original offer was high with a differant finance rate than was one on the sign. However, it was clearly indicated on the sign it was for 2010 models and I was purchasing a 2011. Well, upon some insight negoiation by me, I manage to get the car price dropped by $2,000, free tint, 1 year FREE Crain Maintainence program and lowered my finance rate from 3.99% to 2.75%. The key in receiving any deal is doing your homework. I actually knew more about the vehicle and competitor's vehicles than the salesperson. There was a couple of times I wanted to hit the salesfloor myself. There is high turnover in all car sales positions. Often, salespersons are under educated on the product or will simply lie to make a sale. As for any high pressure sales or after sale maintainence programs pressure, it didn't happen. The finance department was knowledgeable and offered a great deal on the program. However, I declined and verified I could actually add the program anytime during ownership of the car. Overall, I had a good experience with Crain Hyundai because I was prepared for the process and relied on the facts I obtained.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Double Sticker Dealer
by 12/31/2010on
Dealer adds a second sticker to the 2011 Elantas charging $1,300+ for useless add-ons, also charge $129 additional fee. Sales experience was good but fasten your seat belt when they turn you over to the finance person. Very high pressure to purchase costly maintenance contract which seems particularly absurd when Hyundai touts the best warranty in the business. These guys are "fast talking, don't take no for an answer, belittle the customer for being to dumb to see the value in what they are offering" kind of salesman. Really spoiled an otherwise OK experience. The car is great.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased a Hyundai Elantra Touring
by 11/12/2010on
I purchased a now 2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring from them a week ago. I was very pleased with the sales person, the sales manager and the general manager. They made a fair offer on my trade-in and we came to an acceptable price without a hassle. I visited on one day and came back the next day to make the purchase. The paper work for title transfer arrived in less than a week. We forgot to get a special license plate on the front of our trade-in and we called a few days later and they had sent our car for auction the day before. The general manager made some calls and got our special plate returned. We need an adjustment on the door locks and they made it in a few minutes. The sales person was Todd McKnight and I would recommend him. I would recommend the dealer.
almost a deal
by 07/20/2009on
Great first class service. Brought the car directly to my house and new the car well, even the tech package. Their price was not competitive and when talking price I got the feeling I was being snowed. Lot's of advertising fees, paper work fees, hold back fees ect. I sadly had to buy the car out of town and saved about one grand. Best car I have ever owned.
Good Experience
by 06/08/2008on
about a year ago we bought a used Sonata for my step son. Although they were a bit slow, I was satisfied with the sales staff and their friendliness. However, a few months back, the Sonata was totaled. A guy rammed into my daughter in law going 50 MPH, and bent the whole frame. She walked away without a scratch. She was so impressed with how many airbags were in the car, that she went out and bought a new Sonata again! During the Gap insurance process, Debbie Mills from the dealership was instrumental in helping us get our refund on the extended warranty, she was friendly and gave me a lot of good information. Just as an aside, I own a Hyundai Elantra, and with careful driving, 55-65 MPH my best gas mileage yet has been 38.9 MPG. I was elated!! The Hyundai is a highly underrated car. This is a great value for the money!
Not a very trustworthy staff
by 09/23/2007on
Typical end of model year buying process. Dealer tries to get sticker price for 1-yr old vehicle. Had to make three trips to the dealership because they never seemed to be able to have the time to get the car from the other lot. I was made late for an out of town appt because they couldn't get things together. Negotiate with salesman, and he does the back and forth and you come up with a final price for trade and sale. When you get to sign papers, figures don't match up. When you bring that to their attention, they give you the run around as to why that is. The sales manager and finance manager will do and say anything, but in the end they don't live up to what they say. I will never buy another vehicle from the Crain dealership family.