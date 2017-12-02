5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently bought a CMax Hybrid at Sanderson, and I am impressed with their commitment to customer service. I emailed the dealer from their website and had already picked a short list of models Iwas interested in. The salesman showed me the car I was most interested in and demonstrated its features without any pressure. I had wanted the plug in model, but for price settled for the hybrid-at no time did I feel pressured to buy either-the salesman simply pointed out the differences (such as price) that were factors I had identified as important. The finance person was also friendly and did not pressure me to buy a warranty or other contracts, though I had already decided to buy them so I probably was an easy sell. I could not be happier with the service, and I will be buying all of my cars in the future from Sanderson Ford. Read more