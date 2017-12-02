Don Sanderson Ford
Customer Reviews of Don Sanderson Ford
Website is misleading
by 02/12/2017on
Sanderson Ford's website is misleading. In researching the Ford Fusion Energi, I found via the their website that they had the car I was looking for in their inventory and at a competitive price. The price was based on incentives, that were only available to lease transactions, but that fact was not communicated on the website. The result was that I drove across town, spent significant time with the salesperson and the technician learning the features of the car, only to find out that when we went in to work the numbers, that the price of the car was significantly different that what was communicated on the website. I find Sanderson's website communication to be misleading, lacking integrity and a affirmation of the stereotype of car dealers as manipulative. Very disappointing.
Sanderson Ford Sales - Pat O' good, honest car salesman in Phoenix, AZ
by 02/21/2014on
I bought my car from Sanderson Ford. Patrick O' is the best sales person that I have ever dealt with. He made my car buying experience fun and easy. Pat is an honest man who does business the old fashion way. He did not try to sell me extras that I didn't need. He told me the honest truth about the price and payment. I had no surprises. He gave me a selection of cars to choose from in my price range and helped me decide which car was the best buy for me. I know that I got a good deal and will not be upside down on this car in the future. Pat O' at Sanderson Ford made sure that I got a good honest deal.
Third car from Sanderson
by 02/03/2014on
So far, I've purchased two Fusions and a Focus from Sanderson in Glendale. I've been very pleased with the whole transaction in each case. When I told the sales rep that I didn't want add on dealer accessories, there was no push back.
Outstanding service
by 02/28/2013on
I recently bought a CMax Hybrid at Sanderson, and I am impressed with their commitment to customer service. I emailed the dealer from their website and had already picked a short list of models Iwas interested in. The salesman showed me the car I was most interested in and demonstrated its features without any pressure. I had wanted the plug in model, but for price settled for the hybrid-at no time did I feel pressured to buy either-the salesman simply pointed out the differences (such as price) that were factors I had identified as important. The finance person was also friendly and did not pressure me to buy a warranty or other contracts, though I had already decided to buy them so I probably was an easy sell. I could not be happier with the service, and I will be buying all of my cars in the future from Sanderson Ford.
