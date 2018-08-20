Eastern Shore Toyota
Customer Reviews of Eastern Shore Toyota
Best Salesman Mr. Zac Broz
by 08/20/2018on
Best Salesman Mr. Zac Broz Zac is your go to guy when you need a vehicle right now. I use to own a Nissan and wanted to try a different brand of vehicle this time. I needed a car on a Saturday and Zac Broz was the very best salesman to work with. He was so patient and hospitable. It was a rainy day so he brought the cars to me for the trial drive. What I liked the most about Zac was how easy he made the process. He streamlined the entire procedure so I could have my new vehicle within just hours after I walked into Eastern Shores Toyota. The atmosphere of the dealership is extremely welcoming but Zac Broz made my buying experience a major deal. He treated me like a queen for a day. Thank You Zac for the awesome service you provided. Eastern Shores Toyota is lucky to have you as one of their top notch salesmen.
Highlander purchase
by 08/20/2018on
Great experience, Stanley Koening was wonderful to deal with, very knowledgeable and not overbearing..
Awesome dealership
by 06/19/2018on
Awesome dealership. Staff was so helpful and Ryan was amazing when selling me my car!!
Great experience
by 05/21/2018on
Awesome place to buy a car Helpful, supportive, and speedy sales team. No high pressure, but diligence in follow up, and answering all our questions. Went above and beyond to get us what we asked for.
Second Car from Dealer
by 12/01/2017on
New Prius We had a great experience with Zack Broz our sales rep. He was very knowledgeable of all the functions and features of the car and provide accurate and honest information. This is our second vehicle with Eastern Shores Toyota and we would buy from them again. We would highly recommend working with Zack.
Awesome experience Great knowledge and help during purchase :-)
by 09/28/2017on
Awesome experience Great knowledge and help during purchase :-)
If getting your Own Finance, Do not Sign ANYTHING in finance
by 02/03/2015on
We were at this dealership for 4 hours talking financing. Got to financing and signed papers. The finance guy then says bring back a check for the amount of the car. We were like, :What?" They never told us we were going to get our own financing. I asked what happens to our $8000 down payment if we cant get financed on our own. We were told they would just give us the check back and there would be no deal. Well, I did NOT take the car with me because I have never seen such a deal. So I left it there. Well, they lied. Financing fell through. The dealership did offer us financing and after some thought I found a way to make the deal work, so I drove back up there. When I walked in the door. the salesmen (Cody Hitchcock) threw the keys to the car into my body and the backup contract I signed (which was ridiculously inflated) and said thanks for buying the car. What they did was lied to me to get me back in so they could do that. I didnt drive the trade up there. They would have had to report my car stolen and have me put in jail just to sell one car, and they were willing to do it. So, I was forced to buy a car from them. Be very careful with these guys.! They did this looking my wife and two sons in the eye. They are heartless.
STAY AWAY
by 02/23/2014on
This place is a SCAM. The commit blatant FRAUD to get people in the door and get your information. Their promotions are lies and they are the definition of [non-permissible content removed] that don't care about anything but getting money out of your wallet. BUYER BEWARE
Bad business
by 04/08/2013on
Found a vehicle I liked. The guys at the dealership told me they had to get it checked out with the mechanic. Then they found a small problem and proceeded to get it fixed. They promised me the car was mine as soon as they could sell it. THREE weeks after initially coming in they got the car fixed and ready to sell. Just a couple hours before I came in to purchase they called and said they had sold the car and asked if I wanted anything else. I couldn't believe it. I had been waiting on THEM to get the car and they were well aware of that. Ridiculous and frankly awful business. Not only will I never go back to this dealership but I would never recommend it to anyone.
New Avalon from Eastern Shore Toyota
by 09/27/2011on
Very good experience dealing with Eastern Shore Toyota. Contacted three local dealers for quotes, using Edmunds Fair Market Value for price. All three responded with Eastern Shore offering the best out the door deal. My wife and I visited the dealership and met a very pleasant and professional sales representative Mr. Brett Hanberg. We were excited about the Avalon Limited but wanted to compare the Nissan and Honda. We contacted Brett the next day and committed to a deal. There was no high pressure to "buy right now" and Brett did an excellent job answering our questions and representing the dealership. We highly recommend Mr. Brett Hanberg and Eastern Shore Toyota.
Excellent shopping experience
by 09/26/2011on
While just looking for a new vehicle Mr. Brett Hanberg treated us with respect. He was knowledgable about the different features on the vehicles we are considering. The one thing we liked the most was that he listened to us and was patient. We will be back to purchase from him and recommend him to our family and friends.
Eastern Shore Toyota
by 09/22/2011on
I bought a 2011 Camry from Eastern Shore Toyota and had a wonderful experience. I love the no pressure approach and didn't feel pressured to buy a car. My sales person, Charlie Cousins, was awesome. He drove us around on the golfcart till we found the car i wanted. The entire process was the best i've seen and will definately make Eastern Shore Toyota my first choice when purchasing any vehicles in the future.
Estern Shore Toyota
by 09/13/2011on
The best experience I ever had!!! I Tyson Cawley was outstanding. Honest, easy to communicate and patient, he will spare no effort to get you satisfied. I would highly recommend him to anyone. I was impressed by Eastern Shore Toyota outstanding ethics when dealing with customers. No other dealership offered me such personal service. I bought cars from Atlanta's Toyota and Palmer's Toyota and I got ripped off. It is prudent to check other dealerships but please check this place before making any final decisions.The will get you a great deal, bottom price for a new vehicle and top price for your trade-in. They are a large volume dealership and they will put any effort and expense to make you a happy customer.
Great car
by 09/06/2011on
We recently purchased a 2011 Toyota Prius from Eastern Shore Toyota and we could not be happier with our vehicle, relationship with the dealer or the price. Reilly Chunn made every effort to make our purchase truly enjoyable and easy. He updated us frequently via email and phone and even delivered the Prius to our home, taking the time to go over everything with us and make us feel comfortable. THE best car purchase we have ever had. Thanks again! Kathy & Larry
CUSTOMER CARE
by 07/14/2011on
Do Not Use EASTERN SHORE TOYOTA!!!!! It is worth the drive and extra money to go somewhere else. Could not get paper work for tag! They had to back date the paperwork for the DMV, so I would not be charged a late fee. (Only after I made several calls over a 8-10 day period). Finance personnel are AWFUL!!! Do not trust anything that they say! Wanted to act like they were doing me a favor. Mailed the paperwork to the wrong street and city twice, over a 20 day period! Then they gave me the wrong account number for the payment!!! They wanted to know why I had a bad attitude...."just call Southeastern Toyota after they open tomorrow"?? Please DO NOT use Eastern Shore Toyota. Camry is a great car and I would lease/purchase again, but not from Eastern Shore Toyota!
BUYER BEWARE!
by 11/13/2008on
Please be aware that what is advertised is not what you get! The dealership advertised a 2009 toyota Camry for $16,8888.00 with auto transmission air and cd player. Well it is a bait and switch ad. They of course don't have the car on the lot, the saleman looked for over an hour for that car and could'nt find it . However he did find one with all kinds of add ons so my total came to over $20,000. I have call the Toyota hot-line to report them but it does no good.
Be Careful
by 07/04/2008on
Great looking and modern dealership. Everything looks GREAT. Be careful and shop price. Purchased 1 corolla. After 2 hours finally paid $4000.00 less than the first price they gave us. Was also on list for waiting list for a PRIUS. GREAT CAR! BAD DEAL! They raised the MSRP an additional $4000.00 for market adjustment and offered $6000.00 less than wholesale for our trade. Don't be swayed by good looking dealership. WATCH THE PRICE.