Buster Miles Ford
Customer Reviews of Buster Miles Ford
Rocky rocks!
by 04/22/2021on
We had an EXCELLENT experience. It was a 2-hour drive and completely worth it. Rocky was fantastic to work with and Jerry in finance was wonderful as well. Rocky was up-front and matter-of-fact about everything. Most importantly, they were very honest. We walked away with a new to us vehicle, and it’s one of the easiest “big adult” purchases we’ve made. We would absolutely consider coming here again
Rocky rocks!
by 04/22/2021on
We had an EXCELLENT experience. It was a 2-hour drive and completely worth it. Rocky was fantastic to work with and Jerry in finance was wonderful as well. Rocky was up-front and matter-of-fact about everything. Most importantly, they were very honest. We walked away with a new to us vehicle, and it’s one of the easiest “big adult” purchases we’ve made. We would absolutely consider coming here again
Great Customer Service
by 12/21/2019on
The staff at this dealership went way above what people generally expect from car dealerships. My salesperson Julianna was excellent. She got the deal together quickly and made all the necessary arrangements for me to come and finish the paperwork. After the sale had been made, I had an issue with my vehicle. Juliana and the manager (Jimmy) ensured that the vehicle was fixed and met the expectations that I had about it in the first place. They went well beyond any expectations that I had of them. I will shop there from now on. If they will go to that much effort for a used car, then it can be assumed that they will have the same level of care for the new purchases. Great experience and I will shop there again.
Great experience
by 05/11/2019on
Wonderful experience at Buster Miles Chevrolet!! Tekia Bussey took good care of us and put me in my new 2016 LTZ Tahoe that Iâd been looking months for. I drove two hours just to do business with these awesome people. Great people, great prices! And they will take care of you as soon as you walk in the door and even after you walk out the door!!! Will definitely do business with again!! Thanks Tekia for a great experience!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best dealership experience, ever!
by 02/12/2019on
Great staff, efficient and affordable service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Amazing experience, super friendly staff!
by 01/10/2019on
Love this dealership, the staff is so friendly and helpful! I love getting my vehicle serviced here! They get me in and out and are always thorough with the work and explanation of what was done, and with a fair price!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Disappointing service after the sale
by 03/13/2018on
Utterly disappointed by the indifference I experienced today by my local dealership (Buster Miles Ford - Heflin, AL) to resolve a service issue with the F150 I bought 11 months ago. Buyer Beware! The real measure of Customer Service comes after the sale: I brought my 2017 F150 in today for a recall repair and to inquire about repair of the front passenger seat under the factory warranty. I have driven 48,000 miles in 11 months due to my job and since I don't drive from the passenger side I was not aware that the electric seatback recline was not functioning until very recently. The dealership intended to charge me a $98 diagnosis fee plus repair cost. I explained the situation to my original salesman Tommy as well as Service Manager Julie. Apparently neither person was willing to advocate for me with the General Manager or Ford corporate to handle the issue. It was my intention to trade my 2017 F150 in for a 2019 towards the end of the year at this dealership (I average over 1,000 miles each week) and I'm sad to say Buster Miles and Ford Motor Company - you've lost me as a customer. Unbelievable that this dealership would be willing to lose a customer over what may be a $10 relay that has failed, yet nevertheless here we are. Ford Motor Company - it's inexcusable for this repair to even be necessary!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pat Wells - Satisfied Customer
by 04/22/2014on
Thanks to Logan D. for listening when I told him what I needed. With his help we quickly found two vehicles that fit my description. If I were to add anything to your customer service, it would be to have someone go over how to operate the features on the vehicle. I am not a new driver, but technology (sp) is changing things so fast. Some of these improvements are difficult for older drivers to understand how to use them properly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2008 king ranch
by 04/18/2014on
Best price on a quality truck. Financing was exceptional. Painless vehicle buying experience. Service after the sale was top notch.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellence
by 04/11/2014on
We highly recommend your next car buying experience to be with the team at Buster Miles Ford & Chevy! Special thanks to Frank G Curtis B and Mim Miles! Always a great deal & proud to be a repeat customer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
real experience
by 01/24/2014on
I had become really disgusted by dealers which "just wanted to sell a car". I really stopped by this dealer to just look as I had just made a deal a week earlier through another dealer only to find the vehicle which I thought I had purchased "rented out". This dealership has completely restored my confidence. We stopped by to just look at used one year old vehicles and drove away the next day in a new vehicle. There was no rushing as the salesperson took ample time to answer all questions. I expect to do business again with this dealer in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
All smiles!!
by 01/10/2014on
The truck purchase was smooth and efficient, the sales staff were friendly and knowledgeable, the service people were quick and good. It must be a great place to work because everyone I dealt with was smiling, even me as I left in my new truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales
by 01/03/2014on
This is the 1st vehicle that we have purchased from Buster Miles and we will definitely visit them again. They went the extra mile to beat the competitors prices and ensured that we were getting the vehicle that we wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great friendly low pressure dealership
by 12/22/2013on
This is the 2nd car I have purchased from this dealership. I would and will return if I need to buy another one. Their prices cannot be beaten. I have looked from Atlanta,GA to Huntsville,AL. This place will beat any price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
New Car Purchase - Great Team of People
by 12/06/2013on
We recently purchased a new 2014 Ford Explorer Limited from Buster Miles and the team there was fantastic. I had not purchased from them before and overall experience with dealers is all over the board. They found us the exact vehicle we wanted (Black on Black Leather) and did not try to push us into "something on the lot". When we picked up the vehicle the team sat with us for 30+ minutes reviewing all of the electronics and configuration in the truck which was a huge benefit. The car was freshly detailed and full of gas. I would reccomend the team at Buster Miles to anyone and will certainly come back and purchase again. Thank You W Jamieson
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Steve P. is Excellent!
by 09/26/2012on
I have not enjoyed buying cars in the past for the same reasons as you. Steve changed that. He helped me find a car that met my needs and was within my budget. No "I have to check with my sales manager" stuff. I told him what I could pay, and he made it happen. The price was absolutely fair and reasonable. I also do not consider myself a "sucker" so I was cautious about the extended warranty. This is the first time I have purchased an extended warranty with confidence. Jerry was excellent in explaining all the details of the paperwork efficiently and clearly. No high pressure tactics were used at any time. Let me make it absolutely clear. In my opinion, this is THE place to buy your next car. Everyone is friendly, it is locally owned and operated, and it is an ethical operation. They made my wife and daughter feel welcome, took time to explain features of the vehicle to them, and made them comfortable. (They gave us bottled water on a warm day - appreciated!) Mr. M. also urged us to come in for that first oil change (free) and to have our tires rotated. You could tell he actually cared about us having a good experience. I really appreciated the professionalism, approach, and friendliness of everyone we encountered. Thank you to Buster Miles Ford, Steve and Jerry, and Mr. M. for making our buying experience an actually pleasant experience. You can do business at Buster Miles with confidence.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes