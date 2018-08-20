1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We were at this dealership for 4 hours talking financing. Got to financing and signed papers. The finance guy then says bring back a check for the amount of the car. We were like, :What?" They never told us we were going to get our own financing. I asked what happens to our $8000 down payment if we cant get financed on our own. We were told they would just give us the check back and there would be no deal. Well, I did NOT take the car with me because I have never seen such a deal. So I left it there. Well, they lied. Financing fell through. The dealership did offer us financing and after some thought I found a way to make the deal work, so I drove back up there. When I walked in the door. the salesmen (Cody Hitchcock) threw the keys to the car into my body and the backup contract I signed (which was ridiculously inflated) and said thanks for buying the car. What they did was lied to me to get me back in so they could do that. I didnt drive the trade up there. They would have had to report my car stolen and have me put in jail just to sell one car, and they were willing to do it. So, I was forced to buy a car from them. Be very careful with these guys.! They did this looking my wife and two sons in the eye. They are heartless. Read more