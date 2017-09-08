1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If I hadn't needed a car right away, I would have passed this place up. I knew that I was paying more than I probably should, but given the salesperson knew that I had lost my vehicle in the flood on April 29, 2017 and that I was a lifelong Honda owner, I had fewer options and ultimately agreed to their terms. After an initial fiasco with obtaining the title (the finance people put wrong address on paperwork where title was to be mailed...since we were in hotel at time) they finally got my title to me about 3 weeks after purchase. Fast forward 60 days after submission of title to AR DMV and I find out that they entered the incorrect lender address on paperwork and my title was mailed to the wrong financial institution. Contact this dealer (initially speaking with finance) and told that I need to contact my lender because it was their fault. A subsequent call to the AR DMV (office that sends titles out in Little Rock) and they explain specifically what the dealer needs to do to fix this error. Contact this dealer a 2nd time and speak with a manager who basically implied that I was lying about my lender indicating they were going to raise my interest rate if they did not receive the collateral ("Um, that's not even possible. It's a fixed interest rate.) as far as correcting the situation, he initially appeared confused...when I described what the state told me to do, he interrupts me and replies "I am very familiar with how to handle this." Very rude and condescending. This is how I would characterize most of the people that I have dealt with there. **I will say the Honda dealership in Bentonville, AR is worse.** I would never recommend someone take their business to this dealership. If you can afford to take your business out of NWA, do it. I am disappointed because all my cars have been Honda and I feel uneasy doing business with this dealership now. Read more