I have not enjoyed buying cars in the past for the same reasons as you. Steve changed that. He helped me find a car that met my needs and was within my budget. No "I have to check with my sales manager" stuff. I told him what I could pay, and he made it happen. The price was absolutely fair and reasonable. I also do not consider myself a "sucker" so I was cautious about the extended warranty. This is the first time I have purchased an extended warranty with confidence. Jerry was excellent in explaining all the details of the paperwork efficiently and clearly. No high pressure tactics were used at any time. Let me make it absolutely clear. In my opinion, this is THE place to buy your next car. Everyone is friendly, it is locally owned and operated, and it is an ethical operation. They made my wife and daughter feel welcome, took time to explain features of the vehicle to them, and made them comfortable. (They gave us bottled water on a warm day - appreciated!) Mr. M. also urged us to come in for that first oil change (free) and to have our tires rotated. You could tell he actually cared about us having a good experience. I really appreciated the professionalism, approach, and friendliness of everyone we encountered. Thank you to Buster Miles Ford, Steve and Jerry, and Mr. M. for making our buying experience an actually pleasant experience. You can do business at Buster Miles with confidence. Read more