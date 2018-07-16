1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I haven’t got a chance to write a review on their website but her me it goes. My Fiancé and I saw a vehicle for sale on their website for 13 thousand and some change (can’t remember) but anyways went to check it out. Vehicle looked nice we decided that we were going to get that one. Now let me remind you that my vehicle I was trading in had a value of $4,000 plus. They gave me $500 for my vehicle and we put down $3,000 dollars. They told my fiancé and I that they were going to pay off my vehicle because it was definitely worth more then $500. They didn’t do that. They rolled over every penny unto the vehicle we purchased. They lied and Manipulated us. They only pointed to what they wanted you to see on the paper your about to sign. Who would have done a deal like that? My fiancé was so upset I almost thought I had to take him to the hospital. He has never had any dealership to do him like this before and they screwed us big time. Never will I ever tell someone to go buy a car here. I would hate for them to do anyone this way. Let alone someone that doesn’t have money to spend on a vehicle. Now one question I do have is...what did they do with the money we gave them to put down on the vehicle? Smh they are definitely running a scam. Went to speak with the man in charge and he didn’t help out not one bit. All he said was you signed the papers. Yeah we did and we also trusted you guys that you wouldn’t screw us over as well. Never again. If I could I would send they a** to 7 on your side. Be careful when you sign people. Watch and read everything if you buy here. I also seen that this happen to another guy while I was reading the reviews. Not just me. Read more