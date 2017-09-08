Honda of Fayetteville
If I hadn't needed a car right away, I would have passed this place up. I knew that I was paying more than I probably should, but given the salesperson knew that I had lost my vehicle in the flood on April 29, 2017 and that I was a lifelong Honda owner, I had fewer options and ultimately agreed to their terms. After an initial fiasco with obtaining the title (the finance people put wrong address on paperwork where title was to be mailed...since we were in hotel at time) they finally got my title to me about 3 weeks after purchase. Fast forward 60 days after submission of title to AR DMV and I find out that they entered the incorrect lender address on paperwork and my title was mailed to the wrong financial institution. Contact this dealer (initially speaking with finance) and told that I need to contact my lender because it was their fault. A subsequent call to the AR DMV (office that sends titles out in Little Rock) and they explain specifically what the dealer needs to do to fix this error. Contact this dealer a 2nd time and speak with a manager who basically implied that I was lying about my lender indicating they were going to raise my interest rate if they did not receive the collateral ("Um, that's not even possible. It's a fixed interest rate.) as far as correcting the situation, he initially appeared confused...when I described what the state told me to do, he interrupts me and replies "I am very familiar with how to handle this." Very rude and condescending. This is how I would characterize most of the people that I have dealt with there. **I will say the Honda dealership in Bentonville, AR is worse.** I would never recommend someone take their business to this dealership. If you can afford to take your business out of NWA, do it. I am disappointed because all my cars have been Honda and I feel uneasy doing business with this dealership now.
Might as well all be named "Slick", or "slick in training". Age old tactics. Keep saying the say thing "creampuff", "old couple drove it", and "surprised I still have it" over and over even if they are standing next to a junker. They'll look at water damage under carpet, and walk off to the next vehicle with saying a word except - maybe you'll like this better. HeAVY intimidation tactics IF they sense someone that will respond. Change the subject and put you on the spot, if caught in a lie or misrepresentation of the truth. Probably the best inventory in the area, but they will get retail and sell those F&I packages - or die trying. Be willing to walk away and take an intimidation-proof friend if you aren't a boss - like me. They truly are the 'traditional [non-permissible content removed]' of used car sales people for the 'most' part. Go in there with your price, research, and cash or financing in place. If you aren't willing to walk away, or don't have another source of financing, these folks WILL eat you, drain you, and pay 1/2 a day's worth of electricity with your profit margin.
Honda CRV was one of the top choices I had for buying a new SUV. I visited Honda of Fayetteville to look at the cars. I visited about 10 dealers. I had the best experience at Honda of Fayetteville. The sales person I talked to, Gordon, was the most knowledgeable car sales I met. The sales manager, Chris, was also very professional. I put some deposit down for a car l liked very much, but in the end, I did not buy the car. When I went to the dealer to get my deposit, they all treat me nicely. In conclusion, I highly recommend Honda of Fayetteville.
I recently bought a car on line!!! I researched and went to local dealer, but found the best deal and sales person in Fayetteville, AR. Two thumbs up for J.R. Pitts and Honda of Fayetteville. Most definitely recommend the drive to Arkansas! Thank you!